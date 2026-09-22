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Nordstrom is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s massive, highly coveted Anniversary Sale ended, and what does the multi-brand luxury retailer do? The turn around and toss even more goodness on sale with a totally unexpected, but not at all spurned, Savings Event.
While the latest batch of discounts span sitewide categories, it’s the grooming deals that caught my attention. Namely, serious savings on hundreds of bottles of luxury fragrances, from legendary perfumers and design houses alike: Dior, Prada, Creed and Tom Ford are all accounted for, along with dozens of other fresh-scented labels.
Most bottles are 15% off (some have discounts soaring up to 25%), which may seem meager, until you remember that these bottles literally never go on sale. Trust me: It’s well worth picking up a new scent (or three), especially with a new autumnal season ahead. (You’ll want to hurry, as the sale ends September 23.)
I’ve highlighted some of the most popular bottles of the market that also happen to be on sale at the Nordstrom Savings Event: Find them below, or shop more fragrances here.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Is the Sauvage phenomenon a bit of a psy-op? Impossible to say. Either way, it still smells amazing.
Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum
It does not get more classic than a woody Tom Ford fragrance. The Private Blend is pricey, but it’s well worth its weight in spritzes.
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Byredo Ghost Eau de Parfum
Tell me you’re ran through (complimentary) without telling me you’re ran though.
Creed Aventus Fragrance
There’s a reason why true grooming guys swear by this stuff. (The reason is that it smacks of subtle decadence.)
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Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum
First, there was Prada for your eyes. Now, Prada for your nose.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette
The tried-and-true downtown NYC scent, now under $150.
Yves Saint Laurent Myself Absolu Eau de Parfum
It’s just me, myself and I. And a deeply discounted YSL fragrance.
Issey Miyake “L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme” Eau de Toilette
Refined, low-key and a hell of a deal.