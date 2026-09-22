Style > Grooming

Nordstrom’s Savings Event Is a Veritable Paradise for Serious Fragrance Guys

The department store is offering discounts on some of the most popular luxury colognes known to man

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 22, 2026 1:32 pm EDT
A dark blue glass bottle of Dior Sauvage Elixir cologne, tilted on a white background, with a black ribbed cap.
Nordstrom's current sale includes a barrage of luxury fragrances
Nordstrom

The Gist

Nordstrom, fresh off its Anniversary Sale, has launched a surprise Savings Event, offering fragrance aficionados a rare chance to snag hundreds of luxury scents from top design houses at significant, often unheard-of, discounts.

Key Takeaways

  • Nordstrom is hosting an unexpected Savings Event following its Anniversary Sale.
  • The sale features hundreds of luxury fragrances from brands like Dior, Tom Ford and Creed.
  • Discounts range from 15% to 25% off, with the event concluding September 23.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s massive, highly coveted Anniversary Sale ended, and what does the multi-brand luxury retailer do? The turn around and toss even more goodness on sale with a totally unexpected, but not at all spurned, Savings Event.

While the latest batch of discounts span sitewide categories, it’s the grooming deals that caught my attention. Namely, serious savings on hundreds of bottles of luxury fragrances, from legendary perfumers and design houses alike: Dior, Prada, Creed and Tom Ford are all accounted for, along with dozens of other fresh-scented labels.

Most bottles are 15% off (some have discounts soaring up to 25%), which may seem meager, until you remember that these bottles literally never go on sale. Trust me: It’s well worth picking up a new scent (or three), especially with a new autumnal season ahead. (You’ll want to hurry, as the sale ends September 23.)

I’ve highlighted some of the most popular bottles of the market that also happen to be on sale at the Nordstrom Savings Event: Find them below, or shop more fragrances here.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Is the Sauvage phenomenon a bit of a psy-op? Impossible to say. Either way, it still smells amazing.

Nordstrom : $173 $147
Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

It does not get more classic than a woody Tom Ford fragrance. The Private Blend is pricey, but it’s well worth its weight in spritzes.

Nordstrom : $300 $255
The Tom Ford Scents That Defined an Era
The Tom Ford Scents That Defined an Era
 How he blurred the lines between designer and niche — and made fragrance exciting again
Byredo Ghost Eau de Parfum
Byredo Ghost Eau de Parfum

Tell me you’re ran through (complimentary) without telling me you’re ran though.

Nordstrom : $281 $200
Creed Aventus Fragrance
Creed Aventus Fragrance

There’s a reason why true grooming guys swear by this stuff. (The reason is that it smacks of subtle decadence.)

Nordstrom : $270 $230
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
The Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
 Trends come and go, but these scents stand the test of time
Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum
Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum

First, there was Prada for your eyes. Now, Prada for your nose.

Nordstrom : $173 $147
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette

The tried-and-true downtown NYC scent, now under $150.

Nordstrom : $170 $145
Yves Saint Laurent Myself Absolu Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Myself Absolu Eau de Parfum

It’s just me, myself and I. And a deeply discounted YSL fragrance.

Nordstrom : $215 $183
Issey Miyake "L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme" Eau de Toilette
Issey Miyake “L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme” Eau de Toilette

Refined, low-key and a hell of a deal.

Nordstrom : $105 $89
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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