Nordstrom, fresh off its Anniversary Sale, has launched a surprise Savings Event, offering fragrance aficionados a rare chance to snag hundreds of luxury scents from top design houses at significant, often unheard-of, discounts.

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Nordstrom is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s massive, highly coveted Anniversary Sale ended, and what does the multi-brand luxury retailer do? The turn around and toss even more goodness on sale with a totally unexpected, but not at all spurned, Savings Event.

While the latest batch of discounts span sitewide categories, it’s the grooming deals that caught my attention. Namely, serious savings on hundreds of bottles of luxury fragrances, from legendary perfumers and design houses alike: Dior, Prada, Creed and Tom Ford are all accounted for, along with dozens of other fresh-scented labels.

Most bottles are 15% off (some have discounts soaring up to 25%), which may seem meager, until you remember that these bottles literally never go on sale. Trust me: It’s well worth picking up a new scent (or three), especially with a new autumnal season ahead. (You’ll want to hurry, as the sale ends September 23.)

I’ve highlighted some of the most popular bottles of the market that also happen to be on sale at the Nordstrom Savings Event: Find them below, or shop more fragrances here.

Creed Aventus Fragrance There’s a reason why true grooming guys swear by this stuff. (The reason is that it smacks of subtle decadence.) Nordstrom : $270 $230

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »