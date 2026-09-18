From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Leisure > Gear

From Designer Colognes to Trending Denim: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including barn coats, bluetooth headphones, GPS watches and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 18, 2026 4:19 pm EDT
A grid of five products: brown loafers, a plaid jacket, Dior Homme cologne, Bowers & Wilkins headphones, and a Garmin smartwatch.
From luxury colognes to GPS watches, here are the best deals I found on the internet this week
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Nordstrom’s “Savings Event” dangles discounts on dozens of designer colognes, Levi’s offers tiered denim markdowns, Bowers & Wilkins put their fan-favorite bluetooth headphones on sale and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Save an Extra 40% on a Sturdy Banana Republic Barn Coat
Save an Extra 40% on a Sturdy Banana Republic Barn Coat

Fall is (basically) here. If you wardrobe isn’t up to snuff, start by grabbing this plaid Barn Coat from Banana Republic, currently an extra 40% off it’s already marked-down sale price.

Buy Here : $348 $168
My Favorite Luxury Headphones Are $170 Today
My Favorite Luxury Headphones Are $170 Today

I use Bowers & Wilkins Px7 headphones daily. They’re the optimal blend of lightweight and noise-cancelling for my hour-long subway commutes. They’re also well over $150 off today.

Buy Here : $399 $229
Your Loafers Should Be Softer. Try These.
Your Loafers Should Be Softer. Try These.

Hard shoes are so out. This fall, opt for a sloafer — not a sneaker-loafer, but rather a slipper-loafer. Crafted from supple leather and sitting pretty at 50% off at Shopbop, these Hann Loafers are a great place to start.

Buy Here : $295 $148
Garmin’s Birthday Sale Includes a Beloved Workhorse
Garmin’s Birthday Sale Includes a Beloved Workhorse

Any runner worth their milage will likely gush about the bare-bones Forerunner 70, Garmin’s intro GPS watch. The device is currently $30 off during the brand’s Birthday Sale. Couch-to-5K-ers won’t want to miss out.

Buy Here : $250 $220
Nordstrom’s Current Sale Includes the Luxury Cologne Motherload
Nordstrom’s Current Sale Includes the Luxury Cologne Motherload

Nordstrom’s ongoing “Savings Event” serendipitously includes 25% off a mess of high-end colognes and grooming products, from labels like Dior, Creed, Byredo and more.

Shop the Sale Here
At Levi’s, The More You Spend, The More You Save
At Levi’s, The More You Spend, The More You Save

For a limited time, Levi’s is offering a boatload of tiered savings on select styles — specifically, $100 off $250+, $75 off $200 and $50 off $150. I’ve got my eye on these patchwork 501s, but really, the denim world is your oyster here.

Shop the Sale Here
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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