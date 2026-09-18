From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Nordstrom’s “Savings Event” dangles discounts on dozens of designer colognes, Levi’s offers tiered denim markdowns, Bowers & Wilkins put their fan-favorite bluetooth headphones on sale and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Your Loafers Should Be Softer. Try These. Hard shoes are so out. This fall, opt for a sloafer — not a sneaker-loafer, but rather a slipper-loafer. Crafted from supple leather and sitting pretty at 50% off at Shopbop, these Hann Loafers are a great place to start. Buy Here : $295 $148

At Levi’s, The More You Spend, The More You Save For a limited time, Levi’s is offering a boatload of tiered savings on select styles — specifically, $100 off $250+, $75 off $200 and $50 off $150. I’ve got my eye on these patchwork 501s, but really, the denim world is your oyster here. Shop the Sale Here

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »