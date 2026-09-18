From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Nordstrom’s “Savings Event” dangles discounts on dozens of designer colognes, Levi’s offers tiered denim markdowns, Bowers & Wilkins put their fan-favorite bluetooth headphones on sale and more.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Save an Extra 40% on a Sturdy Banana Republic Barn Coat
Fall is (basically) here. If you wardrobe isn’t up to snuff, start by grabbing this plaid Barn Coat from Banana Republic, currently an extra 40% off it’s already marked-down sale price.
My Favorite Luxury Headphones Are $170 Today
I use Bowers & Wilkins Px7 headphones daily. They’re the optimal blend of lightweight and noise-cancelling for my hour-long subway commutes. They’re also well over $150 off today.
Your Loafers Should Be Softer. Try These.
Hard shoes are so out. This fall, opt for a sloafer — not a sneaker-loafer, but rather a slipper-loafer. Crafted from supple leather and sitting pretty at 50% off at Shopbop, these Hann Loafers are a great place to start.
Garmin’s Birthday Sale Includes a Beloved Workhorse
Any runner worth their milage will likely gush about the bare-bones Forerunner 70, Garmin’s intro GPS watch. The device is currently $30 off during the brand’s Birthday Sale. Couch-to-5K-ers won’t want to miss out.
Nordstrom’s Current Sale Includes the Luxury Cologne Motherload
Nordstrom’s ongoing “Savings Event” serendipitously includes 25% off a mess of high-end colognes and grooming products, from labels like Dior, Creed, Byredo and more.
At Levi’s, The More You Spend, The More You Save
For a limited time, Levi’s is offering a boatload of tiered savings on select styles — specifically, $100 off $250+, $75 off $200 and $50 off $150. I’ve got my eye on these patchwork 501s, but really, the denim world is your oyster here.