Products of the Week: Striped Bose Headphones and Bad Bunny Sneakers

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose partners with Thom Browne, Adidas drops shoes made in collaboration with Bad Bunny and Arc’teryx stuns with another new jacket release.
Bose x Thom Browne
Fall is officially here, and this Thom Browne x Bose collection is leaning into the Tim Burton of it all. In line with Browne’s tendency to sit in between moody and academic, this redesign of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones makes complete sense. With stripes going down one of the exterior, and jacket-weight cashmere lining the inside, you’ll look like you were born to be in a music video with The Kooks.
Adidas x Bad Bunny
Meet Badbo 1.0 and Badbo 1.1, the two new styles artist Bad Bunny dreamed up in collaboration with Adidas. The shoes will be available to purchase exclusively via the Adidas app this weekend, so if you don’t have it on your phone, now is the time to download it. These pairs lean more into the streetwear style than the duo’s previous collaboration that brought us the Ghost Sprint shoe.
Arc’teryx x Beams Anniversary Collection
Happy birthday Beams! To celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary and its 25th year of collaborating with Arc’teryx, the two are releasing a co-branded capsule. The collection’s color palette is inspired by Japanese autumn leaves and features jackets, pants, shirts and packs that we are obsessing over. It’s available in limited quantity starting today, so get ready to shop.
Ciele NiteRite Capsule
Earlier nights mean more time spent running in the dark. That means that you’re going to want to invest in some reflective gear, and if the best of it also happens to be made by one of our favorite running brands… well, that feels like the best of both worlds. Ciele just dropped their NiteRite collection, which is full of garments that will keep your early morning or late-night runs safe with high-vis reflective technology.
Norda x Raide
Move over lululemon running belt, there’s a new sheriff in town. Running gear brand Norda has teamed up with Raide, a mountain equipment brand, to bring us their LF 2L belt. It’s designed to be zero bounce (great for the fast pacers), with enough capacity to replace a vest on your long runs.