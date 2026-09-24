Wellness > Sleep

These Linens Bring Luxury to Your Bedroom

A revived bedding brand that’ll help you sleep like you’ve never slept before

By Joanna Sommer
September 24, 2026 3:06 pm EDT
A bed with white sheets and four white pillows, a beige upholstered headboard, a lamp, and a plant.
A dreamy night's sleep awaits
Wamsutta

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I, personally, am one of the worst sleepers in the world. I always have been. I’ve never been able to nap, I’m somehow both an early bird and a night owl and I can maybe count on two hands the number of times I’ve ever slept in. That being said, I’m always on the hunt for sleep-related products that actually do the trick. 

I drive a hard bargain — I’m particular about what goes into my bedroom and nighttime routine simply because I’ve learned what will not work and what will. What doesn’t work? Spending an hour on my phone before falling asleep (sigh). What does? A crisp new set of sheets from Wamsutta. 

Serious zzz-chasers will recognize the beloved label as one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s premier in-house lines, which was discontinued after the retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and subsequently closed physical stores before being relaunched under Indo Count Global in 2024. The legacy brand is now operating direct-to-consumer, focusing on a range of products that showcase and honor the brand’s 180-year-old premium heritage and craftsmanship utalizing high-quality materials like 100% egyptian cotton or percale.

Take it from me: Wamsutta sheets are made with fabrics that have silky smooth, lightweight, breathable and timeless finishes — perfect for any kind of sleeper, regardless of if you run hot or cold. It’s time to make your bedroom feel like your own personal oasis with my picks below.

Wamsutta “Original” Percale Sheet Set
Wamsutta “Original” Percale Sheet Set
WAMSUTTA: $200

From the moment I put these onto my bed, I knew I was going to be in for the coolest — literally — night sleep of my life. With a 400 thread count, the original percale set is breathable and fresh-feeling. This set comes with all the bedtime fixings: a fitted sheet, a fabric sheet and two pillow cases. After several washes, they’ve gotten increasingly smoother with each wear.

Wamsutta Essentials Cotton Sheet Set
Wamsutta Essentials Cotton Sheet Set

WAMSUTTA : $170 – $250

Made to blend classic style and everyday luxury, the essentials cotton set are “essential” for good reason.

Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set
Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set
WAMSUTTA : $290 – $330

The set with a 600 thread count boasts a smooth, silky finish that’s somehow breathable yet cozy (just in time for fall), backed by Wamsutta’s 180-year-old legacy of American craftsmanship. As someone who values my sleep, this is a fabulous upgrade to my previous bedding collection. As someone who already struggles to get out of bed in the morning… wish me luck. — Morgan Mueller, Editorial Fellow

Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set
WAMSUTTA : $220 – $330

Elevate your 600-count Egyptian cotton sheets with a 600-count duvet Egyptian cotton cover for 1,200 total counts of blissful linens to slumber in.

Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Comforter Set
Wamsutta Supreme Egyptian Cotton Comforter Set
WAMSUTTA : $500 – $550

Or complete your ideal bedroom look with a comforter set, which includes a temperature-balancing comforter insert, a premium duvet cover and matching pillow shams.

Wamsutta Supreme Comfort Down Alternative Pillow
Wamsutta Supreme Comfort Down Alternative Pillow
Wamsutta : $120 – $150

Wamsutta’s signature bed pillows come in three varying support levels — soft, medium or firm — and are designed to regulate temperature and moisture. Sweaty sleepers, rise.

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer is the managing editor at InsideHook. Since joining InsideHook in 2023, she’s covered a range of topics, from the likes of internet, social media, culture, books and the publishing industry, and sex and dating. She graduated from James Madison University and the Columbia Publishing Course in 2022.
More from Joanna Sommer »

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