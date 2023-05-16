Leisure > Gear

A Ton of Arc’teryx’s Trail-Busting Footwear Is Currently on Sale

The outdoor brand makes some of the best waterproof gear around. Its trail shoes are no exception.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated September 22, 2026 11:41 am EDT
Close-up of a person's legs and feet in trail running shoes and socks, kicking up dirt on a rocky path.
Arc'teryx's footwear is just as solid as its jackets
Arc'teryx

The Gist

Arc'teryx, a revered name in outdoor performance, has put a significant portion of its high-tech trail footwear lineup on sale at Zappos, offering a prime opportunity to gear up for the anticipated wet fall.

Key Takeaways

  • The brand's footwear features best-in-class technologies, including Gore-Tex uppers and Vibram soles.
  • Zappos is providing discounts of up to 30% on various Arc'teryx trail shoes and hiking boots.
  • The sale arrives conveniently ahead of an El Niu00f1o-charged wet fall, making the footwear ideal for challenging conditions.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Arc’teryx is one of the most trusted names in outdoor gear. The Canadian label has built a serious reputation as both a top trail dog and the preferred urban layer, mostly on the backs of the brand’s lineup of fully weatherized outerwear — styles that include the cult favorite Beta and the new circularly designed Sperro.

Casual fans of the brand might be surprised to learn that this outdoor performance extends to the brand’s trail runners and hiking boots, many of which feature best-in-class technology in Gore-Tex uppers and Vibram soles. (Loyalists are already wise to this fact and have been rocking the footwear for years.)

While the premium outdoor brand has earned enough gearhead clout that they don’t really need to offer discounts, much of this aforementioned footwear is nonetheless on sale, just in time for an El Niño-charged wet fall. Zappos has long lorded over the internet as purveyor of all things footwear, and despite a lack of steely minimalist aesthetics — the website design looks, to put it mildly, straight out of 2013 — the online retailer is still one of the best places to find shoe deals for a jam-packed season of outdoor exploration. Or, more likely, puddle-hopping on the way to the office.

Currently, the retailer is offering up to 30% off Arc’teryx footwear, a total steal and a no-brainer for anyone looking to bulk up in the outdoor footwear department. Find my favorite on-sale styles below, or shop more styles here.

Arc’teryx Sylan 2
Arc’teryx Sylan 2

What do you get when you combine a super shoe with a trail titan? Something a lot like the Sylan 2, I’d imagine.

Zappos : $220 $154
Arc’teryx Norvan LD 4 GTX
Arc’teryx Norvan LD 4 GTX

Arc’teryx’s most popular hiker just got the Gore-Tex treatment, right in time for nasty conditions.

Zappos : $200 $140
Arc’teryx Vertex Alpine GTX
Arc’teryx Vertex Alpine GTX

A top-tier alpine shoe for an intro hiker price.

Zappos : $250 $175
Arc’teryx Kragg Slip-On
Arc’teryx Kragg Slip-On

These camp shoes are the only things your dogs want to see after a long day of elevation.

Zappos : $140 $98
Arc’teryx Sylan GTX
Arc’teryx Sylan GTX

What’s better than a super-propulsive trail runner? Said runner refitted with a waterproof upper.

Zappos : $230 $161
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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