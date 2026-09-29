I’ve officially hit the age where I no longer just want the thing, I want the best thing.

It’s a feeling that I’m sure many readers can relate to. It’s not that I need something fancy or overtly luxurious — quite the opposite, as I actively making a living off identifying deals, hacks and disproportionately priced gems.

But more and more often, I find myself drawn to what I’ve affectionately coined the step-up option: the thing that is, to use another commerce buzz-phrase, a true splurge-worthy upgrade: a piece of apparel or gear that will pay back the investment and then some, be it through sheer quality, rugged functionality or a general ability to reliably produce complements.

In Carl Friedrik’s latest travel accessory, I’ve found a product that checks all three boxes.

We’ve long been big fans of the luxury travel brand here at InsideHook HQ — my colleagues have previously waxed poetic about their Rimowa-rivaling aluminum carry-on — predominantly driven by the London-based label’s keen eye for minimalist design and a price point that, while higher than the polycarbonate DTC clones, still feels responsible compared to astronomically-price competitors.

The brand’s latest addition to their streamlined travel line-up, a sleek washbag, is no exception. Offered as a handsome answer to the endless nylon dopp kits, the new pouch combines a spacious, malleable design — the interior measures 3.5L, a game-changing upgrade from the industry average 1L — with a full-grained leather exterior for a carry-all that’s both spill and embarrassment-proof.

Carl Friedrik Large Washbag Specs Materials:

Full-Grain Bovine Leather (Exterior), Smooth Vachetta Leather (Detailing), 100% Recycled Polyester (Lining) Height x Width x Depth: 5.5″ (14 cm) x 9.8″ (25 cm) x 4.3″ (11 cm) Volume: 3.5 L Weight: 0.8 lbs (0.36 kg) Color Options: Chocolate, Black (2) Buy Here : $295

No detail has gone unconsidered. The interior swaps an abundance of tiny, useless pockets for one large magnetic closure — offering an easy, polyester-lined cavity to dump all your grooming supplies in — and two exterior window pockets hold whatever quick-grab items you might on the fly. The double-zipper design allows for a manageable rooting-around experience, and there’s an exterior loop for tote-ability and hanging upon arrival,

Have spent my previous travel living out of high-vis yellow The North Face canister (an excellent companion, but not the most sophisticated), test-driving the new leather washbag was a Bond-ian experience. A dopp kit that was both functional and nice enough to keep out on the sink counter during a recent trip to the Catskills is exactly the kind of luxury I’m trying to introduce into my life.

The washbag isn’t cheap — the leather kit naturally commands a steeper price point, at $290 for the large size — but it is the best bag I’ve come across yet. You can shop the bag here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »