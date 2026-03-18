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Girard-Perregaux’s Latest Watch Looks Like a Work of Art. It Sounds Like One, Too.

The Swiss brand's new Minute Repeater Flying Bridges is a rarified example of chiming craftsmanship

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 18, 2026 12:27 pm EDT
Girard-Perregaux
The newest Girard-Perregaux is a work of art.
Girard-Perregaux/InsideHook

It’s no secret that craftsmanship sits at the center of horology, and, of all the minuscule complications and intricate designs, the rare minute repeater is often celebrated as the epitome of the form factor, an aesthetics-meets-function display of precision and beauty that marries a full sensory experience with artistic mastery.

The Best Minute Repeaters and Chiming Watches
The Best Minute Repeaters and Chiming Watches
 Developed to tell time in the dark, they’re some of the most complicated timepieces in the world

It’s a feature that, given the level of intricacy and the sheer amount of time it takes to put together, is typically reserved for the most elite and established forces in the watchmaking world — names you’d instantly recognize, like Audemars Piguet, Chopard, Patek Philippe.

Girard-Perregaux clearly wants (and perhaps deserves) to be counted among these giants. You may not have heard of the label — if you have, it’s most likely through a familiarity with the Laureato — but the Swiss brand boasts an impressive resume of innovation and design, a fact on full display with their latest reference, the latest entrant into the hallowed ranks of chiming watches.

Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges
The new Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges, a veritable work of art.
Girard-Perregaux

The all-new Minute Repeater Flying Bridges isn’t just an addition to a rarified class of timepieces, but a first for GP. Along with the brand’s signature (and centuries-old) three bridges design, a structure that induces the floating appearance of the tourbillon and chimer, the model sports Girard-Perregaux’s first-ever in-house minute repeater complication in the Calibre GP9530, a new movement featuring the aforementioned tourbillon function and close to 500 individual components. It’s a true feat of engineering, and one made all the more impressive by the fact that it’s also automatic, with a sizable 60-hour, micro-rotor power reverse.

The hyper-complex appeal is emphasized by the openworked design, which fully showcases the titanium machination housed within a 46mm pink gold case and sapphire dome. While this translucency of the design certainly contributes to a sleek, almost futuristic look, but every material detail has been carefully considered and selected for another purpose — to further amplify the sonic fidelity of the complication’s gong vibrations. (The aforementioned titanium and sapphire similarly serve to magnify the resonance.)

Naturally, the magnitude of quality demands an intensive manufacturing process, resulting in a scarcity of available stock — requiring a reported 440 hours of assembly and finishing, GP is set to produce a scant eight units per year — and an understandably astronomical price tag, retailing at almost $600,000. There’s no denying that the Minute Repeater Flying Bridges is a veritable work of art, but it’s one you’ll probably never see in person. Learn more about the one-of-a-kind timepiece here.

Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges
Girard-Perregaux Minute Repeater Flying Bridges

Diameter: 46mm
Movement: Girard-Perregaux Calibre GP9530
Water Resistance: 30m

Learn More : $590,000

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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