When J.Crew announced the return of Wallace & Barnes last fall, fans were (rightfully) stoked.

The sub-label — the mall brand retailer’s prep-tinged interpretation of heritage-inspired workwear — had developed a cult reputation dating back to the #menswear1.0 days, one that only deepened when Wallace & Barnes was quietly put on hiatus. After a few seasons away (and after secondhand stock was cleaned out on eBay and Grailed), demand for the brand’s no-nonsense garments was at an all-time high.

To the delight of wool-workshirt warriors and guys who spend too much time on their Instagram Explore pages everywhere, the return of J.Crew’s beloved bastion delivered the same level of quality that collectors remembered: hard-wearing trousers, burly shirting and sensible outerwear, all finished with minimal, easy-to-wear colors and detailing.

The same is true for the new Wallace & Barnes collection, which hits shelves right in time for fall. Featuring simple, highly-considered garments cut from sturdy fabrications and infused with blue-collar detailing, the latest batch of apparel might just be the best the brand has released in years.

Anchored by staples like the best-in-class officer’s chino and rugged flannel-lined jacket, the new capsule also introduces a variety of future classics, too: the new shirting is the star of the show — the flannel and twill workshirts are exceptional, as are the new thermal mid-layers — and, as always, there’s a curveball or two across the collection’s knits.

The new Wallace & Barnes collection ranges from $55-$798 and is available to shop now at J.Crew. Find a few of my favorite styles below, or shop the entire collection here.

Wallace & Barnes Lined Canvas Work Jacket A canvas work jacket with a cozy flannel lining is an all-time classic for a reason. Paired with a dashing aubergine shade, its one for the fall layering history books. Wallace & Barnes : $268

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »