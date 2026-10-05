When J.Crew announced the return of Wallace & Barnes last fall, fans were (rightfully) stoked.
The sub-label — the mall brand retailer’s prep-tinged interpretation of heritage-inspired workwear — had developed a cult reputation dating back to the #menswear1.0 days, one that only deepened when Wallace & Barnes was quietly put on hiatus. After a few seasons away (and after secondhand stock was cleaned out on eBay and Grailed), demand for the brand’s no-nonsense garments was at an all-time high.
To the delight of wool-workshirt warriors and guys who spend too much time on their Instagram Explore pages everywhere, the return of J.Crew’s beloved bastion delivered the same level of quality that collectors remembered: hard-wearing trousers, burly shirting and sensible outerwear, all finished with minimal, easy-to-wear colors and detailing.
Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub-Label, Is Back and Better Than EverThe workwear-focused relaunch comes just in time for fall
The same is true for the new Wallace & Barnes collection, which hits shelves right in time for fall. Featuring simple, highly-considered garments cut from sturdy fabrications and infused with blue-collar detailing, the latest batch of apparel might just be the best the brand has released in years.
Anchored by staples like the best-in-class officer’s chino and rugged flannel-lined jacket, the new capsule also introduces a variety of future classics, too: the new shirting is the star of the show — the flannel and twill workshirts are exceptional, as are the new thermal mid-layers — and, as always, there’s a curveball or two across the collection’s knits.
The new Wallace & Barnes collection ranges from $55-$798 and is available to shop now at J.Crew. Find a few of my favorite styles below, or shop the entire collection here.
Wallace & Barnes Lined Canvas Work Jacket
A canvas work jacket with a cozy flannel lining is an all-time classic for a reason. Paired with a dashing aubergine shade, its one for the fall layering history books.
Wallace & Barnes Flannel Workshirt
Multi-check flannels are trending. Buy one that will actually hold up.
Wallace & Barnes Loon Lake Graphic Sweatshirt
Ah, yes, my favorite hidden getaway spot: Loon Lake.
Wallace & Barnes Creased Canvas Carpenter Pant
These crispy canvas carpenter pants put the work in workwear. Hammer not included.
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Crewneck
Excellent for layering.
Wallace & Barnes Duck Pattern Wool Pom Beanie
The kind of beanie you’d see at the local lake ice hockey game.
Wallace & Barnes Italian Suede Work Jacket
Sure, you’ve already got anwork jacket. But is it Italian suede?
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant
The perfect uniform pants for the creative class.
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Henley
Just think of all the vintage tees you could chuck on over this bad boy.
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater
Even after a decade, W&B still finds ways to surprise me, like introducing a classic cable-knit sweater in an anything-but-classic emerald green.
Wallace & Barnes Brushed Twill Workshirt
The fit on this twill workshirt is unrivaled.
Wallace & Barnes Straight-Fit Japanese Selvedge Denim Jean
It only makes sense that Wallace & Barnes would drop a pair of jeans meant to last you decades.
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