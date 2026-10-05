Style > News

J.Crew’s Cult Workwear Imprint Just Dropped Its Strongest Collection in a Decade

Relaunched last year, the new fall capsule from J.Crew's workwear imprint proves the sub-label is already back to firing on all cylinders

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 5, 2026 3:08 pm EDT
Close-up of a person wearing a navy blue jacket with a brown corduroy collar over a green and white plaid shirt.
Wallace & Barnes is premium workwear that anyone can wear
J.Crew

When J.Crew announced the return of Wallace & Barnes last fall, fans were (rightfully) stoked.

The sub-label — the mall brand retailer’s prep-tinged interpretation of heritage-inspired workwear — had developed a cult reputation dating back to the #menswear1.0 days, one that only deepened when Wallace & Barnes was quietly put on hiatus. After a few seasons away (and after secondhand stock was cleaned out on eBay and Grailed), demand for the brand’s no-nonsense garments was at an all-time high.

To the delight of wool-workshirt warriors and guys who spend too much time on their Instagram Explore pages everywhere, the return of J.Crew’s beloved bastion delivered the same level of quality that collectors remembered: hard-wearing trousers, burly shirting and sensible outerwear, all finished with minimal, easy-to-wear colors and detailing.

Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub-Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever
Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub-Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever
 The workwear-focused relaunch comes just in time for fall

The same is true for the new Wallace & Barnes collection, which hits shelves right in time for fall. Featuring simple, highly-considered garments cut from sturdy fabrications and infused with blue-collar detailing, the latest batch of apparel might just be the best the brand has released in years.

Anchored by staples like the best-in-class officer’s chino and rugged flannel-lined jacket, the new capsule also introduces a variety of future classics, too: the new shirting is the star of the show — the flannel and twill workshirts are exceptional, as are the new thermal mid-layers — and, as always, there’s a curveball or two across the collection’s knits.

The new Wallace & Barnes collection ranges from $55-$798 and is available to shop now at J.Crew. Find a few of my favorite styles below, or shop the entire collection here.

Wallace & Barnes Lined Canvas Work Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Lined Canvas Work Jacket

A canvas work jacket with a cozy flannel lining is an all-time classic for a reason. Paired with a dashing aubergine shade, its one for the fall layering history books.

Wallace & Barnes : $268
Wallace & Barnes Flannel Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Flannel Workshirt

Multi-check flannels are trending. Buy one that will actually hold up.

Wallace & Barnes : $168
Wallace & Barnes Loon Lake Graphic Sweatshirt
Wallace & Barnes Loon Lake Graphic Sweatshirt

Ah, yes, my favorite hidden getaway spot: Loon Lake.

Wallace & Barnes : $158
Wallace & Barnes Creased Canvas Carpenter Pant
Wallace & Barnes Creased Canvas Carpenter Pant

These crispy canvas carpenter pants put the work in workwear. Hammer not included.

Wallace & Barnes : $188
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Crewneck
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Crewneck

Excellent for layering.

Wallace & Barnes : $90
Wallace & Barnes Duck Pattern Wool Pom Beanie
Wallace & Barnes Duck Pattern Wool Pom Beanie

The kind of beanie you’d see at the local lake ice hockey game.

Wallace & Barnes : $70
Wallace & Barnes Italian Suede Work Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Italian Suede Work Jacket

Sure, you’ve already got anwork jacket. But is it Italian suede?

Wallace & Barnes : $798
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant

The perfect uniform pants for the creative class.

Wallace & Barnes : $178
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Henley
Wallace & Barnes Thermal-Knit Henley

Just think of all the vintage tees you could chuck on over this bad boy.

Wallace & Barnes : $98
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater

Even after a decade, W&B still finds ways to surprise me, like introducing a classic cable-knit sweater in an anything-but-classic emerald green.

Wallace & Barnes : $248
Wallace & Barnes Brushed Twill Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Brushed Twill Workshirt

The fit on this twill workshirt is unrivaled.

Wallace & Barnes : $148
Wallace & Barnes Straight-Fit Japanese Selvedge Denim Jean
Wallace & Barnes Straight-Fit Japanese Selvedge Denim Jean

It only makes sense that Wallace & Barnes would drop a pair of jeans meant to last you decades.

Wallace & Barnes : $350
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Person wearing a dark denim jacket with gold buttons, a black leather pocket, and black fleece trim, over a white t-shirt.
Levi's Latest Collab Is the Denim Brand's Most Premium Yet
Hands adjust a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch with a blue dial and steel bracelet.
An Anniversary Upgrade for Vacheron Constantin's Most Complicated Watch
Pair of gray suede loafers with tan interiors on a red, black, and white patterned rug
Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Pair of Normal Shoes, Actually
Close-up of the back of a person wearing dark wash denim jeans with a cinch-back, suspender buttons, and a Levi's patch.
With Its Red Tab Sale, Even Levi’s Premium Denim Is for Everyone

Style > News
Style
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source

Most Popular

View from a train window of a mountain village at dusk, with the Matterhorn peak in the background.
The Art of the Alpine Journey
A man in sunglasses and headphones reads a newspaper in the grass next to a sleeping baby in a car seat.
How to Build Mental Resilience When the World Feels Like It’s Falling Apart
A person's arm with a black watch, white face, and olive green strap, wearing a rust-colored sweater.
A Trio of Affordable Tool Watch Collabs Hit Shelves This Month
A grid of six product images: a deer-print jacket, an espresso machine, brown suede clogs, two wooden speakers, and a tan leather sofa.
From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Three men in a dimly lit bar: two seated on a couch with a saxophone, one in sunglasses at a marble bar.
Products of the Week: Wooly Birkenstocks and Hunting Jackets
A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.
The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?

Recommended

Suggested for you

View from a train window of a mountain village at dusk, with the Matterhorn peak in the background.
The Art of the Alpine Journey
A man in sunglasses and headphones reads a newspaper in the grass next to a sleeping baby in a car seat.
How to Build Mental Resilience When the World Feels Like It’s Falling Apart
A person's arm with a black watch, white face, and olive green strap, wearing a rust-colored sweater.
A Trio of Affordable Tool Watch Collabs Hit Shelves This Month
A grid of six product images: a deer-print jacket, an espresso machine, brown suede clogs, two wooden speakers, and a tan leather sofa.
From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Three men in a dimly lit bar: two seated on a couch with a saxophone, one in sunglasses at a marble bar.
Products of the Week: Wooly Birkenstocks and Hunting Jackets
A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.
The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Close-up of a person wearing a navy blue jacket with a brown corduroy collar over a green and white plaid shirt.

J.Crew’s Cult Workwear Imprint Just Dropped Its Strongest Collection in a Decade

Person wearing a dark denim jacket with gold buttons, a black leather pocket, and black fleece trim, over a white t-shirt.

Levi's Latest Collab Is the Denim Brand's Most Premium Yet

Hands adjust a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch with a blue dial and steel bracelet.

An Anniversary Upgrade for Vacheron Constantin's Most Complicated Watch

Pair of gray suede loafers with tan interiors on a red, black, and white patterned rug

Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Pair of Normal Shoes, Actually

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.

The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?

A grid of six product images: a deer-print jacket, an espresso machine, brown suede clogs, two wooden speakers, and a tan leather sofa.

From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Three men in a dimly lit bar: two seated on a couch with a saxophone, one in sunglasses at a marble bar.

Products of the Week: Wooly Birkenstocks and Hunting Jackets

Hands adjust a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch with a blue dial and steel bracelet.

An Anniversary Upgrade for Vacheron Constantin's Most Complicated Watch