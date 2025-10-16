Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub=Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



As far as #menswear litmus tests go, few trump a Wallace and Barnes name-check. First launched in 2011, longtime fans will recognize the celebrated workwear-leaning brand as a (sneaky) premium sub-label of none other than J.Crew, offering elevated takes on Americana workwear styles that marry heritage designs with their parent-brand’s mass market appeal.

After a few seasons away from the limelight, J.Crew is officially relaunching the W&B mantle, with a renewed dedication to traditional workwear and forward-looking investment in branded collabs with the likes of Maximum Henry and Schott.

Designed around the concept of midcentury garments, the inaugural capsule features a host of workwear styles that include duck canvas jackets, officer chinos and heavy thermals, as well as a variety of standout statement outwear and accessories.

Wallace and Barnes is making a comeback. J.Crew

“We were inspired by New York City in the 1950s — a time when people knew their neighbors and things were made to last. That’s the core of the Wallace & Barnes ethos: building innately stylish pieces that defy passing trends,” said Brendon Babenzien, Creative Director at J.Crew (who also happens to be the founder of Noah).

The 25-piece Wallace and Barnes collection ranges from $55-$1,075 is available to shop now. Check out the entire collection here, and shop our top picks from the just-launched capsule below.

