Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub=Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
As far as #menswear litmus tests go, few trump a Wallace and Barnes name-check. First launched in 2011, longtime fans will recognize the celebrated workwear-leaning brand as a (sneaky) premium sub-label of none other than J.Crew, offering elevated takes on Americana workwear styles that marry heritage designs with their parent-brand’s mass market appeal.
After a few seasons away from the limelight, J.Crew is officially relaunching the W&B mantle, with a renewed dedication to traditional workwear and forward-looking investment in branded collabs with the likes of Maximum Henry and Schott.
Designed around the concept of midcentury garments, the inaugural capsule features a host of workwear styles that include duck canvas jackets, officer chinos and heavy thermals, as well as a variety of standout statement outwear and accessories.
“We were inspired by New York City in the 1950s — a time when people knew their neighbors and things were made to last. That’s the core of the Wallace & Barnes ethos: building innately stylish pieces that defy passing trends,” said Brendon Babenzien, Creative Director at J.Crew (who also happens to be the founder of Noah).
The 25-piece Wallace and Barnes collection ranges from $55-$1,075 is available to shop now. Check out the entire collection here, and shop our top picks from the just-launched capsule below.
Shop Wallace and Barnes
Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Jacket
With a flannel lining and corduroy collar that looks like something straight out of a ’90s-era J.Crew catalogue, this Duck Canvas Jacket is the perfect investment piece to wear in this winter.
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater
Fisherman, cable-knit — call it what you want, but there’s zero denying that this wooly sweater is a total knockout.
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant
Part field pant, part chino, these generously-fitting trousers are ready to boss the office (and drinks afterwards).
Wallace & Barnes Cotton Herringbone Workshirt
Inspired by classic military designs, this cotton herringbone workshirt can be worn as a base or an overshirt, make it a highly versatile addition to any fall wardrobe.
Wallace & Barnes Italian Leather Work Jacket
Just imagine the patina you on this bad boy in three years time.
Wallace & Barnes Heritage-Weight Cotton T-Shirt
While not quite in the heavyweight class, this rugged, soft-brushed 6.5-ounce cotton tee is more than beefy enough for cold weather (and inspired by a classic ’50s gym shirt design to boot).
Wallace & Barnes Relaxed Denim Trouser
Somewhere between jeans and dress pants, these 13.7-ounce denim trousers are surprisingly pliable and brushed for a napped texture.
Wallace & Barnes Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt
Just an exceptionally cozy sweatshirt. That’s it. That’s the pitch.
