Wallace and Barnes, J.Crew’s Cult Sub=Label, Is Back and Better Than Ever

The workwear-focused relaunch comes just in time for fall

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 16, 2025 5:54 pm EDT
Wallace and Barnes
J.Crew is reviving it's cult Wallace and Barnes line.
J.Crew

As far as #menswear litmus tests go, few trump a Wallace and Barnes name-check. First launched in 2011, longtime fans will recognize the celebrated workwear-leaning brand as a (sneaky) premium sub-label of none other than J.Crew, offering elevated takes on Americana workwear styles that marry heritage designs with their parent-brand’s mass market appeal.

After a few seasons away from the limelight, J.Crew is officially relaunching the W&B mantle, with a renewed dedication to traditional workwear and forward-looking investment in branded collabs with the likes of Maximum Henry and Schott.

Designed around the concept of midcentury garments, the inaugural capsule features a host of workwear styles that include duck canvas jackets, officer chinos and heavy thermals, as well as a variety of standout statement outwear and accessories.

Wallace and Barnes
Wallace and Barnes is making a comeback.
J.Crew

“We were inspired by New York City in the 1950s — a time when people knew their neighbors and things were made to last. That’s the core of the Wallace & Barnes ethos: building innately stylish pieces that defy passing trends,” said Brendon Babenzien, Creative Director at J.Crew (who also happens to be the founder of Noah).

The 25-piece Wallace and Barnes collection ranges from $55-$1,075 is available to shop now. Check out the entire collection here, and shop our top picks from the just-launched capsule below.

Shop Wallace and Barnes

Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Jacket

With a flannel lining and corduroy collar that looks like something straight out of a ’90s-era J.Crew catalogue, this Duck Canvas Jacket is the perfect investment piece to wear in this winter.

Buy Here : $238
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater
Wallace & Barnes Wool Cable-Knit Sweater

Fisherman, cable-knit — call it what you want, but there’s zero denying that this wooly sweater is a total knockout.

Buy Here : $350
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant
Wallace & Barnes Selvedge Officer Chino Pant

Part field pant, part chino, these generously-fitting trousers are ready to boss the office (and drinks afterwards).

Buy Here : $178
Wallace & Barnes Cotton Herringbone Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Cotton Herringbone Workshirt

Inspired by classic military designs, this cotton herringbone workshirt can be worn as a base or an overshirt, make it a highly versatile addition to any fall wardrobe.

Buy Here : $118
Wallace & Barnes Italian Leather Work Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Italian Leather Work Jacket

Just imagine the patina you on this bad boy in three years time.

Buy Here : $798
Wallace & Barnes Heritage-Weight Cotton T-Shirt
Wallace & Barnes Heritage-Weight Cotton T-Shirt

While not quite in the heavyweight class, this rugged, soft-brushed 6.5-ounce cotton tee is more than beefy enough for cold weather (and inspired by a classic ’50s gym shirt design to boot).

Buy Here : $55
Wallace & Barnes Relaxed Denim Trouser
Wallace & Barnes Relaxed Denim Trouser

Somewhere between jeans and dress pants, these 13.7-ounce denim trousers are surprisingly pliable and brushed for a napped texture.

Buy Here : $188
Wallace & Barnes Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt
Wallace & Barnes Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt

Just an exceptionally cozy sweatshirt. That’s it. That’s the pitch.

Buy Here : $138

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

