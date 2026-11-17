On Monday morning, my whole office (and, OK, fine, maybe the entire world) was buzzing with the news that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond — the seventh actor to portray 007 in the storied franchise. Many names were floating around in consideration, from Callum Turner to Jacob Elordi, but it is the year of Robert Pattinson (see: The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime and Dune: Part Three), so it makes perfect sense.

With Bond settled, we turn to the next most important casting: the next Bond girl, aka the foil to whatever version Pattinson’s Bond will become. You may be wondering, Dani, what qualifies you to speculate on a legitimate media platform about who the next Bond girl will be? Are you a massive Bond fan?

No. I have next to no qualifications to speak on this. In my lifetime, at the behest of my boyfriend, I have consumed exactly 2.2 Bond films — Casino Royale, GoldenEye and the beginning of Tomorrow Never Dies — so I have an extremely limited amount of skin in this game. On the other hand, I’m a bisexual woman who regularly and confidently espouses strong opinions as if they were fact, so why stop now?

One thing that does mildly qualify me for this casting job is a longstanding love and consumption of all things Robert Pattinson, and the basic understanding that the Bond girl serves three main functions: to validate Bond as an ultimate fantasy, to mirror his vulnerabilities and to be a voyeuristic proxy for the audience. And for the purposes of this story written by yours truly, these women should induce a seething jealousy of Robert Pattinson. So, four functions.

So, following that criteria, here are six women who should be the next Bond girl, in no particular order.

Obvious? Maybe. Doesn’t make it wrong. WireImage

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette is, perhaps, a more obvious choice for this role. Her breakout role in Obsession has led to her signing onto the MCU franchise as Rogue for the next X-Men film, so she’s clearly interested in expanding beyond the indie realm that made her name. She seems to be the pick for everything, everywhere, but can she actually fit into the Bond universe?



Personally, after watching her in Obsession, even when she was covered in blood and contorting her face into various horrifying expressions that completely morphed the topology of her features, I found her extremely attractive. She also appears to be just weird enough to naturally mesh with Pattinson, who is Hollywood’s golden-boy wackjob.

Chemistry: check. Getty Images

Zendaya

Another obvious choice, but not my top pick. Zendaya is, obviously, one of the hottest women alive and has a list of accolades as long as the runtime of the Dune movies. I genuinely believe that’s a totally objective statement to make. She’s also got a pre-existing relationship with Denis Villeneuve (who will direct Pattinson in his first Bond movie) per the Dune trilogy, and a long history of working with Pattinson — Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, The Drama — and the latter proves that they have good onscreen chemistry.



It might be better to give this duo a rest and give someone else a shot. But then again, I’d pay an embarrassing amount of money to see any film these two star in. I’m a simple woman.

We need Teyana Taylor on a 30-foot-tall screen again, stat! Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s role in One Battle After Another is, to me anyway (for whatever that’s worth, I know I’ve positioned myself poorly here), basically an audition for the role of a Bond girl. I came out of One Battle wishing I could body swap with Leonardo DiCaprio just so I could be in the same room as this woman. Taylor is another industry titan that has talents spanning across music, dance, acting and directing. Quadruple threat.

I am also of the belief that there is currently a limited pool of actors and actresses that successfully exude true sex appeal. Teyana Taylor is at the top of that list. Out of everyone here, I think she has the capacity to step into this role with the most ease. And I want to see her on a 30-foot-tall screen again. Please.

Stranger Things to Spider-Man to … James Bond? Getty Images

Sadie Sink

I’ve never watched Stranger Things (please don’t hate me), but I did love Sink’s performance as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which proved she can play a character who toes the line between good and evil — the perfect blend for a femme fatale. The graduation from her adolescent role in Stranger Things to Spider-Man felt like a perfect escalation for both her acting prowess and age. It can be difficult, particularly for actresses, to climb out of their child-acting roles (although there are plenty of success stories here — Miley Cyrus, Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter come to mind). With the path Sink seems to be setting for herself, becoming the next Bond girl could be the big-ticket leap she needs to solidify her place in the Hollywood pantheon. Plus, redheads. Heart eyes.

Sienna Miller has the skills. Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Blondes aren’t really my personal type, but Sienna Miller has, in a sense, already auditioned. In 2004’s Layer Cake, she played the love interest opposite Daniel Craig two years before he put on the tux and picked up the Walther PPK. In 2009, she turned up as the Baroness in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which proves she can handle a leather catsuit, a vaguely European accent and middle management at an evil organization, aka the entire classic Bond-girl skill set.

Right now she’s on HBO’s War, going through a brutal divorce on screen with Dominic West, who also auditioned for Bond and lost to Craig. Add the viral clips of her constantly mogging everyone on red carpets and in interviews, and the 44-year-old is clearly peaking at exactly the right time. If anyone can dangle from a helicopter in a tiered prairie skirt and make it look intentional, it’s her.

Come on! This is good casting! Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

All right, hear me out — I know Ayo Edebiri is best known for her sense of humor that is showcased beautifully in both The Bear and Bottoms, and I know (sort of, anyway) that Bond girls are not usually “funny,” but I think it’s high time that we get a quick-witted Bond girl that ain’t too serious. I think of Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and her high intellect, and that worked for a dry-humored Daniel Craig, but Pattinson could definitely have a uniquely strange connection with a funny Bond girl like Edebiri. And even if she didn’t go “funny” with it, I think it would be great to see her attempt a more “serious” character and kind of kick it into a higher (or just different) gear with her acting. Also, I think she’s sexy. Sue me.

Dani Brand Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist. More from Dani Brand »