Leisure > Gear

21 Unique Gift Ideas from Bespoke Post

Score the perfect present from our favorite subscription box supplier

a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car
Bespoke Post's holiday shop has something for everyone.
Bespoke Post
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 29, 2023 10:12 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Bespoke Post is best known as the purveyor of tailor-made subscription boxes. They currently offer over 20 different themed boxes — ones for the traveler, the siphon, the techy, the person who really loves hot sauce, etc. Sign up for $49/month and you get monthly deliveries of things like Filson bags, James Brand knives and Luigi Bormioli decanting sets. Best of all, you can use our exclusive code INSIDE20 for 20% off the first box purchase. They also have a shop where they stock their most popular products for you to purchase whenever you want. 

30 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
30 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
 Some people just want to get after it. Here’s what to give them.

Subscription boxes make for great gifts. There’s no heavy lifting on your part, and with Bespoke Post you can easily send your recipient a gift card so they can choose their own box based on their interests or shop something from the site.

A subscription box is also a great way to discover and try out new products. Again, it isn’t a box of random stuff. Bespoke Post will tailor the box to the recipient’s likes and dislikes (via an online quiz), then an expert will hand-select items that fit their preferences. 

Besides the product itself, subscription services also offer an experience. These are boxes full of surprise goodies that appear on your doorstep every month. It’s exciting!

So this holiday season, consider gifting one of Bespoke Post’s many fun subscription boxes or peruse below for something truly unique from the site’s well-curated shop.

Line of Trade The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Line of Trade The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket

A stylish Sherpa fleece-lined jacket that’ll keep you cozy all winter long.

Bespoke Post : $140$98
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Knife Set
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Knife Set

For the knife guy in your life.

Bespoke Post : $133$73
Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven
Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven

The Ooni Koda is the gift that keeps on giving (to you, the gift giver — an important point). The propane-powered pizza oven is a cinch to use, so there’s only a small learning curve before they’re churning out perfect 12-inch, Neapolitan-style pizzas in this 950-degree cooker. And guess who is getting regular invites to pizza night?

Bespoke Post : $399$319
Line of Trade Canvas Weekender Bag
Line of Trade Canvas Weekender Bag

For the jet-setter, they need a heavy-duty weekender that looks good but can handle the roughness of travel. This durable cotton canvas bag is up for the job.

Bespoke Post : $75
Lems Outlander Waterproof Boot
Lems Outlander Waterproof Boot

This multi-season boot features waterproof nylon and leather upper, plus waterproof lining. No soggy socks here.

Bespoke Post : $190
SOG Throwing Hawks With Nylon Sheath Set of 3
SOG Throwing Hawks With Nylon Sheath Set of 3

For the axe guy in your life.

Bespoke Post : $68$51
Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart
Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart

Bring the party with you in this portable leather bar and break out the included cocktail cups when a celebratory cheers is in order.

Bespoke Post : $119$85
Skotti Grill
Skotti Grill

Bust this powerful, portable, impressively versatile grill out at any outdoor gathering and you’ll be the king of the tailgate.

Bespoke Post : $411
iKamper Disco Series Camp Grill
iKamper Disco Series Camp Grill

Imagine a lightweight, highly portable tripod could be a grill. That’s what this unique modular cooking system is.

Bespoke Post : $490
The Sarut Group Stellarscope
The Sarut Group Stellarscope

This minuscule, reasonably-priced device can help you see over 1,500 stars. A very good stocking stuffer if you ask us.

Bespoke Post : $50
Marley Nature Walnut and Glass Beaker Water Pipe
Marley Nature Walnut and Glass Beaker Water Pipe

The stoner in your life is anything but messy. Get them a pipe to match!

Bespoke Post : $240
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Tanto Knife
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Tanto Knife

Every man wants a full-blown Tanto Knife, whether he knows that fact or now.

Bespoke Post : $65
Kreafunk aBEAT Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Kreafunk aBEAT Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

The perfect headphones don’t exis-.

Bespoke Post : $145
Line of Trade Sackett Henley Sweater
Line of Trade Sackett Henley Sweater

Gifting clothes can feel boring, but trust us when we say that he’ll be spluttering over how soft this cotton-blend Line of Trade sweater is.

Bespoke Post : $88$58
Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot
Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot

Let Red Wing’s Iron Rangers walk into your life. It’ll be the best choice you’ve ever made.

Bespoke Post : $350
Agawa Gear Boreal 21 Kit
Agawa Gear Boreal 21 Kit

Tired: gifting slippers. Wired: gifting a frickin’ foldable saw.

Bespoke Post : $191
Kabin Cast Steel Log Splitter
Kabin Cast Steel Log Splitter

Splitting logs has never been easier…

Bespoke Post : $130
Kabin Flame Frame Vertical Bonfire Builder
Kabin Flame Frame Vertical Bonfire Builder

…and Kabin’s array of giftable gear makes light work of getting that roaring fire going, too.

Bespoke Post : $50
MPOWERD Portable Solar String Lights + Detachable Power Hub
MPOWERD Portable Solar String Lights + Detachable Power Hub

MPOWERD’s string lights provide up to 40 hours of solar-powered luminescence across 44 feet of nylon cable. Can your flashlight do that?

Bespoke Post : $70$56
Parkit Voyager Chair
Parkit Voyager Chair

Park him in a voyager chair this holiday season.

Bespoke Post : $225

More Like This

a collage of socks on a yellow background
Socks Make the Perfect Holiday Gift. A Ton Are Currently on Sale for Black Friday.
A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a gold background
Lululemon Belt Bag: The Ultimate Gift for the Fitness Fanatic
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

Leisure > Gear

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

a collage of bespoke post presents in the back of a car

21 Unique Gift Ideas from Bespoke Post

a collage of items from the Backcountry sale on a red background

Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Curated for Outdoor Enthusiasts

A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday

Ooni’s Taking 30% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens for Black Friday

JBL Authentics 300, a new wifi speaker from JBL

Review: JBL Authentics 300 Sounds (Almost) as Good as It Looks

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Whiskey with ice in crystal glass on wood table. Many rye whiskies take on a regional characteristic.

What Are the Regional Styles of American Rye Whiskey?

Moser Streamliner Small Seconds; Doxa SUB 300β Seddiqi Edition 2023; De Bethune DBD Evergreen; MB&F HM11 Architect

The Best Watches of Dubai Watch Week 2023

A Porsche 911 with the number 60 painted on the side speeding down the road

This Nostalgic, Expensive Porsche Doesn’t Make Sense, Until You Drive It

How to experience Seattle like a local

You Are Here: Seattle