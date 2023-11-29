21 Unique Gift Ideas from Bespoke Post

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Bespoke Post is best known as the purveyor of tailor-made subscription boxes. They currently offer over 20 different themed boxes — ones for the traveler, the siphon, the techy, the person who really loves hot sauce, etc. Sign up for $49/month and you get monthly deliveries of things like Filson bags, James Brand knives and Luigi Bormioli decanting sets. Best of all, you can use our exclusive code INSIDE20 for 20% off the first box purchase. They also have a shop where they stock their most popular products for you to purchase whenever you want.
30 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active PersonSome people just want to get after it. Here’s what to give them.
Subscription boxes make for great gifts. There’s no heavy lifting on your part, and with Bespoke Post you can easily send your recipient a gift card so they can choose their own box based on their interests or shop something from the site.
A subscription box is also a great way to discover and try out new products. Again, it isn’t a box of random stuff. Bespoke Post will tailor the box to the recipient’s likes and dislikes (via an online quiz), then an expert will hand-select items that fit their preferences.
Besides the product itself, subscription services also offer an experience. These are boxes full of surprise goodies that appear on your doorstep every month. It’s exciting!
So this holiday season, consider gifting one of Bespoke Post’s many fun subscription boxes or peruse below for something truly unique from the site’s well-curated shop.
Line of Trade The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
A stylish Sherpa fleece-lined jacket that’ll keep you cozy all winter long.
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Knife Set
For the knife guy in your life.
Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven
The Ooni Koda is the gift that keeps on giving (to you, the gift giver — an important point). The propane-powered pizza oven is a cinch to use, so there’s only a small learning curve before they’re churning out perfect 12-inch, Neapolitan-style pizzas in this 950-degree cooker. And guess who is getting regular invites to pizza night?
Line of Trade Canvas Weekender Bag
For the jet-setter, they need a heavy-duty weekender that looks good but can handle the roughness of travel. This durable cotton canvas bag is up for the job.
Lems Outlander Waterproof Boot
This multi-season boot features waterproof nylon and leather upper, plus waterproof lining. No soggy socks here.
SOG Throwing Hawks With Nylon Sheath Set of 3
For the axe guy in your life.
Aged & Infused Traveling Bar Cart
Bring the party with you in this portable leather bar and break out the included cocktail cups when a celebratory cheers is in order.
Skotti Grill
Bust this powerful, portable, impressively versatile grill out at any outdoor gathering and you’ll be the king of the tailgate.
iKamper Disco Series Camp Grill
Imagine a lightweight, highly portable tripod could be a grill. That’s what this unique modular cooking system is.
The Sarut Group Stellarscope
This minuscule, reasonably-priced device can help you see over 1,500 stars. A very good stocking stuffer if you ask us.
Marley Nature Walnut and Glass Beaker Water Pipe
The stoner in your life is anything but messy. Get them a pipe to match!
Titan International Damascus and Stacked Leather Tanto Knife
Every man wants a full-blown Tanto Knife, whether he knows that fact or now.
Kreafunk aBEAT Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
The perfect headphones don’t exis-.
Line of Trade Sackett Henley Sweater
Gifting clothes can feel boring, but trust us when we say that he’ll be spluttering over how soft this cotton-blend Line of Trade sweater is.
Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot
Let Red Wing’s Iron Rangers walk into your life. It’ll be the best choice you’ve ever made.
Agawa Gear Boreal 21 Kit
Tired: gifting slippers. Wired: gifting a frickin’ foldable saw.
Kabin Cast Steel Log Splitter
Splitting logs has never been easier…
Kabin Flame Frame Vertical Bonfire Builder
…and Kabin’s array of giftable gear makes light work of getting that roaring fire going, too.
MPOWERD Portable Solar String Lights + Detachable Power Hub
MPOWERD’s string lights provide up to 40 hours of solar-powered luminescence across 44 feet of nylon cable. Can your flashlight do that?
Parkit Voyager Chair
Park him in a voyager chair this holiday season.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.