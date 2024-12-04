21 Unique Gift Ideas from Bespoke Post

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Bespoke Post may have started out as a purveyor of tailor-made subscription boxes — they still offer over 20 themed boxes for travelers, techies, hot sauce fiends and more, available monthly for $49 — but don’t write off its gifting stock, either. The brand’s curated web shop features the same Line of Trade bags, Red Wing boots and Damascus steel knives that populates its boxes, ready to gift to the hard-to-shop-for man in your life and available a la carte.

This all equates to the perfect place to hunt for gifts for anyone on your list, especially since many of Bespoke Post’s unique holiday gift ideas are currently up to 50% off during the retailer’s massive Black Friday sale. The blowout includes top brands — think Knickerbocker, Ridge and Marcellin — and a variety of products spanning apparel, gear, home picks and more, all primed to be purchased, delivered and wrapped up for the holidays before the Thanksgiving turkey even hits the table.

While we can’t recommend the subscription service enough, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the Bespoke Post Black Friday sale and compiled them into a nifty gift guide of totally unique, totally on sale gear and garb you literally won’t find any other place. Find them below.

Take his grilling to the next level.

For stashing. Whatever that might mean for you.

No one should travel with a plastic bag full of toiletries.

The good kind of all-in gift.

Don’t know what to get him, and don’t want to spend a ton of money? It’s hard to go wrong with a vintage-inspired loopback crew.

A chic home piece that will (literally) brighten up their life.

These high-shine, Scandi-designed loafers are the only thing you should be getting the menswear obsessed man in your life. (Or, getting for yourself, a menswear obsessed man. They’re $124 off, after all.)

Equally proficient at impressing home chefs and gear heads.

For the jet-setter, a heavy-duty duffle that looks good but can handle the roughness of travel is mandatory. This durable PanAm Bag from WP Standard is up for the job.

One you try air fryer food, you never go back.

Puffable, wearable, supremely giftable. And on sale!

Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials. More from Logan Mahan » Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »