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The largest shopping event of the year is closing in on us. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you know, when you promise yourself you’re going to finish all the holiday shopping and end up with a bundle of gifts for yourself instead — are still, in theory, a week away, we’ll let you in on a little secret: Dozens of early Black Friday sales are already well underway, offering incredible deals and a chance to score on everything from sweaters to sofas. You just have to know where to look.

That’s where we come in. For your convenience (and because we’re already shopping many of the sales ourselves), we’ve highlighted an abundance of sales already live, as well as some out-of-this-world deals on coveted, trendy or functional stuff we think are just too good to pass up. Filson, Amazon, Material and more all feature — shop the best early Black Friday deals below.

Amazon Deals | Style Deals | Home + Kitchen Deals | Fitness + Outdoor Deals | Travel + Gear | Tech Deals |

Early Amazon Friday Style Sales

Amazon Black Friday comes earlier every yeah, huh? Not that we’re complaining — we’ve already spied dozens of crazy deals on all manner of instant buys and perfect presents.

Early Black Friday Style Sales

Filson literally never throws sales… that is, of course, until they do, and then they’re typically killer. Their latest is no exception — the Washington-based brand is offering 25% off a wide range of winter-ready outerwear, plus up to 40% off some of their best-selling silos. Sizing is somewhat limited, but fear not, there’s a rugged, prospector-style jacket for you yet.

No one does Black Friday like Todd Snyder. The American menswear designer just kicked off its holiday sale, which includes 30% off nearly the entire site with code VIP. This includes sale items, which means hundreds of dollars in discounts on seasonal apparel that includes wooly knits, office-appropriate trousers and heady outerwear.

Early Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals

AAPI-founded brand Material, which makes one of our favorite cutting boards, is taking up to 35% off sitewide. Save on prepware, cookware, tableware, ceramic dishes and more — all intuitively and beautifully designed to help you crush your future dinner parties. The luxury knife bundle is a particularly great deal; it makes a fantastic addition to any chef’s arsenal, or an even better gift.

Our Place’s Black Friday sale — and the brand’s biggest sale of the year — is in full swing, allowing you to take up to 45% off items like the popular Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and Wonder Oven. But it’s not just the cookware that’s up for grabs. Don’t sleep on Our Place’s line of tableware, which includes glassware, serving plates and side bowls. We’re particularly fond of the brand’s stackable drinking glasses, which are handmade from recycled glass and sand.

Early Black Friday Fitness and Outdoor Deals

Need to re-up on athleisure or looking to class up your gym uniform? Either way, Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is currently coming in clutch. Tons of gear from lululemon’s steady state and licensed-to-train lines are currently priced down to seriously affordable levels. Run, don’t walk.

Need a new pair of winter trainers? Try Nike’s Black Friday sale. Some heavy fleece sweats. Nike’s Black Friday sale. Gym clothes, leisurewear, even lifestyle pieces? Nike’s Black Friday sale. Members can use code EARLYBF for an extra 25% off select items. (Like, thousands of select items.)

Early Black Friday Travel and Gear Deals

Few brands do luxury travel better Carl Friedrik. The British travel brand is quietly offering most all of their premium luggage and travel gear for 30% off this Black Friday, a promo that includes its highly coveted take on the trending aluminium carry-on.

Early Black Friday Tech Deals

Luxury British brand Bowers & Wilkins make some of our favorite home audio, and currently, the brand is offering some serious discounts on the best-in-class noise-canceling bluetooth headphones, including the (relatively) new Px8.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »