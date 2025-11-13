You Should Be Gifting Flamingo Estate’s Unique Home Goods This Holiday Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What do you get for the hostess who throws the best dinner parties? For the homebody who would rather cozy up next to an expensive candle on a Saturday night? The newlyweds who are throwing a housewarming party? Your eclectic friend whose apartment has the coolest interior design pieces? You get them something from Flamingo Estate.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles called Flamingo Estate. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything from the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate by its best-selling Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, a delectably herby and peppery scent, one unlike we’ve ever lit before.

Beyond its hero product though, Flamingo Estate offers some of the most memorable beauty and home goods we’ve tried — items that would make for a special, unique gift.

From their quirky tomato collection to their luxury olive oil, below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from the LA-based estate you should consider gifting this holiday season.

Why We Love It: We suffer from horribly cracked, dry and distressed skin every winter, and after slathering on a whole of the Manuka Rich Cream, we know it’s going to be a skin-saver next season. Made with clean, hand-harvested ingredients like olive oil, regenerative hemp flower oil and Manuka honey extract, the ultra-creamy balm has our skin feeling (and smelling!) deliciously good.

Size: 2.5oz

Why We Love It: They have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

Size: 8oz

Why We Love It: This stunning bottle of olive oil is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment they can drizzle over anything. Get it personalized with a handwritten label for an extra special touch.

Why We Love It: You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks, including raw honey, smokey salsa macha and olive oil made from organic, handpicked olives. This beautifully branded set stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles they won’t taste anywhere else, conveniently wrapped up in a stunning gift box.

Why We Love It: This bath set is seriously divine. Cooling and exfoliating peppermint soap brick and body wash to help you wake up in the morning that leaves a lasting sensation. The gift set, which comes in an embossed gift box finished with a grosgrain bow, includes a candle as well.

Why We Love It: Another stunning set, this time for relaxation. This romantic gift set combines two soothing scents grown on the 7-acre home — potent jasmine with the pure oils of hand-picked damask rose.

Why We Love It: The candle mentioned above also comes in an oversized hand-blown vessel — a serious luxury gift. The label can be personalized with a holiday message or to commemorate an occasion.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.