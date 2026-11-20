Black Friday is a fantastic time to nab all sorts of big-ticket splurges — 4K OLED TVs, robot vaccuums, mattresses — you might be hesitant to purchase, for obvious reasons. High-end luggage falls neatly into this category; unless you’re chartering the PJ to St. Barth biweekly, its use case is just questionable enough to cause some indecision, even if its proven that traveling in comfort (and style) is well worth any extra incurred expense.

All of which to say, any reluctance to pull the trigger on one of Carl Friedrik‘s bags should now be quelled, given that the British-based luxury travel label just announced a Black Friday sale for the ages. CF is offering an (automatically applied) 30% discount on all of its tastefully designed bags and suitcases — a collection that spans everything from luxe leather dopp kits to oversized roller trunks — and even includes the brand’s coveted version of the trending aluminium carry-on.

With holiday travel fast approaching and holiday gifting front of mind, the Carl Friedrik Black Friday sale couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite luggage from the brand below — or, explore the entire line-up here.

If you aren’t actively shopping for an aluminium carry-on (or don’t already own one), I’m not sure I can help you.

The Rimowa of dopp kits. Or, should we say, the Carl Friedrik of dopp kits?

Packed with modern-day bells and whistles and designed with sophistication in mind.

Pro tip: check a bag. Specifically, this one.

Carl Friedrik classic carry-on can handle any flight in your Delta app.

This beautiful leather weekender looks more like a work of art than a bag to throw your gym clothes in. That’s the point.

More pockets than you could ever need is never a bad thing.

Carl Friedrik doesn’t just do travel — the brand makes a mean leather briefcase, too.

Luxury luggage applies to more than just your roller bag. (This one makes a great stocking stuffer, too.)

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »