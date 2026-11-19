On an early October evening, I ventured west to 10th Avenue in Manhattan to try Bar CC, mere days after its opening. The ritzy cocktail den is the sister bar to neighboring Crane Club, a modern steakhouse that’s known for its arched-ceilinged, velvet-clad dining room and members club that costs up to $5,000 a year.

But what drew me to the bar wasn’t Crane Club’s opulent reputation. As soon as I heard that Harrison Ginsberg joined the team as beverage director, I was in.

You might know Ginsberg as the founding beverage director of Overstory, where he led the bar to No. 17 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list and No. 3 on North America’s 50 Best Bars (his resume also includes Saga, Crown Shy and the late, great Blacktail, with its complimentary mini Daiquiris and classic Cuban cocktails). His creativity and expertise shines on Bar CC’s cocktail menu, which includes drinks like the Toasted Almond Sour (a velvety drink with amaretto, lemon and an Italian merengue cookie as the garnish) and, my personal favorite, the CC Martini, mixed with olive, pepper and mignonette brines.

As a native New Yorker, Ginsberg knows his way around the city’s dining institutions and hidden gems, whether you want to settle in with a Martini after a day at the Guggenheim or are looking for a special-occasion restaurant that will impress even the most devoted Beli users. I recently caught up with him to chat about his current favorite spots in New York, including an iykyk sushi counter, as well as a European destination that may just be the world’s greatest food city.

Amanda Gabriele: What’s your favorite restaurant in New York right now? What should I order when I go?



Harrison Ginsberg: It has pretty much been Estela since the first time I ate there. I love the restaurant and the food so much that I actually ended up working there for a bit. The endive is a must, the tartare is a must and the arroz is a must. If there’s some sort of lobster or red shrimp dish on the menu, I’m adding that too. And the foie gras wrapped in chard still blows my mind every time I have it.

Where do you go when you’re trying to impress someone?



Le Bernardin. It’s such a New York fine-dining institution, but somehow it never feels tired. One of my favorite moves is the prix fixe lunch in the lounge. You get to have some incredible food in a more casual setting, and you can often slide in without a reservation. It’s unmistakably New York and the benchmark for fine dining.

What’s your favorite solo dining spot?



The Odeon, an OG New York institution that helped pave the way for so much of the restaurant and cocktail culture we have here now. I love sliding into a seat at the bar by myself and taking in the room. It’s also some of the best people-watching in New York. There’s always someone interesting walking through the door.

Ginsberg and wife Mia Lieberman enjoying Martinis at Bemelmans on their wedding day. Courtesy of Harrison Ginsberg

What’s your ideal three-hour itinerary in NYC? Where do we start, where do we end and what happens in between?



Three hours sounds like a lot, but in New York it can turn into a blitz. My ideal loop starts at the Guggenheim, then a quick walk along the perimeter of Central Park down toward 78th before cutting over to Noz Market. Monday through Friday, they have this sneaky hand-roll happy hour that I probably shouldn’t tell too many people about. You’re eating some of the best sushi in New York for less than $10 a hand roll. If you’re not careful, you can lose your money faster than at a Vegas roulette table.



Then back toward the park for a giant, ice-cold Tanqueray Martini at Bemelmans Bar. My wife and I have done some version of this loop many times, and it never gets old. In fact, we love it so much we even did it on our wedding day! We got married at what was then Al Coro, in the very same building that’s now home to Crane Club and Bar CC.

Morning person or night owl?



Definitely a night owl by nature. I’ve spent most of my career in restaurants and bars, so late nights have always been part of my life. But between having my son Roman and a busy work schedule, I’ve basically forced myself to become a morning person, too. At this point, I think I’m just both.

What’s one trip you’ll never stop talking about?



Barcelona. There are so many great food cities in the world, but the food there just hits differently for me. My friend Max and I once started the day with lunch at Bar Cañete, went to Boadas for a Martini to digest, somehow ended up back at Bar Cañete for dinner and then finished the night back at Boadas. I’d never done the double bang-bang before, but that’s how good those places are. And I didn’t even mention Cal Pep — that might be a perfect restaurant.

Which hotel bar do you think about the most?



American Bar at The Savoy London will always have my heart. It’s the ultimate classic, and when you think about how much cocktail history has passed through that room, you get chills walking in. I’ll never forget my first time there: everything felt completely dialed in. It was one of those rare experiences where while it’s happening, you know you’re going to remember it forever.

Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »