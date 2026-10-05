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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Levi’s and designer label Sacai drop a crop of new denim jackets with sherpa and leather detailing, and they’ve never looked better. Plus, new (very old) Nike sneakers, a waxed trucker tote and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Reworked Jacket: Levi’s x Sacai Blouson Jacket, $595
- The Classic Trainer: Nike Moon Shoe OG, $105
- The Fall Favorite: Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt, $140
- The Derby Collab: Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes, $310
- The Rugged Work Bag: Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote, $140
- More Menswear Drops
Levi’s x Sacai Blouson Jacket
Premium denim, finished with leather, shearling and some serious attitude? Me likey.
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike’s best chance at a turnaround just launched in men’s sizing. Never count the swoosh out.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ’90s-era rom-com lead this fall.
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes
What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
The perfect fleece color.
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.
Vince Slub Pima Cotton Double-Layer T-Shirt
Vince combines two bubbling trends with this one: maroon with gray and double-layer tees.
Brooks Brothers Corduroy Yoke Puffer Vest
A yoked corduroy puffer vest? How very Drake’s of Brooks Brothers.
NN07 Kaye Cotton Relaxed Pleated Trousers
Relaxed, single-pleated and ready to be worn seven days a week.
Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants
Like much of the new Uniqlo C collection, these ultra-wide cords are simple and endlessly wearable.
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean
Lee’s latest denim collection features Japanese-made craftsmanship, but the microcapsule is actually based on designs from bygone days of railways and rodeos. Go figure!
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater
An ultra-soft boucle cashmere knit in an even dreamier shade of lilac could only come from the mind of George Cortina.
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby
G.H. Bass doesn’t just do loafers, you know.
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee
Two-in-one tops are all the rage, and running label District Vision is bringing the distinctive aesthetic to its boxy training tee.
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular
Having conquered sportswear, it’s only natural that Lady White Company is setting its sights on denim.
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
I mean, come on.
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.