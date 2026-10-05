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Levi’s Latest Sacai Collab Is the Brand’s Most Premium Yet

Sherpa, leather and denim are a match made in heaven. Plus, more of the best menswear drops this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 5, 2026 2:17 pm EDT
Person wearing a dark denim jacket with gold buttons, a black leather pocket, and black fleece trim, over a white t-shirt.
Sacai outfits Levi's classic denim jackets with a serious material upgrade
Levi's

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Levi’s and designer label Sacai drop a crop of new denim jackets with sherpa and leather detailing, and they’ve never looked better. Plus, new (very old) Nike sneakers, a waxed trucker tote and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Levi’s x Sacai Blouson Jacket
Levi’s x Sacai Blouson Jacket

Premium denim, finished with leather, shearling and some serious attitude? Me likey.

Levi’s : $595
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG

Nike’s best chance at a turnaround just launched in men’s sizing. Never count the swoosh out.

Nike : $105
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt

Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ’90s-era rom-com lead this fall.

Banana Republic : $140
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes

What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.

Dr. Martens : $310
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote

Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.

Huckberry : $140
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer

The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.

G.H.Bass : $295
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants

These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.

Alex Crane : $198
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket

The perfect fleece color.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering : $288
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers

A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.

Mr Porter : $620
Vince Slub Pima Cotton Double-Layer T-Shirt
Vince Slub Pima Cotton Double-Layer T-Shirt

Vince combines two bubbling trends with this one: maroon with gray and double-layer tees.

Vince : $168
Brooks Brothers Corduroy Yoke Puffer Vest
Brooks Brothers Corduroy Yoke Puffer Vest

A yoked corduroy puffer vest? How very Drake’s of Brooks Brothers.

Brooks Brothers : $348 $261
NN07 Kaye Cotton Relaxed Pleated Trousers
NN07 Kaye Cotton Relaxed Pleated Trousers

Relaxed, single-pleated and ready to be worn seven days a week.

Shopbop : $295

Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants
Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants

Like much of the new Uniqlo C collection, these ultra-wide cords are simple and endlessly wearable.

Uniqlo : $50
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean

Lee’s latest denim collection features Japanese-made craftsmanship, but the microcapsule is actually based on designs from bygone days of railways and rodeos. Go figure!

Lee : $420
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater

An ultra-soft boucle cashmere knit in an even dreamier shade of lilac could only come from the mind of George Cortina.

Malo : $1,890
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby

G.H. Bass doesn’t just do loafers, you know.

G.H. Bass : $240
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee

Two-in-one tops are all the rage, and running label District Vision is bringing the distinctive aesthetic to its boxy training tee.

District Vision : $160
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular

Having conquered sportswear, it’s only natural that Lady White Company is setting its sights on denim.

Lady White Co. : $485
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X

Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”

Hoka : $250
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater

I mean, come on.

L.L. Bean : $100
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Sabah Akşam Shoe

Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?

Sabah : $250
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Conkers Balwen Peacoat

Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.

Conkers : $1,264
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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