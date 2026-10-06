Lending a Vintage Eye to Modern Menswear

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At Corridor, Bijan Shahvali Lends a Vintage Eye to Modern Menswear

A chat with the Corridor brand director and founder of Intramural Shop about patina, Americana and what’s inspiring him lately

By Christopher Fenimore
October 6, 2026 7:20 am EDT
A clothing rack with various shirts, including a faded blue denim shirt, striped shirt, and other casual wear.
"Over the past couple seasons, [Corridor] has been more focused on delivering novelty through handfeel, color and patina," says Bijan.
Christopher Fenimore

I’ve known Bijan Shahvali for a minute. I interviewed him for Esquire a few years ago. I even photographed his wedding. When Bijan isn’t shepherding all things brand over at independent menswear label Corridor, he runs Intramural Shop, where he sells a sought-after curation of vintage garments and objects online — and, sometimes, in person at pop-ups, with indie powerhouse A24 or with menswear mainstay Drake’s, for example. 

When he texted me late this summer to preview Corridor’s newest collection for next spring, titled “Alignment,” I figured it would be a good opportunity to catch up and check out some gear. Here, Bijan and I discuss the new collection, all things Americana and what’s inspiring him at the moment.

Man in a purple polo and tan pants holds up a pair of tan wide-leg jeans in a clothing store.
Bijan holding the Corridor SS27 “Bijan Jean,” coincidentally wearing the jeans that inspired the design.
Christopher Fenimore

Christopher Fenimore: We’ve talked a bunch over the years, but tell me what you’re doing here at Corridor now.

Bijan Shahvali: I started at Corridor in March as brand director. I view my role as making sure the brand is consistent and cohesive at every touchpoint a customer would experience Corridor, whether that’s on social, in lookbooks, the website and in the retail locations. 

What attracted you to the brand?

I’ve known [founder] Dan [Snyder] for a while. We’ve actually done some Intramural pop-ups at the store in the past. Corridor has just always been a brand — and Dan, a designer — that I was following. The product feels really good and I really like the direction that they’re going in. I met some of the team, connected with them and it felt really good.

What is exciting about the new collection? What should people pay attention to?

We have some really great partnerships this autumn/winter. I’m particularly excited for a collaboration we have coming soon with a French footwear brand. I really like our new Washed Terry T-shirts. Our T-shirts have become consistently our best-sellers, and the texture and feel on these are really nice. For Spring/Summer 2027, I love the wash and color palette of this flannel [below]. I’m really excited for a jacket we have coming that is based off a friend of mine’s personal Corridor jacket. This is a jacket with a story. He wore it for 10 years to perfection. There’s the patina, the whiskers and the fading, and we recreated it to include all those details.

Corridor New York flannel shirt in red, blue, and cream plaid, hanging on a wooden hanger against a white brick wall.
The flannel mentioned above; a Bijan favorite from SS27.
Christopher Fenimore

There are clearly a lot of pieces in here that are made to look vintage. Why is that important to Corridor’s storytelling?

Historically, Corridor’s been known for novel, “statement” pieces. Pieces that feel more in the moment. Over the past couple seasons, the brand has been more focused on delivering novelty through handfeel, color and patina. The intention is to design garments that aren’t just for the moment, but feel more timeless and lived in. 

This might sound dumb to say, especially because it never seems to goes anywhere, especially in this country, but Americana as a look is certainly having a resurgence. What is Corridor’s version of Americana? What is the brand doing to differentiate itself?

Corridor’s version of Americana is inspired by folk rock and cultural movements like 1960 to ’70s Laurel Canyon. We use this world as the north star to guide our brand and differentiate. We want it to come through in the different brand touchpoints, like styling and product development, as well as the contemporary artists we partner with that evoke this version of Americana.

Two shirts on hangers against a white brick wall: a beige polo with orange and green waves, and a yellow tee with a red sun face.
A pair of colorful favorites.
Christopher Fenimore

Where can people buy Corridor?

Obviously the website. We also have seven shops: four in New York (there’s Nolita, the West Village, Williamsburg and Fort Greene), three in L.A. We’re also carried in Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Saks, as well as independent multi-brand menswear stores stateside. Abroad, we’re carried by Mr Porter and we just launched at Liberty London. 

What’s inspiring you at the moment?

Michelangelo Antonioni’s Zabriskie Point, Peter Yates’s Breaking Away, the Nirosta Steel record and the new Haruomi Hosono record.

White long-sleeved shirt with green stripes on the sleeves, hanging on a wooden hanger against a brick wall.
“The Football tee represents our expanding jersey program,” says Bijan. This one is part of Spring/Summer 2027, but we have a black/white one coming this year.”
Christopher Fenimore
Christopher Fenimore

Christopher Fenimore

Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack.
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