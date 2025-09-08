The Best Watches of August 2025

Summer may be over, but don’t let that get you down: Geneva Watch Days is coming right up, and Dubai Watch Week is right around the corner. Fall is always an exciting time in the horological world, with smaller trade shows making now-regular appearances in our calendars and brands delivering some of the year’s best releases outside of Watches and Wonders. But before we turn our sights on these, let’s not forget that August served up a crazy-cool assortment of delights, from sub-$500 everyday watches to “if-you-have-to-ask” pieces of haute horlogerie. And though it may soon be time to put away the dive watches and break out the leather straps, we’re here to serve up one final round of horological sunshine. So check out some of our favorite watches released in August ‘25.

Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Petite Seconde Platinum Golden Hour For someone in search of a larger dress watch with serious horological bona fides, the Toric collection from Parmigiani Fleurier is just what the doctor ordered. Two new executions measuring 40.6mm in diameter and 8.8mm in thickness offer the wearer his choice of platinum or white gold, while the in-house cal. PF780 offers gorgeous decoration, 18K rose gold bridges and plates, and 60 hours of power reserve. The dial — salmon-colored on the platinum Toric Petite Seconde Platinum Golden Hour and solid gold on the Toric Petite Seconde Rose Gold Dune — features the collection’s signature alpha handset, applied indices and sub-seconds display above 6 o’clock. Subtle and refined, these are simply gorgeous dress watches. Diameter: 40.6mm Movement: Parmigiani Fleuerier cal. PF780 hand-wound Water Resistance: 30m Learn More : $50,400 – $50,800

Bell & Ross BR 03 Rafale Solo Display Bell & Ross’s BR 03 has long proven an excellent platform for colorful limited editions, and the French firm’s latest watch is no different: Limited to 500 pieces, the new BR 03 Rafale Solo Display celebrates the French Air and Space Force’s official flight demonstration team with cockpit instrument-inspired accents and a distinctly tactical aesthetic. Measuring 42mm in micro-blasted black ceramic and powered by the BR-CAL.301 automatic movement, it features a matte black dial with an outer tachymeter scale along the rehaut, dual chronograph registers with running seconds and 30-minute subdials, a date window at 6 o’clock and a luminous sword handset with an orange-tipped central seconds hand. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Bell & Ross BR-CAL.301 automatic Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $6,300

Tornek-Rayville CISO M38 Bill Yao of Mk II and Tornek-Rayville can always be counted upon for a faithful, loving tribute to a classic military watch. TR’s newest project, the CISO M38, is a modern, up-spec’d reproduction of the Seiko ref. 6119-8100, one of the watches used by men of the MACV-SOG (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group) during the Vietnam War. Created in partnership with MACV-SOG veterans of the Special Operations Association, it features an upsized 38mm stainless steel case with 100m of water resistance, a luminous dial with a day-date display and the 6119-8100’s signature typography and an automatic NH36 movement. Dials with or without the MACV-SOG logo are available. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Seiko NH36 automatic Water Resistance: 100m Buy Here : $795

MB&F M.A.D.1S ‘Grow Your Dreams’! While the majority of MB&F’s mesmerizing creations are out of financial reach for the average collector, the brand’s M.A.D.1S offers an affordable entrance to the widely creative world of Max Busser without the pain of a five- or six-figure wire transfer. The new M.A.D.1S ‘Grow Your Dreams’! sees the Swiss brand partnering with British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori, MBE on three colorful new editions dubbed Sun, Nature and Water. Utilizing the Swiss-made LaJoux-Perret G101 automatic movement with a customized titanium rotor anodized in yellow, green or blue, it features a unique time display with specially designed numerals and a bezel groove in HyCeram, a high-tech ceramic. Paired to mismatched colored straps, each is an exercise in joyous industrial design. Diameter: 42mm Movement: LaJoux-Perret cal. G101 automatic Water Resistance: 30m Learn More : $4,000

Old Soul by Vianney Halter and Massena LAB Bill Yao of Mk II and Tornek-Rayville can always be counted upon for a faithful, loving tribute to a classic military watch. TR’s newest project, the CISO M38, is a modern, up-spec’d reproduction of the Seiko ref. 6119-8100, one of the watches used by men of the MACV-SOG (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group) during the Vietnam War. Created in partnership with MACV-SOG veterans of the Special Operations Association, it features an upsized 38mm stainless steel case with 100m of water resistance, a luminous dial with a day-date display and the 6119-8100’s signature typography, and an automatic NH36 movement. Dials with or without the MACV-SOG logo are available. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Minerva cal. 17’22 hand-wound Water Resistance: 30m Learn More

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin It’s tough to overstate the appeal of Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin: Not only does it wear incredibly well — with a case depth of just 8.1mm despite a diameter of 41.5mm — but its absurdly beautiful dial boasts a complicated display and comes in several different colors. The two latest executions are enough to stop collectors in their tracks: While the pink gold with a gold-toned dial feels like a fastball right up the middle, the white gold reference paired to burgundy dial adds an unexpected touch of ‘70s flair. Both are powered by the maison’s cal. 1120 QP/1, an ultra-thin movement measuring just 4.05mm tall with 40 hours of power reserve and 276 components. Diameter: 41.5mm Movement: Vacheron Constantin cal. 1120 QP/1 automatic Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $120,000

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate cal. 910P Piaget’s wares exist at the crossroads of ultrafine — and often ultra-thin — watchmaking and high-end jewelry. The Altiplano Ultimate cal. 910P, which was the world’s thinnest automatic watch upon its release in 2017, continues to wow collectors with its 4.3mm case height, futuristic dial design, and impressive movement technology. The newest version introduces 18K yellow gold to the equation for the first time, pairing a 42mm case with a handsome khaki green dial — which, you’ll notice, is actually the movement, whose mainplate forms the watch’s caseback and which features a 50-hour power reserve. Thinness is maintained using a peripheral-rotor design, while a green alligator strap finishes the package. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Piaget cal. 910P automatic Water Resistance: 20m Buy Here : $41,300

MING 57.04 Iris Malaysian microbrand MING is celebrating eight years in business with the new 57.04 Iris, a colorful piece that puts the brand’s creative spirit front and center by offering a case with stepped lugs, a left-hand crown with monopusher chronograph actuator, and a crystal with laser-cut and MING Polar White-filled indices. The fluted and dished dial is a thing of distinct beauty: Boasting a shifting set of colors achieved via a multiphasic coating over a machined brass base, it features floating indices and a 30-minute chronograph counter at 6 o’clock. Powered by the specially developed Sellita for MING Cal. SW562.M1, the 57.04 Iris is unfortunately sold out…but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep a keen eye on the secondary market. Diameter: 40mm Movement: MING Cal. SW562.M1 hand-wound Water Resistance: 100m Learn More : $7,830

Wren Diver One Magma The Wren Diver One is one of our favorite microbrand watches and one of the best dive watch values on the broader market. Available in several executions, the latest may also be the “hottest”: Designed in collaboration with Ben Cook of Ben’s Watches, the Diver One Magma features a unique dial that fades from black to molten red-orange, lending it an awesome volcanic look. It also features two Wren firsts: A special black lume formulation that glows like coal, and a black ceramic dive bezel colored to resemble volcanic rock. Measuring 41mm in stainless steel, it ships with both a matching bracelet as well as a rubber strap and is powered by the reliable Sellita SW200 automatic movement. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $1,075

Shinola Detrola Black Multi Shinola’s Detrola watch has been reimagined and integrated into the brand’s Runwell collection. Featuring colorful designs inspired by famed industrial designers and artists of the Bauhaus and other modernist movements, it’s available in five different colorways at launch, each of which measures 41mm x 10.85mm and is powered by the Argonite 705 quartz movement. Personally, we love the Black Multi, a limited edition, art-inspired reference whose sandblasted black, horizontally ribbed dial features 12 custom-designed, multi-colored indices. Machined from stainless steel paired to black TR90 resin, it comes with a matching black rubber FKM strap and features 50m of water resistance. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Shinola Argonite 705 quartz Water Resistance: 50m Buy Here : $450

Rado Captain Cook 39MM Part of the Swatch Group, Rado offers compelling heritage-inspired designs at prices that won’t break the bank. Two new takes on its Captain Cook dive watch are notable not only for their summery colorways, but also for their new 39mm diameter. Housed in stainless steel cases paired to beads-of-rice bracelets, they feature a light blue-to-white dial with a matching ceramic bezel insert or a black-to-turquoise dial with a black ceramic bezel. Either way, you get 300m of water resistance, the automatic Rado cal. R763 movement with an 80-hour power reserve, plenty of Super-LumiNova for night-time visibility, and vintage touches such as red date wheels and no crown guards. Diameter: 39mm Movement: Rado cal. R763 automatic Water Resistance: 300m Shop Here : $2,450

Micromilspec Dualtimer Norwegian watchmaker Micromilspec offers rugged tool watches at approachable prices, some of which are designed in collaboration with military units. The new Dualtimer, produced in partnership with the Royal Norwegian Air Force, is one such model: Housed in a 42mm barrel-shaped case with a matching, brushed stainless steel bracelet or a black leather or black rubber strap, it features a 24-hour rotating bezel and a black dial with a luminous sword handset, a 3 o’clock date window and a fourth GMT hand. Powered by the automatic Sellita SW330-2 movement, it can easily track a second time zone and boasts 200m of water resistance, to boot. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Sellita cal. SW330-2 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Buy Here : $1,955

Nodus Contrail GMT Evergreen The value that American microbrand Nodus is able to deliver for under $1,000 often beggars belief. Take the new Evergreen version of the Contrail GMT, for example: Measuring 40.5mm by just 11.8mm thick, it features a 48-click bidirectional bezel whose luminous sapphire insert boasts a 24-hour scale. Using this white and green scale in combination with 24-hour scale found on the green dial’s rehaut — plus the centrally mounted, bright yellow GMT hand — one can easily track three time zones at once. Powered by the automatic Miyota cal. 9075 movement and paired to a matching stainless steel bracelet, the Contrail GMT Evergreen is perfect for intrepid travelers and adventures — especially considering its 300m of water resistance. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Miyota cal. 9075 automatic Water Resistance: 300m Buy Here : $875

Bremont Supermarine Full Ceramic Polar White The redesigned Bremont Supermarine series of dive watches offers serious specs, good looks and the military-inspired pedigree of Britain’s most famous modern watchmaker. For those desirous of a unique aesthetic, check out the Supermarine Full Ceramic Polar White: Measuring 43mm in sandblasted black monobloc ceramic, it features a titanium PVD-treated bezel with a ceramic insert framing a bright white wave dial with applied luminous indices, a luminous sword handset and a date window at 3 o’clock. Powered by the automatic BB64AH movement and paired to your choice of rubber or NATO strap, it’s the perfect choice for a spot of polar plunging. Diameter: 43mm Movement: Bremont cal. BB64AH automatic Water Resistance: 500m Buy Here : $6,950