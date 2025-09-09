Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Leisure > Watches

The Best New Releases From Geneva Watch Days 2025

New pieces from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari and Ulysse Nardin are debuting in Switzerland this week

By Oren Hartov
September 9, 2025 10:39 am EDT
Geneva Watch Days 2025
These are the best new releases from Geneva Watch Days 2025.
InsideHook

Established in 2020, during the midst of the pandemic, Geneva Watch Days brings together brands, collectors and key industry figures in a multi-day celebration of watchmaking. What began humbly has grown into a large, decentralized fair spread across the Swiss financial capital, involving companies of all sizes, from LVMH-owned mega-brands to auction houses and high-end independents. Special experiences give the public access to watchmaking classes, panel discussions and get-togethers with executives, many of whom wouldn’t normally be accessible to those outside the industry. A boon for the watch-loving public, the fair has become an important event on the horological calendar. 

As is the case with other more established trade shows, watchmakers are now molding their release schedules to include Geneva Watch Days, debuting new references or special editions in time with the fair. From a new TAG Heuer moon phase complication to a spectacular new take on Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo, here are a few of our favorite pieces.

TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer
TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer

While TAG Heuer is mostly known for its racing chronographs, the Swiss marque has a long history of developing other complications, from the tide indicator of its Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer to its triple-calendar chronographs from the 1940s. The new Carrera Astronomer turns its gaze to the moon phase indicator, rethinking its design completely: A rotating disc appearing behind seven illustrated moon phase cutaways combines with two arrows to indicate both the moon’s current state as well as its position within a full 29.5-day cycle. This precise display, powered by the brand’s automatic Calibre 7 movement, is contained in a round 39mm case available in steel or two-tone steel and gold, and is offered with your choice of a silver sunray dial with grey accents, black accents or with gold-plated accents. Paired to either a leather strap or a multi-link bracelet, the Astronomer is an exciting new development from a brand whose complications generally focus on the standard chronograph.  

Diameter: 39mm 

Movement: TAG Heuer cal. 7 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

Shop Here : $4,800 – $7,250
Octo Finissimo Lee Ufan x Bvlgari
Octo Finissimo Lee Ufan x Bvlgari

Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo, with its highly considered architectural design and series of award-winning movements, might not seem like the best candidate for aesthetically adventurous collaborations. However, these sorts of projects — undertaken with the likes of Tadao Ando, Laurent Grasso and others — have proven incredibly successful, turning the automatic, time-only Octo Finissimo into a canvas for intrepid designs. Teaming up with South Korean-born, Japan-based painter and sculptor Lee Ufan, Bulgari turned the artist’s signature work — which features a large rock sitting upon a mirror — into an inspired watch: While the mirrored dial is accented with black hands, the titanium case and bracelet are hand-finished with a special treatment to give it a rock-like appearance. Limited to 150 pieces and powered by the brand’s BVL 138 manufacture movement with micro-rotor, it’s easily one of the standout collaborative watches of 2025. 

Diameter: 40mm 

Movement: Bulgari cal. BVL 138 automatic

Water Resistance: 30m

Buy Here : $19,900
Zenith Defy Chronograph USM
Zenith Defy Chronograph USM

Zenith is expanding its angular Defy collection with a series of chronographs — the first within the Defy lineup — inspired by the colorful designs of fellow Swiss brand USM Modular Furniture. Zenith pulled from the latter’s Haller furniture system from 1965 — a modular setup that uses chrome-plated steel tubes, collector ball joints, and colored metal panels to create distinctive arrays of shelving and other components — to inform the new sub-collection’s look and color palette, designing a 37.3mm stainless octagonal steel case with a 14-sided bezel to house the El Primero cal. 400 movement. Available in USM Green, USM Pure Orange, USM Golden Yellow and USM Gentian Blue, the dial features applied square hour markers, a triple-register chronograph layout, a 4:30 date window, and a luminous handset. Paired to Zenith’s beloved ladder bracelet, this distinctive, well-sized chronograph is sure to delight lovers of midcentury design. 

Diameter: 37.3mm 

Movement: Zenith El Primero cal. 400 automatic

Water Resistance: 100m

Shop Here : $11,800
Ulysse Nardin Freak X Crystalium
Ulysse Nardin Freak X Crystalium

A limited edition of 50 pieces, the Ulysse Nardin Freak [X Crystalium] takes the original Freak’s groundbreaking design — no conventional hands, dial or crown — and adds in a rotating hour disc made of Crystalium, a material made by exposing ruthenium to a vapor-deposition process that results in unique crystal structures “growing” on its surface. Each Crystalium disc is PVD-treated in rose gold and black shading and then varnished, lending it an artistic quality and making each example unique. Paired to a black DLC-coated titanium case with a matching bezel, the watch is powered by the automatic Ulysse Nardin cal. UN-230 with flying carousel with a silicon balance wheel and escapement. (Time is told via a bridge that rotates around the dial and forms the minute hand, while the Crystalium disc indicates the hours.) Finished with a black rubber “ballistic” textured strap with rose gold stitching, the Freak [X Crystalium] pairs avant-garde design with advanced materials science in a distinctly compelling package. 

Diameter: 43mm 

Movement: Ulysse Nardin cal. UN-230 automatic

Water Resistance: 50m

Buy Here : $45,200

Leisure > Watches
Oren Hartov covers the watch industry for InsideHook, Gear Patrol, Robb Report, Worn & Wound, Analog/Shift, HODINKEE, MONOCLE and more, and has also written extensively about military subjects for Special Operations Report and others. A songwriter,...Read More

