Style > News

This All-Canadian Collab Is Fall’s Most Technical Trail Shoe

The great white north is making some great sneakers. Plus, more of the best menswear drops from this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 31, 2026 11:53 am EDT
A gray and black Norda shoe with "Dyneema" branding rests in shallow water next to rocks and green algae.
The hottest sneaker on the market comes directly from Canada.
Haven

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Norda and menswear-retailer-turned-label Haven are releasing an exclusive batch of trail trainers, Giorgio Armani’s F/W26 is finally available to shop, Stüssy and Junya tag-team elevated streetwear and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe
Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe

Haven and Norda are back like they never left. The Canadian duo just released yet another season-defining pair of trail shoes (two, actually — the lace-forward 001 and 003G+), built to withstand the season’s wackiest conditions and designed to look sick as hell when you’re slurping your post-hike matcha.

Haven : $325
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater

A design so ’90s it could’ve been yanked straight from the feed of @myarmaniarchive.

Giorgio Armani : $2,395
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Print Fleece Pullover
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Print Fleece Pullover

You can keep your Patagonia snap-necks — I’m living in L.L.Bean this fall.

L.L.Bean : $80
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Cargo Pants
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Cargo Pants

Two of the greatest to ever do it. One pair of cargo pants.

Stüssy : $1065
Gucci Drip GG Canvas Sneakers
Gucci Drip GG Canvas Sneakers

I’m almost embarrassed to admit that I’ve been thinking about purchasing Gucci’s new all-over print sneakers. But the heart wants what it wants.

Mytheresa : $1,050
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock

Thermals are back. So are henleys. Relwen decided to combine ’em.

Huckberry : $128
Fortela Buddy Denim Jacket
Fortela Buddy Denim Jacket

Between the inch-perfect box fit, contrasting topstitching and the Japanese construction, this might be the best denim jacket I’ve seen all year.

Mr Porter : $580
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer

The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of their unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat finished trim to boot.

Slam Jam : $438
Toteme Bootcut Jeans
Toteme Bootcut Jeans

In just more a decade, Scandi label Toteme managed to establish itself as the quintessential upscaled essentials for chic women, with a quiet luxury designer ethos and pricing that, while hefty, wouldn’t absolutely break her bank.

Now, the Stockholm-based brand is making a play for menswear mindshare, and if its debut capsule is any indication, the male-focused collections seem poised for a similar success story.

Mr Porter : $590
Frizmworks Wool Half Pullover
Frizmworks Wool Half Pullover

An all-natural wool, ultra-soft half-zip pullover? Korean label Frizmworks is clearly set to give Patagonia a run for its money this fall.

Canoe Club : $245
Abercrombie u0026amp; Fitch Essential Slim Ribbed Henley
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Slim Ribbed Henley

Who knew the 2010s biggest flop would make such a comback?

Abercrombie & Fitch : $45 $32
Stanley Kubrick By Jacques Marie Mage 1980 Sunglasses
Stanley Kubrick By Jacques Marie Mage 1980 Sunglasses

An homage to the legendary director’s eyewear on the set of The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, the Stanley Kubrick by Jacques Marie Mage collection features four distinctive lens combos and is highly limited. Like, a few thousand each. (Coincidentally, they also cost a few thousand each.)

Jacques Marie Mage : $1,315
Orslow 60/40 Cloth Hooded Coverall
Orslow 60/40 Cloth Hooded Coverall

Very Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind-coded.

Orslow : $500
3Sixteen Open Collar Shirt
3Sixteen Open Collar Shirt

A solid, wear-anywhere shirt is nearly impossible to come by nowadays. They’re priceless, or in the case of this 3sixteen plaid joint, approximately $220.

Huckberry : $220
Gap x Malbon Textured Poplin Baggy Shorts
Gap x Malbon Textured Poplin Baggy Shorts

You sure as hell can’t drive ’em like Daley did — that doesn’t mean you can’t rip some of his swag, though.

Gap : $68
Quaker Maine Supply Co. Denim Martinique Jacket
Quaker Maine Supply Co. Denim Martinique Jacket

Fun fact: The stand collar, knotted toggle closures and relaxed fit are purportedly inspired by old photos of Pablo Picasso.

Quaker Maine Supply Co. : $228
G.H.Bass x Metalwood Studios Sportocasin Derby Lace-Up
G.H.Bass x Metalwood Studios Sportocasin Derby Lace-Up

The second golf-centric collab to drop this week, this “sportocasin” threads the very, very small needle between shoe you could technically wear to the links and shoe you would want to wear to the club.

G.H. Bass : $275
Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper
Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper

Third time’s the impossibly lightweight, extremely layerable charm.

Zara : $129
Noah Silk Duck Tie
Noah Silk Duck Tie

Noah’s latest F/W26 collection delivers all the New England-inspired charm you could hope for.

Noah : $128
Gap u0026#8217;90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans
Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans

These baggy, ’90s-inspired double-knees look exactly like the kind of thing Malcolm Todd would wea—hey, wait a minute!

Gap : $80 $48
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt

Mark my words: In 30 years, tennis posers will be scouring eBay for this exact sweatshirt.

Ralph Lauren : $198
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot

There’s rugged, American-made footwear, and then there’s Easymoc’s new Camp Scout, which was literally upcycled out of a 1940s military tent.

Huckberry : $398
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby

It’s nearly September. Do you know where your rugby shirt is?

Alex Mill : $148

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Man in a dark blue jacket and jeans with hands in pockets, leaning against a rustic corrugated metal shed.
The Wardrobe Upgrades You Should Actually Splurge on, According to a Style Editor
Silver watch with a cream face, red anchor logo, and a red and navy striped fabric strap.
One of Timex’s Most Iconic Watches Is Finally Getting the Noah Treatment
A person in a tan jacket and light pants walks away from the viewer on a city street.
It’s Last Call for Huckberry’s Double-Discount Summer Sale
Run fit mirror selfie at dry cleaners
Fit Check With Throwing Fits' Lawrence Schlossman

Style > News
Style

Most Popular

White book, "Life of M" by Rachel Cusk, with a geometric illustration of eyes, on a blue background with a large eye.
Are We Tired of Autofiction?
Man in suit looks left, surrounded by city buildings and smoking joints like industrial smokestacks.
Everyone Is Stoned But Me
selfie of a woman with wavy blonde hair and dewy skin split with same woman in
Take It From a Woman: Your Grooming Routine Only Needs These Four Products
Man in a dark blue jacket and jeans with hands in pockets, leaning against a rustic corrugated metal shed.
The Wardrobe Upgrades You Should Actually Splurge on, According to a Style Editor

Recommended

Suggested for you

White book, "Life of M" by Rachel Cusk, with a geometric illustration of eyes, on a blue background with a large eye.
Are We Tired of Autofiction?
Man in suit looks left, surrounded by city buildings and smoking joints like industrial smokestacks.
Everyone Is Stoned But Me
selfie of a woman with wavy blonde hair and dewy skin split with same woman in
Take It From a Woman: Your Grooming Routine Only Needs These Four Products
Man in a dark blue jacket and jeans with hands in pockets, leaning against a rustic corrugated metal shed.
The Wardrobe Upgrades You Should Actually Splurge on, According to a Style Editor

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A man's wrist wearing an Omega Speedmaster Professional watch with a black dial and steel bracelet.

A Guide to the Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget

A gray and black Norda shoe with "Dyneema" branding rests in shallow water next to rocks and green algae.

This All-Canadian Collab Is Fall’s Most Technical Trail Shoe

Man in a dark blue jacket and jeans with hands in pockets, leaning against a rustic corrugated metal shed.

The Wardrobe Upgrades You Should Actually Splurge on, According to a Style Editor

Silver watch with a cream face, red anchor logo, and a red and navy striped fabric strap.

One of Timex’s Most Iconic Watches Is Finally Getting the Noah Treatment

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese