Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Norda and menswear-retailer-turned-label Haven are releasing an exclusive batch of trail trainers, Giorgio Armani’s F/W26 is finally available to shop, Stüssy and Junya tag-team elevated streetwear and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Technical Trail Slip-On: Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe, $325
- The ’90s-Era Knit: Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater, $2,395
- The Mandatory Mountain Fleece: L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Print Fleece Pullover, $80
- The Cult Cargos: Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Cargo Pants, $1,065
- The Printed Sneakers: Gucci Drip GG Canvas Sneakers, $1,050
- More Menswear Drops
Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe
Haven and Norda are back like they never left. The Canadian duo just released yet another season-defining pair of trail shoes (two, actually — the lace-forward 001 and 003G+), built to withstand the season’s wackiest conditions and designed to look sick as hell when you’re slurping your post-hike matcha.
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater
A design so ’90s it could’ve been yanked straight from the feed of @myarmaniarchive.
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Print Fleece Pullover
You can keep your Patagonia snap-necks — I’m living in L.L.Bean this fall.
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Cargo Pants
Two of the greatest to ever do it. One pair of cargo pants.
Gucci Drip GG Canvas Sneakers
I’m almost embarrassed to admit that I’ve been thinking about purchasing Gucci’s new all-over print sneakers. But the heart wants what it wants.
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock
Thermals are back. So are henleys. Relwen decided to combine ’em.
Fortela Buddy Denim Jacket
Between the inch-perfect box fit, contrasting topstitching and the Japanese construction, this might be the best denim jacket I’ve seen all year.
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer
The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of their unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat finished trim to boot.
Toteme Bootcut Jeans
In just more a decade, Scandi label Toteme managed to establish itself as the quintessential upscaled essentials for chic women, with a quiet luxury designer ethos and pricing that, while hefty, wouldn’t absolutely break her bank.
Now, the Stockholm-based brand is making a play for menswear mindshare, and if its debut capsule is any indication, the male-focused collections seem poised for a similar success story.
Frizmworks Wool Half Pullover
An all-natural wool, ultra-soft half-zip pullover? Korean label Frizmworks is clearly set to give Patagonia a run for its money this fall.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Slim Ribbed Henley
Who knew the 2010s biggest flop would make such a comback?
Stanley Kubrick By Jacques Marie Mage 1980 Sunglasses
An homage to the legendary director’s eyewear on the set of The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, the Stanley Kubrick by Jacques Marie Mage collection features four distinctive lens combos and is highly limited. Like, a few thousand each. (Coincidentally, they also cost a few thousand each.)
Orslow 60/40 Cloth Hooded Coverall
Very Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind-coded.
3Sixteen Open Collar Shirt
A solid, wear-anywhere shirt is nearly impossible to come by nowadays. They’re priceless, or in the case of this 3sixteen plaid joint, approximately $220.
Gap x Malbon Textured Poplin Baggy Shorts
You sure as hell can’t drive ’em like Daley did — that doesn’t mean you can’t rip some of his swag, though.
Quaker Maine Supply Co. Denim Martinique Jacket
Fun fact: The stand collar, knotted toggle closures and relaxed fit are purportedly inspired by old photos of Pablo Picasso.
G.H.Bass x Metalwood Studios Sportocasin Derby Lace-Up
The second golf-centric collab to drop this week, this “sportocasin” threads the very, very small needle between shoe you could technically wear to the links and shoe you would want to wear to the club.
Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper
Third time’s the impossibly lightweight, extremely layerable charm.
Noah Silk Duck Tie
Noah’s latest F/W26 collection delivers all the New England-inspired charm you could hope for.
Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans
These baggy, ’90s-inspired double-knees look exactly like the kind of thing Malcolm Todd would wea—hey, wait a minute!
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Mark my words: In 30 years, tennis posers will be scouring eBay for this exact sweatshirt.
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot
There’s rugged, American-made footwear, and then there’s Easymoc’s new Camp Scout, which was literally upcycled out of a 1940s military tent.
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby
It’s nearly September. Do you know where your rugby shirt is?