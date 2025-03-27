Leisure > Style

Uniqlo U Is Oversized, Affordable Menswear at Its Best

The Lemaire-designed collection is full of warm-weather staples

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 27, 2025 11:46 am EDT
Uniqlo U
Uniqlo's latest U collection is full over simple, oversized layering.
Uniqlo

There are few partnerships more consistent than Uniqlo U, the ongoing seasonal collaboration between the Japanese label and Lemaire designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran. Enough so that the biannual drop has become something of a holiday for menswear enthusiasts — a routine opportunity to grab expertly designed staples that are both subtle and trendy and, best of all, priced like standard Uniqlo fare (read: incredibly affordable). 

This season is no different. Centered around breezy, oversized styles in a sophisticated color palette — light purple, sheeny silver, black and cream are the dominant shades — Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2025 has everything you need for the warmer months ahead. Lightweight, wide-fit trousers are abundant; Uniqlo’s anti-sweat AIRism and UV-repellant tech features heavily. There’s even a fair amount of outerwear and knitwear, albeit in ultralight materials, for the optimal blend of layering and comfort. 

The multi-piece collection is something for everyone, regardless of whether or not you need to plug some April shower-induced holes or fully rehaul your spring wardrobe, especially given that garb ranges from $30-130. To save you time — if you’re reading this, you’ve practically already committed to copping — we’ve rounded up the best of this season’s Uniqlo U drop below. Happy shopping.

Shop the Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Uniqlo U Hooded Blouson
Uniqlo U Hooded Blouson
Buy Here : $70

Look up lightweight layer in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of this jacket.

Uniqlo U Lightweight Sweat Wide Pants
Uniqlo U Lightweight Sweat Wide Pants
Buy Here : $50

Don’t sweat these sweats.

Uniqlo U AIRism Cotton Oversized T-Shirt
Uniqlo U AIRism Cotton Oversized T-Shirt
Buy Here : $20

Oversized just right.

Uniqlo U Wide Fit Half Pants
Uniqlo U Wide Fit Half Pants
Buy Here : $40

2025: the summer of massive, wide-fit shorts.

Uniqlo U Oversized Single Breasted Coat
Uniqlo U Oversized Single Breasted Coat
Buy Here : $130

Spring showers never stood a chance.

Uniqlo U Pleated Wide Pants
Uniqlo U Pleated Wide Pants
Buy Here : $50

Your office hates to see these pants coming.

Uniqlo U Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo U Crew Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $50

Lightweight and layerable. Perfecto!

Uniqlo U Wide Chino Pants
Uniqlo U Wide Chino Pants
Buy Here : $50

Wear ’em anywhere.

Uniqlo U Utility Oversized Short Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo U Utility Oversized Short Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $40

With pockets for your things.

Uniqlo U UV Protection Hat
Uniqlo U UV Protection Hat
Buy Here : $30

Protect ya neck!

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

