Uniqlo U Is Oversized, Affordable Menswear at Its Best

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are few partnerships more consistent than Uniqlo U, the ongoing seasonal collaboration between the Japanese label and Lemaire designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran. Enough so that the biannual drop has become something of a holiday for menswear enthusiasts — a routine opportunity to grab expertly designed staples that are both subtle and trendy and, best of all, priced like standard Uniqlo fare (read: incredibly affordable).

This season is no different. Centered around breezy, oversized styles in a sophisticated color palette — light purple, sheeny silver, black and cream are the dominant shades — Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2025 has everything you need for the warmer months ahead. Lightweight, wide-fit trousers are abundant; Uniqlo’s anti-sweat AIRism and UV-repellant tech features heavily. There’s even a fair amount of outerwear and knitwear, albeit in ultralight materials, for the optimal blend of layering and comfort.

The multi-piece collection is something for everyone, regardless of whether or not you need to plug some April shower-induced holes or fully rehaul your spring wardrobe, especially given that garb ranges from $30-130. To save you time — if you’re reading this, you’ve practically already committed to copping — we’ve rounded up the best of this season’s Uniqlo U drop below. Happy shopping.

Shop the Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Look up lightweight layer in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of this jacket.

Don’t sweat these sweats.

Oversized just right.

2025: the summer of massive, wide-fit shorts.

Spring showers never stood a chance.

Your office hates to see these pants coming.

Lightweight and layerable. Perfecto!

Wear ’em anywhere.

With pockets for your things.

Protect ya neck!