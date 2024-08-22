No One Has to Know You’re Wearing Lululemon at the Office

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Do you sense that? The discrete yet pervasive feeling that — amongst the easily detectable seismic shifts in how we converse, execute and generally function in the liminal space that corporate work — something quintessential has fundamentally changed in office culture? We’ve identified the root cause of the disquiet; not a Pavlovian response to the Slack notification sound or a subconscious aversion to the communal bag of almonds, but rather, the fact that your coworker Brad has been rocking undercover activewear to the office and no one has noticed.

You heard it here first, folks — along with their best-selling workout gear, the Canadian athleisure giant lululemon now offers a serious array of bank-appropriate business causal apparel, garb that will pass even the strictest of HR dress codes with flying colors, all while incorporating the same high-tech fabrics and designs that keep you dry, comfortable and totally locked in through your toughest workouts and sweatiest runs.

Lululemon business casual isn’t actually as revolutionary as it first sounds: the brand’s patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) pants have long been a perennial favorite for finance bros and corporate lackeys. But with a variety of new ventures into other office staples — pleated trousers, slouchy knit polos, even the odd suit separate — they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the just-launched fall styles from the lululemon business casual collection, which have arrived just in time for your annual fall wardrobe refresh. Familiarize yourself with the entirety of the stock here, and remember: no one has to know that you’re wearing lululemon at the board meeting.

Shop lululemon Business Casual Clothes

We’re living in the golden age of office dress codes — that is, sharp staples without any of the associated discomfort. Case and point: this louche New Venture Knit Polo has us dying for our daily commute.

The banker-style button-down that started it all, with the same four-way stretch oxford fabric and the added bonus of a nifty shirt pocket.

That’s right — when even Lululemon business causal is doing it, you know we’ve hit peak pleat.

A blazer — and one that actually looks like a blazer, not a weirdo hybrid travel jacket — you can move in is already revolutionary, but one that’s under $200? Lululemon is onto something here.

Don’t forget to restock your staples…or, in this case, upgrade to Lulu’s considered crew socks and best-in-class AIM boxers.