No One Has to Know You’re Wearing Lululemon at the Office

Welcome to the era of covert business causal

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 22, 2024 12:09 pm
lululemon business casual
Lululemon is known for their elite leisurewear. Their business-casual is pretty good, too.
lululemon

Do you sense that? The discrete yet pervasive feeling that — amongst the easily detectable seismic shifts in how we converse, execute and generally function in the liminal space that corporate work — something quintessential has fundamentally changed in office culture? We’ve identified the root cause of the disquiet; not a Pavlovian response to the Slack notification sound or a subconscious aversion to the communal bag of almonds, but rather, the fact that your coworker Brad has been rocking undercover activewear to the office and no one has noticed.

Todd Snyder's Summer Sale Just Received a Massive Refresh
Todd Snyder’s Summer Sale Just Received a Massive Refresh
 Save an extra 20% on a fresh batch of marked-down menswear

You heard it here first, folks — along with their best-selling workout gear, the Canadian athleisure giant lululemon now offers a serious array of bank-appropriate business causal apparel, garb that will pass even the strictest of HR dress codes with flying colors, all while incorporating the same high-tech fabrics and designs that keep you dry, comfortable and totally locked in through your toughest workouts and sweatiest runs.

Lululemon business casual isn’t actually as revolutionary as it first sounds: the brand’s patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) pants have long been a perennial favorite for finance bros and corporate lackeys. But with a variety of new ventures into other office staples — pleated trousers, slouchy knit polos, even the odd suit separate — they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the just-launched fall styles from the lululemon business casual collection, which have arrived just in time for your annual fall wardrobe refresh. Familiarize yourself with the entirety of the stock here, and remember: no one has to know that you’re wearing lululemon at the board meeting.

Shop lululemon Business Casual Clothes

Lululemon New Venture Long-Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt
Lululemon New Venture Long-Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt
lululemon : $148

We’re living in the golden age of office dress codes — that is, sharp staples without any of the associated discomfort. Case and point: this louche New Venture Knit Polo has us dying for our daily commute.

Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
lululemon : $128
Lululemon Commuter 3.5L Sling Bag
Lululemon Commuter 3.5L Sling Bag
lululemon : $88
Lululemon Commission Long-Sleeve Pocket Shirt
Lululemon Commission Long-Sleeve Pocket Shirt
lululemon : $118

The banker-style button-down that started it all, with the same four-way stretch oxford fabric and the added bonus of a nifty shirt pocket.

Lululemon Cityverse Canvas Sneaker
Lululemon Cityverse Canvas Sneaker
lululemon : $138
Lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
Lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
lululemon : $128
Lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser
Lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser
lululemon : $148

That’s right — when even Lululemon business causal is doing it, you know we’ve hit peak pleat.

Lululemon ShowZero Polo
Lululemon ShowZero Polo
lululemon : $98
Lululemon 3-in-1 Gym 30L Duffle Bag
Lululemon 3-in-1 Gym 30L Duffle Bag
lululemon : $158
Lululemon New Venture Button-Front Blazer
Lululemon New Venture Button-Front Blazer
lululemon : $198

A blazer — and one that actually looks like a blazer, not a weirdo hybrid travel jacket — you can move in is already revolutionary, but one that’s under $200? Lululemon is onto something here.

Lululemon New Venture Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon New Venture Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon : $118
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit 32″ Warpstreme Trouser
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit 32″ Warpstreme Trouser
lululemon : $128
Lululemon Always In Motion 5″ Boxer (3-Pack)
Lululemon Always In Motion 5″ Boxer (3-Pack)
lululemon : $74
Lululemon Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks (3-Pack)
Lululemon Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks (3-Pack)
lululemon : $48

Don’t forget to restock your staples…or, in this case, upgrade to Lulu’s considered crew socks and best-in-class AIM boxers.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch.

