What We’re Shopping From the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” Section

Athleisure rules!

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated January 29, 2024 9:57 am
A collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent blue background
Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down at lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.
lululemon/Getty Images

The lululemon We Made Too Much section used to be a well-kept secret among men like us, those guys who appreciate quality, functionality and sick deals on fire athleisure. We can gatekeep no longer. That’s right: if you haven’t been scoring up to 70% on everything from gold-standard workout tops — their revered Metal Vent Top is practically a uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s Bootcamp and Equinox — to cozy sweats and patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing) travel pants, you’ve been missing out.

Luckily, there are still specials to be had from the We Made Too Much section. Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down, with more sure to hit the section in the coming weeks. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the hottest, wildest and generally best deals as they pop up; you can find them below. If that isn’t enough to satiate your craving for premium athletic wear, shop the entirety of We Made Too Much here.

lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan
lululemon : $168$79
lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant 32″
lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant 32″
lululemon : $128$79
lululemon New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon : $118$79
lululemon SenseKnit Running Tights 28″
lululemon SenseKnit Running Tights 28″
lululemon : $168$79
lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
lululemon : $148$64
lululemon Gridliner Pull-On Trouser
lululemon Gridliner Pull-On Trouser
lululemon : $148$79
lululemon Vented Tennis Short 6″
lululemon Vented Tennis Short 6″
lululemon : $98$69
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip
lululemon : $118$59

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

