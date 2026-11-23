Get ready to elevate your routine or tackle holiday gifting with Salt & Stone's Black Friday sale, featuring impressive discounts on their luxurious, unisex body care and a complimentary hand cream for larger orders.

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One of our favorite luxury body care brands just launched its Black Friday sale, and spoiler alert, it’s a good one. Salt & Stone is offering 20% off sitewide and up to 30% off all sets now through November 30 — and if you spend $75 or more, and you’ll receive a complimentary hand cream.

The holidays bring plenty of family reunions and social gatherings, and you’ll want to look, feel and smell your best for all of them. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your skincare routine ahead of winter or starting your shopping for the gifting season, Salt & Stone’s unisex line of scents and grooming kits has something for everyone. The scents range from warm and woody, like Saffron & Cedar, to dark and sensual, like Black Rose & Oud.

I’ve included some favorites from the sale below. Or shop the full sale here.

Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »