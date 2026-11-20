Welcome to a post Grand Theft Auto VI world. You’d be forgiven for any antisocial behavior for the next few weeks as you get lost in the mix, healing your inner child with car chases, gunfights or some virtual lying about, roaming through in the endless tangents, which are exactly why people pour so many hours into Rockstar Games. I’d do the same if I had a PS5.

GTA games have always been about the American Dream, in all its excess, vice, failure and vast potential. The characters, like protagonist Niko Bellic of GTA IV, typically use crime as a means to an end and will often get pulled back in even as they try to go on the straight and narrow. It’s only fitting that in order to capture the ridiculousness and extravagance of contemporary American culture, the game takes place back in Vice City, a stand-in for Miami and the greater Florida area. Apologies for getting on my Northeast pedestal, but Florida (the idea of it at least) represents America at its most parodic, and Miami in particular is the place where America’s id roams free. It is the city of 24-hour nightclubs, Gen Z Playboy mansions and home to all the reviled streamers that you’re afraid the kids are watching. Look beyond the bright white high-rise condos and endless yachts, and there’s the craziness of the Floribama Shore and all the Florida Man memes that have supplied the internet with endless fodder to paint its denizens with a wide brush, reducing them to crazed materialists or crazed crazies.

Over the years, some have tried to inject less taboo forms of capital into Miami. In 2021, then-mayor Francis Suarez tried luring in Silicon Valley start-ups with nice weather and low taxes, and in recent years Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure, education and culture to shape the city in his own image. I’m not sure how effective these measures have been in changing Miami’s reputation from a hub for hedonism and a city where you’d have better luck getting on someone’s boat than insuring your home against flooding. I wonder if GTA VI will have a detailed version of the Clavicular nightclub people can stream in.

Minh Tran Minh Tran began his career in the literary department at ICM Partners before transitioning into late night television at Desus and Mero on Showtime. He now produces the podcast Victory Light with The Kid Mero, and writes the Substack “coulda been at the club.” More from Minh Tran »