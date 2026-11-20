“Tickets or guest list? All right then, the cover is just $30.”

That’s the go-to line of the doorman at Laissez Faire, a members-club-looking basement under the Beekman Hotel in FiDi. It’s a cocktail lounge that turns into a nightclub come 10 p.m., when the bottle-service tables fill up with birthday parties, bachelorettes and guys who came straight from their Bloomberg terminals. It’s not a megaclub or an if-you-know-you-know spot — it’s a classic New York City nightclub. Its sister club, Outer Heaven, a 140-capacity house and techno room in Nolita, draws a more coveted crowd: the more musically inclined, drug-fueled type.

I watch one guy in the FiDi uniform (khakis and a quarter-zip) reach for his wallet so he can tap to pay the cover charge while two women go, “Ummm … perhaps another night.” As they trot off, one mutters, “I’m not paying fucking $30 to get inside somewhere.”

After four years behind the bar (and two waiting tables), I’ve never cared much how the door works, so long as troublemakers are promptly removed. So I spent a recent Saturday night shadowing the guy who decides who gets in, and taking notes on who makes the cut, who doesn’t, why and which rules actually hold.

That guy is Art Davison, one of my regulars for nearly six years and an occasional post-shift party friend. He moved here from Greensboro, North Carolina, eight years ago to pursue photography. The door, he says, came “accidentally, like most beautiful things that happen in the city.” Two years ago, a buddy couldn’t cover a shift, so Art stepped in, and they asked him back every Saturday.

Art’s rules of the job, as he told them to me, are threefold: “flow, patience and attentiveness.” He wants it busy but not packed; the crowd fun drunk, not blackout drunk. First impressions decide who’s chosen and who’s left out in the cold. Art’s goal: “I try to fill the place with people I would want to party with.”

That’s the theory. Here’s what I observed.

Inside Laissez Faire the night I tagged along. Dani Brand

Soft Rule: Dress Code

Two flights down, Art walks me through the room. The tables tucked into closed-off nooks read “sex dungeon” to me (in a good way). I’m of the belief that the best spots have an inherent seediness to them, and something about a basement club builds that factor in easily.

The first group of the night is a table buyout (which has a starting cost of $1,200) — we’ll call the host Sean. Art gets them seated, and when he returns to the front, a man in an anime T-shirt, Nike shorts and neon pink running sneakers walks up.

“I’m here for Sean’s party,” he says.

Art, Apex (one of the security guys) and I share a look that says, he can’t be serious. Of course, he is serious. Since he’s on the reservation and receives Art’s minor lecture about dress code respectfully, Art lets it slide. The dress code seems fairly loose here. As long as they look polished — i.e., didn’t come straight from the gym or bed-rotting — they are not in violation of the dress code.

“If anyone asks, say I’m your best friend,” Art tells him. The guy turns, all smiles and nods.

Field note: The dress code is a suggestion if your friend bought a table … also, if you’re not a dick.

Tarzan, one of the security guys at Laissez Faire. Dani Brand Apex and Art. Dream team. Dani Brand

Hard Rule: “Tickets or Guest List?”

The pattern holds all night. Men reach for their wallets; women carefully consider it and sometimes walk. Art tells me the cover is $30 if you buy ahead on Posh, a ticketing app nightlife promoters use for guest lists and parties.

“Do women have to pay?” I ask about the big-ticket nights, like Halloween, when it can be as much as $200 to get through the door.

“No way,” Art says. “I feel bad doing that … [Women] are the reason people come here.”

I turn to Apex and try my hand at the math. “I give you five dudes and one girl. What do you say? $30?”

“Fuck you, that’s what,” Apex laughs. “I can’t even go buy lunch with that.”

Know someone, though, and the math evaporates. Two women say they’re friends with Kwame, one of the security guys. “You friends with this motherfucker?” Art asks, and waves them in for free.

None of this is new to me. Men buying drinks for women is like a peacock splaying its feathers out and doing a courting dance. The more girls in the room, the more money gets spent.

Field note: Men pay, women negotiate. Friends of staff do neither.

After a certain time at Laissez Faire, some very talented dancers take to side stages. Art Davison

Soft Rule: Dude Packs and White Sneakers

Apex dreads packs of dudes in dirty white sneakers, “’cause they’re just here to be degenerates and jump around. They’ll chest bump at least six times.”

Art has a theory about them. “It’s the archetype for the guy that doesn’t fuck. White sneakers, tight pants.” (Art’s friend Finlay, who works the door here on Fridays, took the theory to Subway Takes.) “You’re here ’cause you think you’re gonna fuck somebody that you meet downstairs,” Art says. “And you’re not, with your tight pants, and your lack of socks, and your dirty Air Forces … You think you’re gonna hit on women in front of your bros? While they watch?”

Having once spent an entire night watching men on the prowl, I’ll add that a rejection in front of your bros seems most akin to getting torched by a thousand suns.

For all the talk, though, the crowd runs from jeans and a cute top to suits and heels (and, to my mildly trained eye, there were no discernible designer brands being showboated by guests), and the most underdressed guy of the night got in on his friend’s table rez.

Field note: A+ theory, C+ enforcement

Hard Rule: Reservations Come First

The line is a small mob around midnight, and Art splits it in two. “Guys, everyone with the table, line up, single file,” he calls out. The table line is mostly men. The other line, no table and no ticket, is mostly women, and they wait, shivering in an alley that’s become a wind tunnel.

When Art disappears downstairs to set up another table, the table guys get restless. A guy we’ll call Damon, trying to get roughly 20 more people in, slings his arm around my neck and pleads his case. “I personally can’t help with that,” I tell him. “Art can.”

Eventually Art clears the tables, and the women file in behind them. Apex waves goodbye to two regulars with a wide smile. The second they turn around, his face drops.

“Humans,” he says. “They just won’t stop coming.”

Field note: The hack for being a group of more than 20 dudes is to buy a table. Sorry to my more financially challenged bros.

Hard Rule: Blackout Drunk

Around 1:35 a.m., a guy who’s well past half in the bag gets walked out and squares up with Apex. Or tries to anyway, as he can’t really stand up straight. Apex grabs the beer can in his hand and crumples it, but the guy won’t let go, and it spills everywhere. “Hey man,” he whines, “I paid for that.”

“You’re literally getting thrown out for being too drunk,” Apex says. “What is wrong with you?”

As the guy wanders off, Art starts chuckling. “You know that was a non-alcoholic beer,” he says. “Just water, basically, and he was ready to fight you for it.” We flick our cigarette butts into the puddle. “Least it’s good for something,” Art says.

Field note: The only nonnegotiable rule.

My Findings

The 2 a.m. scorecard check: every rule that held all night was about money or safety: pay the cover, wait behind the tables, don’t get blackout drunk. Every rule that bent was about taste: the dress code, the vibe, the guys Art would want to party with. The door has the potential to be curated more aggressively, but the main enforcement (the same for any business, I suppose) is about the bill. Taste gets a vote when the money’s settled, and the real tastemaking happens in stolen glances between Art and Apex (so small that even I probably missed most of them).

“It’s all just money and who you know,” Art says. “Back in the days of Tunnel and Area, the door was ‘yes, no, yes, no’ because you were cool and interesting. Now it’s like, you made money to come here and you’re a finance bro, and that’s good enough.” His verdict: “Nightlife, as it is now, is dead in Manhattan.” The fix, as he sees it, is a door with taste, one willing to say, “No, not tonight.”

Saying “no” is not the toughest part of this job. It’s smiling, usually in the face of condescension. When one guy lingers to tell Art he’d explained the route to his table so well he “should have been a teacher,” Art laughs until the guy turns around. Cue smile dropping and eyes rolling.

And yet, by 2 a.m., the line still hadn’t fully thinned. Humans, as Apex said, just won’t stop coming.

Me cosplaying “Scary Door Guy.” Art Davison

Dani Brand Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist. More from Dani Brand »