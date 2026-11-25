The holidays are upon us, which means we’re in for some rich, delicious, celebratory meals in the weeks ahead. This time of year always gets me excited to cook, especially when friends and family are gathering at my table.

Although I have a couple dishes I make every single year (my great aunt’s chestnut stuffing on Thanksgiving, for example), I try to switch things up to keep the menu fresh. Whether you’re hosting several times this holiday season or just one big blowout celebration, I have the ideal dish for every occasion, made with the superior meat and seafood from Snake River Farms.

Thanksgiving: Porchetta Roast

Inspired by a co-worker’s Thanksgiving dinner in 2024, I made a porchetta roast for the holiday last year, and it wowed. The porchetta needs to be seasoned and rested a day or two in advance, mostly so it can dry out slightly to create that shatteringly crisp skin. I like adding herbs, fennel pollen and garlic to the inside of the meat before I roll it, but you can also keep it simple, like this recipe from SRF. Their Kurobuta (Berkshire) Porchetta Roast is unbelievably flavorful and will make you the star of the November holiday.

Hanukkah: Classic Brisket

It’s difficult to imagine a Hanukkah celebration without latkes, sufganiyot and a juicy, savory brisket. Of course, a good cut of meat matters, especially when it comes to marbling. Snake River Farms’ wagyu brisket is rich, tender and deeply flavorful, whether you decide to braise or smoke it.

Christmas Eve: Shrimp Pasta

Christmas Eve is the most festive day of the holiday season in my household, namely because we uphold the traditional Italian American Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration. The smell of frying calamari and shrimp with lemon, herbs and parsley will always conjure memories of my nonna’s kitchen, but the pasta course — dressed simply with garlic and anchovies — is my favorite. This year I’m combining two of the courses with grilled shrimp scampi with pasta, made with Snake River Farms sweet gulf shrimp.

Christmas Day: Prime Rib

There are few dishes more festive than prime rib, especially when it’s seasoned and cooked to perfection. This recipe for bone-in prime rib with a porcini and herb crust is so savory and succulent, your guests will be asking for seconds. Read the recipe well in advance: this one takes a few days of prep to make things easy on Christmas Day.

New Years Eve: savory appetizers

Whether you’re hosting a big New Years Eve bash or settling in for a quiet, cozy night, good food is in order to ring in the new year. I suggested putting together platters of crudite, cheese and charcuterie, and chips and dip, but a couple heartier bites are always a good idea. Snake River Farms wagyu ground beef Swedish meatballs are an excellent option, as are pigs in a blanket, made with SRF’s snappy wagyu hot dogs.

New Years Day: Pork and Sauerkraut

Even though I’m not of German descent, growing up in Northeast Ohio meant we ate pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day, a German and Pennsylvania Dutch tradition that’s said to bring good luck in the year ahead. I love a food custom, especially when it’s this tasty. I encourage you to ferment your own sauerkraut, but store bought is fine if you’re short on time. As for the meat, this year I’m making a Snake River Farms bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with a maple mustard glaze.

Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »