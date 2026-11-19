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If you are hosting this holiday season, you’ll need a fridge that you can count on. Luckily, Hisense just launched its new PureFlat Series that can handle everything from party prep to those unexpected desserts your neighbors drop off. Its counter-depth ultra design delivers 26.6 cu. ft. of capacity while using less floor space. It comes equipped with a full-width fresh pantry and a sliding shelf with spill-proof glass. The Total No Frost and Multi Airflow features help prevent the buildup of ice and maintain a consistent temperature, but if you need a drink chilled fast, the Super Cool and Super Freeze capabilities have your back. An internal dispenser provides filtered water, and the freezer’s ice maker produces up to 4.4 lbs. of fresh ice a day.

You can also synch the fridge to the ConnectLife app, which ensures that hosts are always in control of the temperature, allowing them to adjust from wherever they are. The app also signals an alert if a door is left open and can even build a grocery list that transfers directly to Instacart.

Not only is its design perfect for storage and hosting, but it also fits seamlessly in the kitchen. With a flat-door design, filtered water dispenser tucked inside the fridge and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, it’s bound to fit easily into any kitchen layout. It’s good for hosting and even better for the environment — it’s Energy Star certified, and its inverter technology adjusts power to save energy.

For a limited time, you can purchase the new PureFlat Series and save $1,099 when you shop online or in-store from Lowe’s.

You certainly don’t want to be the host who serves up lukewarm drinks and runs out of room to store the pies and casseroles. Prepare for the hungry guests and high demands of the holiday season by purchasing the Hisense PureFlat Series.

Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »