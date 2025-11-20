Be the Best Holiday Party Guest with These Deals

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When it comes to attending holiday parties, you don’t want to show up empty-handed. And while bringing a bottle of wine is a classic choice, perhaps this year it’s time to spice up your party-gifting skills with something just as easy, but a good bit more festive.

We’re talking a bouquet of fresh flowers, or a personalized photo book, or chocolate-dipped fruit. Perhaps even the protein for your Thanksgiving chef’s meal prep. We personally love turning to 1-800 Brands for just such presents.

See below for some of our favorite deals to take advantage of before your next holiday soirée:

Shop Holiday Party Gift Sales:

Who It’s For: The party host.

Why We Love It: High-quality fruits and treats in creative arrangements. You can get $15 off orders over $49 with code HD15Off.

Who It’s For: The loved one in need of a sweet treat.

Why We Love It: Save 15% on delicious dipped berries and sweets with code 15SB.

Who It’s For: Anyone needing a little personalized holiday cheer.

Why We Love It: Decorations and personalized gifts all in one place. Save 15% when you sign up for emails.

Who’s It For: The morning person.

Why We Love It: Delightful bakery and breakfast items in sweet, assorted gift baskets. Get 15% off orders over $49 with code WFTAKE15.

Who It’s For: The Thanksgiving chef.

Why We Love It: Delicious assortments of festive, chocolate-dipped fruits. Take 15% off best-selling bouquets with code FBAFF15.

Who It’s For: Anyone

Why We Love It: Beautiful, fresh flower bouquets delivered right to your door. Enjoy 15% off same day delivery at florists.com with code FLSAME15.

Who It’s For: The host in need of a few ingredients.

Why We Love It: Wild seafood and pasture-raised meat that can be stored for parties to come. Get 15% off orders over $199 when you use code 15VC199.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »