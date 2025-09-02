A Fruit Basket Is the Most Underrated Gift

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here at InsideHook, we consider ourselves experts in gifting. We’ve written about best gifts for special occasions, for everyday occasions, for women, for people who are obsessed with JellyCats — you name it, we’ve gifted it. But one thing we’ve never delved into is the underrated power of a gift we seem to only think about when it comes to distant relatives: fruit.

As I’ve gotten older, what I look for in a gift has evolved. Previously, I would want things that are just “fun,” i.e., nothing I actually needed. And don’t get me wrong: any kind of gift is a delight to receive. But now, I mostly find myself wanting gifts that are practical or healthful and enhance my everyday life (my brother just gave me a Japanese chef’s knife for my birthday, for example, and I am now cooking at home way more and with glee).

The fruit basket feels like a lovely combination of both “unnecessary fun” and “practical and healthful.” It’s not something you’d ever think about receiving, so there’s a surprise factor involved. It’s luxury and thoughtful, and it’s also universally enjoyable. It’s perfect for any occasion. Don’t know what to get someone? Maybe the answer is fruit!

In all honesty, I used to just associate a fruit gift basket with distant family members or a bereavement, or both of those combined. But about four years ago, I finally came to know the rare joy of receiving a fruit basket myself, as a housewarming present from a tennis teammate. It was the Harry & David Classic Favorites Gift Basket, and I remember it included pears, crackers, jam, cheese, as well as fun treats like chocolate truffles. It felt both sweet and surprising, and it was the perfect gift for my new home that didn’t have a fully stocked fridge yet (much less fun snacks). I’m not exaggerating when I say I still think about it regularly.

What I’m saying is: giving fruit is super underrated, and you should do it immediately. Here’s why.

Don’t Sleep on Gifting Fruit

I don’t know about you, but I struggle to find great produce at my local grocery stores (and if you’re grocery shopping in NYC, unless you’re at a farmer’s market, you feel my pain). I just tried the Harry & David Triple Treat Classic Fruit, which includes apples, oranges and pears. I also got their Oregold Peaches. When I tell you this fruit tastes like it came straight from the Garden of Eden, I mean it. The peaches are perfectly juicy and sweet. The pears are delectable (put them in an arugula salad with feta and a simple dressing, and thank me later). The apples and oranges are just as impressive. They can be eaten alone or mixed into meals.

Depending on what you order, the prices for Harry & David’s fruit baskets and boxes range from about $40-$170. The higher-end options include more snacks and pantry items. They are delivered with express shipping, and it’s advised you get them out of heat as soon as possible. My Classic Fruit and Peaches arrived in boxes, with each piece of fruit wrapped in tissue paper and separated from the others to avoid bruising. They were in perfect condition. Each set of fruits also gives specific instructions on how it’s best enjoyed — typically, you should leave them at room temperature until they’re ripe, then you can put them in the fridge so they last a little longer (unless you eat them as quickly as I did, in which case, you don’t have anything to worry about).

If you’re a fruit connoisseur, Harry & David offers a Fruit of the Month club, with several very fun options (the Presidential Fruit Club, for example, sends you exotic fruit or a specialty variety of classics) rolled into a monthly subscription service. This is a great option if you want to become your friends’ local fruit dealer, if you have a family of fruit-lovers, or if you just like to treat yourself.

Harry & David offers a lot more than just fruit — they have wine boxes, meat and cheese boxes and even spa boxes. But their foundation is in their fruit.