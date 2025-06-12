Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

The Best Jellycats to Gift the Obsessed Individual

Because we're entering a new era of stuffed collectibles

By Hanna Agro
June 12, 2025 12:06 pm EDT
The best and brightest Jellycat.
Jellycat / InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

Jellycat has taken the world by storm in a way that’s reminiscent of the Beanie Baby craze in the ’90s or the Webkinz high of the 2010s — but there’s a distinction to be made between these movements. Jellycat have ushered in a new era of combining aesthetics, personality and niche interests into the characters they create.

Jellycats, for the uninitiated, are stuffed animals olives, lemons, coffee beans, croissants, you name it. The London-based company was founded in 1999 and quickly differentiated themselves by giving their products personalities, whether that be a catchy name or a funky facial expression. We’ve departed from the classic stuffed “animal” because honestly, that was limiting. Of course you can buy animal Jellycats, but there’s much more to the brand than that. 

You have your classic characters like Bartholomew Bear, or Ricky Rain Frog — and don’t forget Jellycat Jack who is marked on the brand’s logo. “Amuseables,” on the other hand, are the stuffed food and drink items, flora and fauna or even miscellaneous items like the Amuseables Sports Pickleballs that you can buy from Jellycat. 

Now, if you’re thinking that these are just for kids, you’re sadly mistaken. There’s an entire class of Millennials and Gen-Zers who partake in the culture of Jellycats — because it is an entire subculture. You’ll find people curating a niche collection to perch on their shelves or parents gifting their kids Jellycat year after year depending on their interests.  

In New York, there’s a Jellycat Diner where you can get your classics like pancakes, waffles, burgers, bagels, all in stuffed Amuseables form. You get to bear witness to your selected Jellycat being “prepared” for you a la countertop style, and then served up on a tray. 

In London, there’s a fitting Fish and Chips experience where, in similar fashion, you can get fried fish, mushy peas and chips prepared for you. Of course, there’s an entire world of Jellycat Amuseables outside of the experience-related ones that resonate with people. 

Are you a coffee lover? Many have their Jellycat Amuseables Coffee Bean perched on their espresso machine. Eat avocado toast every morning? Then there’s a chance you’d identify with the Amuseables Avocado. There’s truly something for everyone and in the event you’re wondering why you, a grown adult, should fork over north of $30 for a Jellycat, let us explain. 

In an era of people taking themselves too seriously, Jellycat does a joyful job at paying homage to the nostalgic concept of stuffed animals while giving them a friendly personal twist that works for any age. You can get them in full-size form or you can get a bag charm to carry around with you. 

They make a perfect gift because you’re not getting someone a run-down looking plush toy from the drugstore. Jellycats have a particular look to them which makes them instantly recognizable. They use high-quality materials to elevate and distinguish their products, which means they won’t be something you buy and get rid of a few years later. 

If you’re feeling inspired and want to start perusing the many Jellycats that exist out there to find something for yourself, we’ve linked some of our personal favorites below, including items from Jellycat’s updated summer collection. Feel free to explore the rest of Jellycat’s offerings on your own time here.

Shop Jellycat Top Picks:

Amuseables Sports Pickleball
Amuseables Sports Pickleball
Buy Here: $30
Amuseables Lemondae
Amuseables Lemondae
Buy Here: $33
Amuseables Ukelele
Amuseables Ukelele
Buy Here: $45
Amuseables Pair of Olives
Amuseables Pair of Olives
Buy Here: $45
Cizi Snake
Cizi Snake
Buy Here: $50
Ramone Bull
Ramone Bull
Buy Here: $55
Amuseables Val & Tina Love Lock
Amuseables Val & Tina Love Lock
Buy Here: $40
Amuseables Pretzel Bag Charm
Amuseables Pretzel Bag Charm
Buy Here: $28

Leisure > Gear
Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook.

