This Iconic Boots Brand Makes Jeans That Are Just as Tough

Finding a forever pair of jeans is a journey, but the satisfaction you find when you come across the denim you instantly demand to wear daily makes it all worth it. I myself have known but a few pairs like this in my lifetime. So when we discovered that one of our go-to brands, Ariat, has a sweet denim collection, we were gunning to try it out.

We have frequently sung the praises of Ariat for their authentic Western boots for men and their giftable boots for women. But we were not fully aware of their iconic denim collection (well, maybe Brock Purdy gave us a little preview). In the interest of ensuring both you and we do not sleep on Ariat’s assortment of deeply comfortable and wildly durable jeans any longer, we have done the honor of gathering a few of our faves below. If you want to, you can shop the entire collection here.

Shop Ariat Jeans:

Why We Love It: Built for big jobs and long days, this rugged jean sits just below the waist with an extra-relaxed fit through the waist, seat and thighs for all-day comfort and unrestricted movement. Durable details like reinforced belt loops, a no-rub inseam, heavy-duty hardware and extra-deep pockets make it a reliable workwear (and anything-wear) essential.

Why We Love It: The only jeans you need from sun up to sun down, this classic M1 delivers all-day comfort with the durability to handle whatever comes your way. Designed with a slim fit through the seat and thigh and a straight leg that stacks cleanly over boots, it’s a timeless essential built for work and wear.

Why We Love It: An update on a classic. Fitted through the hip and thigh with a straight leg, the M7 jean is slim and modern without being tight or restrictive.

Why We Love It: The same M7 style, but in a dress-up, dress-down colorway for full days that turn into full nights.

