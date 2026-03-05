Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

This Iconic Boots Brand Makes Jeans That Are Just as Tough

Ariat jeans are comfortable, durable and stylish

By Shelby Slauer
March 5, 2026 11:57 am EST
ariat lifestyle image
Your forever pair of jeans is here.
Ariat

The Gist

While Ariat is already a go-to for authentic Western boots, the brand also boasts a "sweet" denim collection, offering deeply comfortable and wildly durable jeans that promise to be a "forever pair" for any demanding day.

Key Takeaways

  • Ariat, a brand celebrated for its Western boots, also produces a range of denim.
  • The jeans are designed for durability and comfort, suitable for workwear and daily use.
  • Popular styles include the M3 Loose Jesse, M1 Vintage Deco and M7 Slim Legacy Straight jeans.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Finding a forever pair of jeans is a journey, but the satisfaction you find when you come across the denim you instantly demand to wear daily makes it all worth it. I myself have known but a few pairs like this in my lifetime. So when we discovered that one of our go-to brands, Ariat, has a sweet denim collection, we were gunning to try it out.

Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots
Chris Pratt Just Wrassled Up Some Serious Western Boots
 Big iron on the hip? Try croc boots on the dogs.

We have frequently sung the praises of Ariat for their authentic Western boots for men and their giftable boots for women. But we were not fully aware of their iconic denim collection (well, maybe Brock Purdy gave us a little preview). In the interest of ensuring both you and we do not sleep on Ariat’s assortment of deeply comfortable and wildly durable jeans any longer, we have done the honor of gathering a few of our faves below. If you want to, you can shop the entire collection here.

Shop Ariat Jeans:

Ariat M3 Loose Jesse Straight Leg Jeans
Ariat M3 Loose Jesse Straight Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $90

Why We Love It: Built for big jobs and long days, this rugged jean sits just below the waist with an extra-relaxed fit through the waist, seat and thighs for all-day comfort and unrestricted movement. Durable details like reinforced belt loops, a no-rub inseam, heavy-duty hardware and extra-deep pockets make it a reliable workwear (and anything-wear) essential.

Ariat M1 Vintage Deco Straight Leg Jean
Ariat M1 Vintage Deco Straight Leg Jean
Buy Here : $90

Why We Love It: The only jeans you need from sun up to sun down, this classic M1 delivers all-day comfort with the durability to handle whatever comes your way. Designed with a slim fit through the seat and thigh and a straight leg that stacks cleanly over boots, it’s a timeless essential built for work and wear.

Ariat M7 Slim Legacy Straight Jean
Ariat M7 Slim Legacy Straight Jean
Buy Here : $65

Why We Love It: An update on a classic. Fitted through the hip and thigh with a straight leg, the M7 jean is slim and modern without being tight or restrictive.

Ariat M7 Grizzly Straight Jean
Ariat M7 Grizzly Straight Jean
Buy Here : $80 $56

Why We Love It: The same M7 style, but in a dress-up, dress-down colorway for full days that turn into full nights.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

Roark Bless Up
This New Line of Hybrid Shirting Promises Peak Performance in an Everyday Package
Diptyque L’Eau Trois and Sage & Salt Sacred Ember, two of the best incense colognes for men
The 8 Best Incense Colognes for a More Meditative Rotation
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition watch on a man's wrist
The 16 Best Watches of February

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Carhartt WIP OG Dean Jacket
Save $115 on This Waxed Carhartt WIP Work Jacket

$315$200

Seiko Presage Collection
One of Seiko’s Sleekest Dress Watches Is on Sale at Amazon

$450$360

On Cloudrunner 2 on transparent background
Some of Our Favorite Running Shoes are $50 Off

$160$110

Abercrombie & Fitch Cable Button-Through Sweater Polo
Your Spring Uniform Is in This Sale Section

$70$25

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A view of a Paris street, with a Morris column in the foreground displaying an advertising poster
What Is a Life of Nonstop Ads Doing to Our Minds?
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank
A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
A Panda Dial watch
The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
Nicole Kidman, Courtney Barnett, Ryan Gosling and Jamie Lee Curtis, all of whom have new projects coming out in March 2026
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

ariat lifestyle image

This Iconic Boots Brand Makes Jeans That Are Just as Tough

Billy Reid

You’ve Never Seen a Denim Jacket Like This Before

Best new Menswear

The Best New Menswear Releases This Week We’re Personally Shopping

Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14

Only a Surprise Thom Browne Collab Could Make Me Want to Wear Sneakers Again

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?