This New Line of Hybrid Shirting Promises Peak Performance in an Everyday Package

Roark's Bless Up series finally delivers on the elusive promise of truly versatile apparel, offering hybrid shirts and polos that blend the soft feel of cotton with advanced synthetic performance. Crafted for spring, these pieces are lightweight, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant, making them perfect for seamless transitions from casual Fridays to outdoor pursuits.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



These days, it’s not uncommon to see brands advertising the “boardroom to beach” capacities of their apparel. It’s much rarer to stumble across a collection that actually delivers on the promise of an all-in-one garment. Too often, hybrid products skew unbearably technical or functionally unsound, as opposed to something you could actually theoretically wear running, out at the bar, or maybe even to the office on a casual Friday.

Roark is one of the few performance-meets-aesthetics brands that actually get it right. The SoCal-based label has been producing high-quality, multi-use apparel since 2010 — their bestselling Layover Pants are some of the only “travel pants” I would actually wear on a long-haul flight — and their latest collection, the new Bless Up series, looks to continue their promise of delivering genuinely universal gear that can handle virtually anything you throw at it.

The new Bless Up range includes polos and button-up shirts. Roark

Crafted for the spring season ahead, the Bless Up collection includes a variety of hybrid tops and polos; central to the range is Roark’s new Tactel nylon, an “advanced performance fiber” that has the hand feel of cotton and all the sweat-wicking, highly stretchy properties of a synthetic. With its new fabric, mechanical stretch and highly malleable build, the shirting promises more for less; clocking in at 20% lighter than traditional fabrics, the Bless Up collection purportedly dries eight times faster than cotton and snaps back into shape at the first sign of a wrinkle, making it highly packable and endlessly versatile.

With three new styles — a sporty trail shirt, a more casual button-up and a classic perforated polo — and dozens of colors to choose from, there’s a Roark shirt for every guy looking to get more mileage out of his seasonal staples. Shop the Roark Bless Up collection below.

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »