The Best Hand Soaps to Elevate Your Washroom Game

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hand wash might seem ultra-specific, but as an editor in the grooming and menswear sphere for most of my career, I have noticed that new luxury liquid hand soaps frequently hit the market. It makes sense; as the rise of niche grooming products for men continues, it would naturally extend to elevated hand wash. At home, many of us at least have Mrs. Meyers to cleanse our hands (no shade; I love a Mrs. Meyers by the kitchen sink), but there are better options out there, now with sustainability in mind, that will give your bathroom sink character while providing a superior cleansing experience.

Overall, these upgraded hand washes cleanse, lather, smell and look better. As a scent enthusiast, I love testing them out, as many put as much thought into their fragrance pyramids as colognes. An elevated hand wash might be the missing link in the alchemy of all your scented grooming products. They also focus on natural ingredients and essential oils that perform better, leaving hands clean, protected and moisturized. They are more aesthetically pleasing, bringing apothecary vibes and a handsome addition to your sink. These hand washes will benefit you while impressing guests who visit or stay over. Below are various options for different tastes and price points — because you, your hands and your guests deserve it.

Best OG Luxury Hand Wash

If any brand had us collectively realize how elevated a hand wash could be, it was Aesop. You have seen its iconic packaging grace numerous high-end restaurants and chic sinks alike. Aesop’s ubiquitous hip hand soaps have garnered cult-like admiration over the years, and rightfully so. The packaging is instantly recognizable with its old-school apothecary bottle and distinctive type set. Beyond aesthetics, the citrus, rosemary and lavender aroma smells fantastic, and the formulation provides effective cleansing without drying out your hands.

Most Natural Hand Wash

If you could capture the essence of the Canadian wilderness in a hand soap, it would come from the lux sustainable newcomers Sans Savon. Many brands claim to be natural, but Sans Savon lives up to it: 99% of their ingredients are from natural sources, and over 21% are upcycled. Their hand soap uses naturally derived antimicrobials to cleanse with a nourishing, soap-free micellar formula. For those who love crisp forest scents, the essential oils from balsam fir, white spruce and black spruce create a beautifully refreshing aroma.

Best Drug Store Upgrade Hand Wash

Since 1838, C.O. Bigelow has brought serious old-school apothecary vibes; with such a rich history, it’s no surprise they excel in crafting effective, no-nonsense cleansers. Their moisturizing, soothing hand cleanser is enriched with Pro Vitamin B5 and Aloe Vera, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a drugstore upgrade. With a variety of scents to choose from, rosemary mint stands as invigorating and refreshing.

Best Gel to Foam Hand Wash

We have consistently praised Malin+Goetz and their fantastic, scented indie grooming products. With a verdant core of cannabis, cedarwood, patchouli and herbaceous notes of bergamot and orange, Cannabis helped pioneer the cannabis-as-cologne movement and has been a favorite since its release. This hand wash lathers from a liquid into a rich foam and gives maximum cleansing action while purifying, refreshing and smelling great along the way.

Best for Every Sink

Preston Lane recently launched to much fanfare with its exquisitely scented dish soaps and all-purpose spray cleaners (a story for another time). It’s fitting that its hand wash serves as a perfect upgrade for both the kitchen and bathroom. There’s something oddly satisfying about the hand wash we use in each environment, and Preston Lane adds a touch of olfactory luxury to both. With four scents to choose from, my favorite is Terrace View, featuring notes of fresh orange, bergamot, rhubarb, nutmeg and vetiver.

Best Hydrating Hand Wash

Also renowned for its exclusive olive oils, the ultra-buzzy apothecary brand Flamingo Estate makes one luxurious hand wash. The formula uses avocado and olive oils to leave your hands super soft, and the tomato scent, featuring notes of black pepper and tarragon, is perfect for the end of summer. Aesthetically, the eye-catching, pop art-esque glass bottle will add a stylish touch to any sink.

Best Sustainable Hand Wash

Esker’s hand soap comes in a glass bottle with a distinct luxury feel. The cleansing formula smells fantastic with essential clove, palo santo and helichrysum oils, which are naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and detoxifying. Most refill pitches on the market are made of multiple layers of different types of plastic, making them impossible to recycle. Esker addresses this issue with its 100% polyethylene plastic, eliminating mixed materials and allowing for easy recycling.

Best Smelling Hand Wash

It’s fitting that indie fragrance darlings D.S. & Durga made a hand soap that smells as good as their colognes. You’ve likely spotted their “Big Sur After The Rain” candle burning in hip Brooklyn shops & NYC apartments, so making it into hand soap was a natural progression. Made from sustainably sourced materials, it lathers into a gentle foam. With top notes of eucalyptus and rain, heart notes of magnolia and base notes of wet wood, you’ll find yourself washing your hands just to experience its intoxicating, artisanal scent.

Best Unique Ingredient

Don’t sleep on Skandinavisk, the Copenhagen-based brand that brings the scents and design of Scandinavia to its fantastic home and body products. Sustainability is in their DNA, and their newly relaunched hand soaps come in four distinct scents with a revamped formula that hydrates and cleans. Proprietary Swedish oat fiber soothes, moisturizes and protects, while pine needles, fir cones and lily notes bring the boreal forest to your bathroom.

Best Softening Hand Wash

We all know Diptyque makes some of the world’s best-selling candles, but their grooming products deserve an equal spotlight. This hand soap uses lavender floral water to purify and repair the skin, while lavender honey, rich in mineral salts and fatty acids, helps moisturize the skin. And, of course, it smells fantastic — lavender and rosemary notes softened by subtle accents of ylang-ylang and amber.

Best Everyday Hand Wash

Infused with botanical oils, this Grown Alchemist hand soap hydrates without disturbing the skin’s pH balance. Its formula effectively cleanses and contains antioxidants that protect against impurities, leaving hands moisturized and refreshed. It is subtly scented with orange, cedarwood and sage, and the bottle is unassuming yet minimally handsome — a perfect everyday handwashing companion.