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If you haven’t heard of Quay, just know we’re big fans. From timeless aviator styles to modern square frames, the Australian eyewear brand offers a range of designs, all at incredibly affordable prices. So, with an additional 50% off sitewide Black Friday discount available through Dec. 1, there’s never been a better time to grab a new pair of shades.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below, but you can also shop the entire range here.

Shop the Quay Black Friday sale

Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer » Morgan Mueller Morgan Mueller is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook where she covers culture, style and tech. More from Morgan Mueller »