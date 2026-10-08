Elevate Your Sunglass Style With Quay

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Let’s face it: Most people spending money on designer shades like Prada or Versace aren’t just paying for sun protection. They’re paying for the status that comes with wearing a designer brand.
While those luxury frames are more durable than, say, a $15 pair from the drugstore, you certainly don’t need to overspend in order to elevate your look. Instead, look toward attainable luxury: brands that offer sun protection, upgrade your style and carry that same high-end status without spending hundreds. For me, a standout brand is Quay.
Ranging from $75 to $125, Quay delivers high-end durability with trendy, designer-inspired frames in a wide variety of styles and colors for both men and women.
I wanted to test the hype for myself, so I spent the last few weeks reviewing some of their bestsellers.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own daily rotation or looking to find the perfect gift for her, let me put Quay on your radar.
Quay High Key Large Men’s Sunglasses
A sleek, oversized look that upgrades any outfit and makes you feel like the man.
Quay Jackpot Remixed Men’s Sunglasses
Dress to impress with these classic, elevated round frames.
Quay Tell Me More Sunglasses
A bold, modern design she is sure to love.
Quay Drive In Sunglasses
Give her a timeless, movie-star look with these sleek stunners.
Quay Felt Cute Sunglasses
Show off your great taste by gifting her these flirty, feminine, main-character energy frames — and my personal favorite.