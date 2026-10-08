Style > Style Guides

Elevate Your Sunglass Style With Quay

If you're looking for high-end durability and fashion-forward frames, consider Quay, an attainable luxury brand we love

By Grace Boylan
October 8, 2026 11:40 am EDT
Man in sunglasses and a brown jacket standing in front of an ornate wooden door.
The trendy sunglasses you need
Quay

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it: Most people spending money on designer shades like Prada or Versace aren’t just paying for sun protection. They’re paying for the status that comes with wearing a designer brand. 

While those luxury frames are more durable than, say, a $15 pair from the drugstore, you certainly don’t need to overspend in order to elevate your look. Instead, look toward attainable luxury: brands that offer sun protection, upgrade your style and carry that same high-end status without spending hundreds. For me, a standout brand is Quay

Ranging from $75 to $125, Quay delivers high-end durability with trendy, designer-inspired frames in a wide variety of styles and colors for both men and women. 

I wanted to test the hype for myself, so I spent the last few weeks reviewing some of their bestsellers. 

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own daily rotation or looking to find the perfect gift for her, let me put Quay on your radar.

Quay High Key Large Men's Sunglasses
Quay High Key Large Men’s Sunglasses

A sleek, oversized look that upgrades any outfit and makes you feel like the man.

QUAY: $95
Quay Jackpot Remixed Men's Sunglasses
Quay Jackpot Remixed Men’s Sunglasses

Dress to impress with these classic, elevated round frames.

Quay : $105
Quay Tell Me More Sunglasses
Quay Tell Me More Sunglasses

A bold, modern design she is sure to love.

Quay : $125
Quay Drive In Sunglasses
Quay Drive In Sunglasses

Give her a timeless, movie-star look with these sleek stunners.

Quay : $85
Quay Felt Cute Sunglasses
Quay Felt Cute Sunglasses

Show off your great taste by gifting her these flirty, feminine, main-character energy frames — and my personal favorite.

Quay : $75
Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places.
More from Grace Boylan »

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