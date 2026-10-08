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The New Jackets You Should Be Wearing This Fall, From Beams to Barbour

Fall's newest outerwear promises updated cuts, bold silhouettes and unconventional colors. The one question is: Which one will you chose?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 8, 2026 1:18 pm EDT
Person in blue puffer jacket and white pants sits on a wooden box, with camping gear nearby.
These are the new jackets that should be on your radar this fall.
Marissa Alves

Real dressers know that, at least insofar as outerwear is concerned, autumn reigns supreme. In scope alone, fall jackets take the cake as an elite subcategory of layering: From icons of the season (the chore and barn coat, respectively) to waxed workwear to lightweight puffers, there’s a multitude of styles to choose from at one’s own digression. In other words, a time to let that personal style (or lack thereof) shine.

Even better, this season’s crop of fall jackets is particularly exceptional, with a ton of heat from the likes of Our Legacy and Percival hitting physical and virtual in the past few weeks, if not days. Below, five fall jacket styles to consider from the season ahead, from the latest J.Crew x Barbour collab to a new archival puffer from Beams.

Barbour x J.Crew Waxed Cotton Barn Jacket
Barbour x J.Crew Waxed Cotton Barn Jacket

Barbour’s autumn of adventurous collabs continues with a new J.Crew partnership: The two-style capsule includes a versatile version of the ‘Crew’s barn jacket, made over with a crispy, weather-repellant waxed cotton and finished in Barbour’s signature black watch patterning. If you want something bolder, there’s also a granny smith green version of the classic Beaufort that’s perfect for more adventurous dressers.

J.Crew : $480
Beams x REI Co-op Expedition Parka
Beams x REI Co-op Expedition Parka

What’s old is new again, or at least so says Japanese retail giant Beams. Following a highly coveted (and even more limited) anniversary release with Arc’teryx, Beams is turning back the clock even further: The new Expedition Parka taps into an archival ‘80s design, a fact that’s apparent via the high-octane azure colorway alone. Given the generous 650-fill down and Gore-Tex shelling, you probably won’t need to bust this out until later in the season, but it should not stop you from copping before it inevitably sells out.

REI : $599
Our Legacy x Stüssy Leather Fireman Jacket
Our Legacy x Stüssy Leather Fireman Jacket

On the other end of the collab spectrum, Scandi label Our Legacy and Stüssy are adding even more punk vibes to their ongoing Workshop partnership with a new lined fireman clasp jacket cut from buttery soft leather. Only the coolest guys (the coolest guys with two bands laying around) need consider purchasing.

Stüssy : $2190
Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer
Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer

Feeling like you’ve outgrown your Carhartt WIP chore coat? Flint and Tinder has just the thing for you. Combining heritage workwear details with a (slightly) more sophisticated cut and a handsome boiled wool fabrication, the just-launched layer from Huckberry’s in-house label is the surprisingly warm and thoroughly wearable.

Huckberry : $268
Percival Made in England Herringbone Wool Car Coat
Percival Made in England Herringbone Wool Car Coat

Autumn means the beginning of overcoat season: Percival decided to take this very seriously. As part of their new “Made in England” collection, the semi-irreverent British label recently dropped a modern, paired-down version of a classic car coat, using a sweet Cooper & Stollbrand-supplied herringbone wool you’ll have to feel to believe.

Percival : $950
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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