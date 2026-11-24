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Walk into a Sephora in December without a plan, and you’ll walk out with whatever’s stacked by the register. Jess Saviano would like to save you from that.

Jess, 24, has been obsessed with hair and makeup since she was 10, when she filmed tutorials on her iPod in her tennis clothes: sparkly eyeshadow, thick winged liner, a bright red lip. “Clearly, subtlety was never my thing,” she says. Born with thick and curly hair, she spent years learning to turn it into just about any style, and her friends and family call her range “shapeshifting.” By high school and college, friends were “booking” her to do their hair and makeup for formals.

She also has a computer science degree from the University of Virginia and works full time as a data engineer in New York. About a year ago she started posting on TikTok, and things took off when Sabrina Carpenter liked and reposted a few of her videos. Six months later came her Instagram, which now has more than 26,000 followers, and she’s back on YouTube, where she started.

“I basically study beauty the same way I study computer science,” she says. So when she put together a holiday gift guide, she built an algorithm: a beauty gift quiz. Answer a few questions about the woman in your life, set a budget and it serves up the Sephora and Ulta sets Jess has personally tried and vetted.

Below are 10 of her picks, all under $100. Take the quiz for the rest.

Before shopping

You don’t need to know beauty. You need to know her. Stick to what she already loves: If she never wears makeup, skip the full glam kit. If she complains about frizzy hair, try a hair oil. If she owns 40 lip glosses, what’s one more? Tread lightly with insecurities, too. If you even have to question whether something could be offensive, scratch it. And you don’t have to spend a fortune. A thoughtful $20 gift can be better than a random $200 one. When in doubt, go with hair. Fancy hair products are a luxury she wouldn’t spend her own money on.

If she has thick, frizzy hair and has used the same hair dryer forever

It’s a hairbrush and a hair dryer in one, so it dries and styles at the same time for a smooth, bouncy blowout. The barrel is big, so it’s ideal if she has a lot of hair. She’s probably been using the same Revlon brush for years, the one that’s going to start a fire in your bathroom. Get her a new one.

If she has curly hair but somehow always wears it straight

A great budget-friendly straightener. The wide titanium plates cover more hair at once, so she gets sleek hair faster.

If she bleaches, colors or uses heat on her hair and complains about damage

It’s serious damage control time. The detox shampoo removes buildup, and the molecular repair mask fixes damage from bleach, color and heat. I’m constantly styling my hair, and this is my favorite mask, hands down. Salons use it, my hairstylist has used it and my friends with color damage swear by it. It’s expensive, so it’s not something she’d want to spend her own money on. If my boyfriend got me a K18 mask, I would love him forever.

If she’s always complaining about frizz or loves fancy hair care

Go for fancy hair care that makes her hair look and smell expensive. The Elixir Ultime oil adds shine, the 8H serum nourishes dry hair overnight and the Genesis serum is for hair that’s weak or breaking. People always ask me how I get my hair so shiny, and it’s always because of this oil. A big bottle lasted me years, so these minis are an amazing deal.

If she’s always rocking a slick-back bun or ponytail

Everything she needs to nail her slick-back. The styling cream smooths flyaways, the mini Fairy Blaster is great for touch-ups and the prickly pear oil adds shine. These products smell heavenly. You’re going to want to steal them for yourself.

If she’s obsessed with face masks and “glass skin”

Collagen and PDRN are all the rage right now. These hydrogel masks hydrate and leave skin plump, bouncy and glassy. Biodance is really having a moment, and it’s a cute excuse for a self-care night you can do together. You’ll both have the glowiest skin. Warning: It’s addicting.

If she has lip gloss in every bag, pocket and cup holder

These honey-infused lip oils give a juicy, glossy finish while keeping her lips soft, and they aren’t too sticky. The shades are universal, so they’ll look good on every skin tone, and you don’t have to do any math to figure out hers. Perfect for the girl who reapplies gloss 40 times a day. It’s such a safe bet.

If she watches makeup tutorials and takes her full glam seriously

Yes, the brushes matter. I always used the cheapest brushes, and when I now use nice onesx, it’s a world of difference. I use Makeup by Mario brushes all the time. Every girl loves a new brush, even if she already owns plenty, because we don’t want to wash our old ones. If my boyfriend got me makeup brushes, I’d be like, “Who are you?” But I’d also think it was adorable.

If she loves looking bronzed and rosy, even in December

That just-got-back-from-vacation glow, but in December. The creamy bronzer warms up and sculpts her face, and the blush gives her rosy cheeks. The LYS contour stick is iconic on TikTok, and it’s one of the best cream bronzers on the market. Very affordable and a great stocking stuffer.

If she loves something cute on her vanity, or loves sweet perfumes

The Daisy minis mean you don’t have to guess which one she’ll like. She gets to try different Daisy fragrances and find her favorite, and they’ll look so cute on her vanity. If you’d rather go with one scent, the Rare Beauty set has notes of caramel, vanilla and sandalwood, so it’s a safe pick if she loves sweet scents. Bonus points for the bottle, which is designed to be easier to grip.

Bonus: Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set

Overnight lip care in five fun flavors that keeps her lips soft while she sleeps. The easiest stocking stuffer. A ton of influencers use this one, and it actually works.

And just remember

You don’t need to know anything about beauty or makeup to pick a good beauty gift. You just need to know your girlfriend. See what she does or uses every day. And if you flop at listening sometimes, don’t forget: I have a little quiz.

Dani Brand Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist. More from Dani Brand »