Style > Watches

Noah’s Newest Watch Is a Certified Stunner

Dubbed the Boatswain watch, the brand's latest collaborative effort with Timex is particularly tasteful. And round.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 15, 2026 11:54 am EDT
A person wearing a gold watch with a dark green strap, a cream sweater, and blue pants holds a coiled rope.
Noah and Timex are back with the Boatswain
Noah

The Gist

Noah and Timex's latest collaboration, the Boatswain Watch, introduces an elegant, vintage-inspired dress watch with a 1960s oval case, marking a sophisticated departure from their previous designs. This new timepiece offers a high-end aesthetic reminiscent of luxury brands, yet remains an ultra-affordable daily driver.

Key Takeaways

  • The Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch features a vintage-inspired oval case and an elegant dress watch aesthetic, a unique shift from prior collaborations.
  • Its design, including an eggshell dial and Roman numeral indices, draws comparisons to high-end retro timepieces like the Patek Philippe *Ellipse*.
  • Despite its refined appearance, the watch boasts 30-meter water resistance, a stainless steel case, quartz movement and retails for $228.

At this point, a seasonal Timex and Noah release is an expectation, not a surprise. The duo have been releasing collaborations since 2024, when their first launch — a Cartier-inspired Sun and Moon Watch — broke the menswear side of the internet, with more than half-a-dozen idiosyncratic references and reissues under their belt.

Still, the partnership’s latest watch might be their most unique yet. Launched this morning, the Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch adds something entirely new to the lineup of ultra-affordable (and highly coveted) timepieces: a subtle, understated dress watch with a vintage-inspired oval case yanked straight out of the 1960s.

A gold Timex watch with a black leather strap lies on a nautical chart, next to coiled rope and an envelope.
Noah’s newest collaboration with Timex is particularly elegant
Noah

In spite of its maritime-worthy mantle — the name is a reference to the ranking officer of a vessel — the Boatswain is much more akin to a cocktail watch than a proper seafaring diver. Dressier than the military-inspired MK1 Anchor watch the duo dropped this summer, the Boatswain swaps nautical theming for a cleaner, more agnostic take on the daily driver.

Clocking in at a relatively dainty 31 x 35mm case sizing, the watch’s ellipsoidal look has been widely compared to the Ellipse, a beloved retro release from Patek Philippe, a resemblance further buoyed by an eggshell dial, minimalist-leaning detailing, Roman numeral indices and a simple leather strap.

Two oval-faced Timex watches with Roman numerals, one with a brown band and one with a black band, on coiled rope.
The new Noah x Timex channels classic oval-shaped timepieces
Noah

That being said, it’s far more durable; its 30-meter water resistance and stainless steel case are primed to hold up under everyday wear, as is the unshakable quartz movement. Not all of the nautical nods are entirely absent — close inspection reveals that the inner minute track is designed to emulated a coiled ship rope.

The newest Noah x Timex watch isn’t just a departure in aesthetic vibe. Unlike many of the partnership’s previous installations, the new timepiece leans on an oval dial, as opposed to the Tank-esque rectangular silhouette featured on many the past collabs, including the ultra-popular moon phase releases. (Coincidentally, last year’s lighthouse-graphic release featured a similar shape.)

The Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch is available in both a brown-on-stainless-steel and black-on-gold leather strap. Like previous launches, the watch retails for just $228, making it the perfect entry point for everyday collectors.

Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch
Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch
Noah : $228
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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