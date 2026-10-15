Noah and Timex's latest collaboration, the Boatswain Watch, introduces an elegant, vintage-inspired dress watch with a 1960s oval case, marking a sophisticated departure from their previous designs. This new timepiece offers a high-end aesthetic reminiscent of luxury brands, yet remains an ultra-affordable daily driver.

At this point, a seasonal Timex and Noah release is an expectation, not a surprise. The duo have been releasing collaborations since 2024, when their first launch — a Cartier-inspired Sun and Moon Watch — broke the menswear side of the internet, with more than half-a-dozen idiosyncratic references and reissues under their belt.

Still, the partnership’s latest watch might be their most unique yet. Launched this morning, the Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch adds something entirely new to the lineup of ultra-affordable (and highly coveted) timepieces: a subtle, understated dress watch with a vintage-inspired oval case yanked straight out of the 1960s.

Noah’s newest collaboration with Timex is particularly elegant Noah

In spite of its maritime-worthy mantle — the name is a reference to the ranking officer of a vessel — the Boatswain is much more akin to a cocktail watch than a proper seafaring diver. Dressier than the military-inspired MK1 Anchor watch the duo dropped this summer, the Boatswain swaps nautical theming for a cleaner, more agnostic take on the daily driver.

Clocking in at a relatively dainty 31 x 35mm case sizing, the watch’s ellipsoidal look has been widely compared to the Ellipse, a beloved retro release from Patek Philippe, a resemblance further buoyed by an eggshell dial, minimalist-leaning detailing, Roman numeral indices and a simple leather strap.

The new Noah x Timex channels classic oval-shaped timepieces Noah

That being said, it’s far more durable; its 30-meter water resistance and stainless steel case are primed to hold up under everyday wear, as is the unshakable quartz movement. Not all of the nautical nods are entirely absent — close inspection reveals that the inner minute track is designed to emulated a coiled ship rope.

The newest Noah x Timex watch isn’t just a departure in aesthetic vibe. Unlike many of the partnership’s previous installations, the new timepiece leans on an oval dial, as opposed to the Tank-esque rectangular silhouette featured on many the past collabs, including the ultra-popular moon phase releases. (Coincidentally, last year’s lighthouse-graphic release featured a similar shape.)

The Noah x Timex Boatswain Watch is available in both a brown-on-stainless-steel and black-on-gold leather strap. Like previous launches, the watch retails for just $228, making it the perfect entry point for everyday collectors.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »