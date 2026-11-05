The Best Watches of October 2026

October 2026 brought a captivating array of new watch releases, from wallet-friendly quartz wonders to exquisite haute horlogerie, many of which emerged quietly after New York Watch Week. This curated selection showcases both fresh designs and beloved revivals, offering something truly special for every collector.

This October, New York Watch Week presented its biggest, best-attended fair ever — so it’s little wonder that you might’ve missed some of the quieter releases that dropped in its wake. Somewhat refreshingly, many of these are either sub-$500 quartz pieces or sub-$5,000 mechanical ones, though there are also a few “if-you-have-to-ask” watches from the likes of Urwerk and Lange that deserve your attention. From the sleek design of a new model from Temporal Works to a fresh G-SHOCK series that looks, ahem, quite a bit like a certain famous Gérald Genta-penned watch, these are our picks of the best watches of the last month. See you in November!

Photographer, writer and all-around stylish guy Matt Hranek teamed up with Timex on a versatile dress watch that looks like a million bucks while only costing a few hundred. Housed in a 27mm rectangular stainless steel case, it clearly takes influence from classic models from the first half of the 20th century — though an optional steel H-link bracelet lends it more versatile tool-watch vibes. (It also ships with a brown leather strap.) Quartz-powered, it features a handsome light-gray dial with Arabic indices and a target-shaped sub-seconds display.

The classic “Twin Jet” Navitimer from the mid-1960s was a 41mm watch with a hand-wound movement. While you’d think that such a model would feature in the brand’s permanent collection, it really only appeared over the years as a special edition. Now, the Navitimer B09 Chronograph 41 offers Breitling lovers a non-limited chance at the classic watches that made the brand famous. Powered by the Breitling cal. B09 hand-wound movement and available either on a strap or a steel bracelet, it’s one of the quintessential mid-century chronographs.

While Royal Oak fans have long had an affordable Casio homage in the form of the GA-2100 Series, Nautilus nuts have thus far been left wanting more. Not anymore — meet the new G-SHOCK 2500 Series, whose case “ears” clearly take some inspo from a certain Gérald Genta-designed Patek Philippe. Available in resin, resin with metal accents and resin with full-metal bracelets, this funky analog watch features a clever Multi-Mission Date function in which the date display cycles through several functions. We suspect it won’t be long before every Genta fan has a “CasioNaut” in their watch roll.

A strict departure from NYC-based microbrand Wren’s Diver One tool watches, the new Vessel is all sharp angles and futurism. Conceptualized in concert with star watch designer Max Resnick, it features a multifaceted crystal paired to a 39mm integrated bracelet-style sports watch. Powered by a Swiss-made automatic movement with a custom rotor, it clearly takes cues from 1970s classics — but is just as readily influenced by an imagined future. Available at launch in two limited editions, it will almost certainly form the basis of a growing collection.

Leave it to Norqain to imagine the tool watches of tomorrow. The brand’s Wild One Skeleton X-Lite — originally launched as a black-and-yellow limited edition at Watches & Wonders 2026 — weighed an impossibly light 45g while maintaining over 5,000g of shock resistance and 100m of water resistance. Now, the brand’s bringing back the model in its signature turquoise color and parking it in the core catalog for all and sundry to enjoy. Powered by the COSC-certified 4K Manufacture Caliber, it features a 65-hour power reserve.

A riff on the brand’s signature wandering-hours complication, the display within Urwerk’s new UR-300 Time Quantum features a rotating T-frame module with spinning hour displays. At the top of each hour, the entire module rotates, displaying the correct hour across the dial’s minute track. Ingenious and highly complicated, it exemplifies the Urwerk spirit of pushing the horological envelope beyond conventional time-telling systems. Housed in a 45.2mm x 58.8mm titanium case, it’s powered by the automatic cal. UR-30.01V and boasts a 44-hour power reserve.

While Fossil’s new Signature CS-1 collection features a neat automatic three-hander watch powered by a Swiss movement, arguably the cooler model is actually the 42mm battery-powered Master Calendar Chronoquartz. A “triple-calendar” watch, it features apertures for the day and the month as well as a peripheral pointer-date display, plus a triple-register chronograph with contrasting subdials. Available in several colorways on both bracelets and straps, it’s a welcome addition to the Fossil oeuvre and portends good things.

While many will no doubt fixate on the beautiful diamond-studded black dial of the new A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual in platinum, deep Lange heads will rejoice at the introduction of the watch’s matching platinum bracelet. An update on the seven-link models produced for the Datograph Perpetual in the early 2000s by German firm Wellendorff, it features a five-link design that flows seamlessly into the watch case. Powered by the cal. L952.1 hand-wound movement and limited to 50 pieces, it’s an exciting release from one of the most beloved watchmakers in the world of haute horlogerie.

Someone in search of a high-end dress watch with an elegant complication would be remiss not to consider Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Ultra Thin collection. A new 36mm reference in pink gold is particularly fetching: within the confines of its 9.34mm tall case is the Jaeger-LeCoultre cal. 925 automatic movement, an in-house caliber with 70 hours of power reserve, 30 jewels and some 245 components. Its simple, silvered dial with applied gold insides, meanwhile, features a moonphase-date display with a deep-blue background and a pink gold moon.

A modern take on TAG Heuer’s 1980s sports watch classic, the modern Formula 1 comes with colorful dials; bracelets or straps; and solar-powered movements that keep the party going without the need to constantly change batteries. A new version made with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team is particularly fetching. Measuring 38mm in stainless steel, it’s got a cool blue dive-style bezel with a matching dial boasting red and white accents — a reference to the team’s colors. Powered by the TH50-00 Solargraph movement, it’s a relatively affordable entry into the world of TAG Heuer, with a case size ideal for any wrist.

Part of The Armoury’s in-house watch line, the Temporal Works Series A Romanesque features custom Roman numerals designed by London-based watch designer Lee Yuen-Rapati. Look closely at the matte-gray dial, and you’ll realize that these consist of combinations of just two shapes — a long vertical line and a short horizontal one. When paired with a simple, Patek-esque 37mm stainless steel case and a light-gray pebble-grain calfskin leather strap by Jean Rousseau, the results are extremely handsome. An ideal watch for the design set.

In honor of its role as Official Timekeeper of The Rift — a bicycle race along the convergence of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates in Iceland — French microbrand Baltic produced a run of 400 Hermétique watches in special Iceland-inspired colors. Available in both 34mm and 37mm sizes, they features a brushed stainless steel case with polished accents; a luminescent white dial with applied indices in blue, green and white; the Miyota cal. 9039 automatic movement; and a light-blue Tropic-style strap with quick-change pins.

The Hermès H08 — the Parisian maison’s versatile automatic sports watch — continues to evolve in new directions with the addition of two fresh colorways. Dubbed Bleu de Malte and Blanc Chantilly, they feature blue and white bezels, applied indices and rubber straps and boast 39mm braided glass-fiber composite cases with aluminum coatings. (Unlike previous iterations, however, they feature no slate powder incorporated into the composite, which results in lighter coloration.) Inside beats the Hermès manufacture cal. H1837 movement with 50 hours of power reserve.



This month, Omega launched a series of new flagship Seamaster Diver 300M watches in both James Bond and — for the first time — SPECTRE-themed editions. Our favorite? The ref. 210.30.42.20.01.023, a steel version with a grained black ceramic bezel insert and a matching black dial with applied, luminous indices. Paired to a steel mesh bracelet, it hides its coolest feature on the caseback: the black SPECTRE octopus logo is plastered against the sapphire crystal, surreptitiously reminding you that this is a watch not for heroes, but for villains.

This reissue of the Porsche Design military chronographs of the 1970s and 1980s is more than just a handsome tool watch. Rather, it includes a reworked version of the famous Lemania cal. 5100 in the form of the new Porsche Design cal. WERK 01.340, whose functionality includes a central-minute chronograph and a day-date display. Quirky and wildly cool, it boasts a 40.8mm bead-blasted titanium case with a matching bracelet and a cool black dial with a triple-register readout. For fans of military watches, this one is as cool as they come.

Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »