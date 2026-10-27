How to Save Your Fitness Routine From the Cold-Weather Slump

Wellness > Fitness

The Hydrow Rower Can Save Your Fitness Routine From the Cold-Weather Slump

Winter’s coming faster than you think, and a treadmill’s not going to cut it

By Alex Lauer
October 27, 2026 6:39 am EDT
Man rowing on an exercise machine, watching a video of a person rowing on a lake on the attached screen.
It's always summer on my Hydrow.
Hydrow

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We can’t all be ice-beard guys, and that’s OK. I realized I wasn’t cut out to be one of those runners who posts mid-winter selfies with icicles hanging from his mustache when I was training for a marathon a couple years ago. It was January in Minneapolis, when the sun sets before 5 p.m. and the windchill drops the temperature into ungodly territory. I shuffled outside wrapped in all manner of performance fibers, with an illuminated vest pulsing yellow light into the blackness like I was some subzero firefly. 

Half a mile from my house, my headphones, which were charged to 100%, died completely. In the silence, the cold hunks of plastic wrapped around my ears felt like they were fossilizing. I turned around and headed home. Maybe I should get a treadmill, I thought.

In the end, a treadmill wasn’t the answer. (It never is, if you ask me. Is there a more ubiquitous fitness machine you can score for cheap on Facebook Marketplace?) So what is a guy to do when you’re facing down — as we are right this very second — months of cold, dreary weather, when outdoor activity is a pain and going to the gym means trudging through ice and snow in a parka?

My suggestion: get yourself a home fitness machine you’ll actually look forward to using — get yourself a Hydrow

Man with a beard in a gray shirt and blue shorts rowing on a black rowing machine with a screen in a bright room.
Pair your earbuds to the machine and you’ve got yourself an ultra-quiet home workout.
Hydrow

I reviewed the Hydrow Origin Rower in 2025 (back when it was called the Pro) and it still has a home in my basement. Did I use it much this summer, those blissful months when I could run out my door for a cheery 5K at the drop of a hat? No, I did not. I’ll gladly admit that it’s been gathering dust lately. But the reason to own a top-tier rowing machine like this is to have an easy workout win on the hard days. No matter the circumstances of the weather, the season or your workday, it’s right there waiting for you, ready to whisk you off to a river halfway around the world and get your heart rate up. 

The beauty of the Hydrow Rower is that, unlike your standard gym erg with its little black box of stats, this connected fitness machine has a high-definition screen on the end that displays coaches rowing in locations ranging from Boston’s meandering Charles River to Alaska with its towering glaciers to the sparkling waters of Turks & Caicos. The visuals are brilliant, a vital dose of sunny escapism, especially when you’re watching snow pile up outside your window or come home after work to pitch blackness. 

More than the mental balm, though, being able to row while listening to, watching and matching your stroke to one of Hydrow’s personable coaches makes the workout that much more effective. At the end of a session, my body feels lit up in all the right ways — because the coach kept my form correct, and kept my effort honest, the entire time.

There are a few rowers to choose from: the flagship Origin that I tested (which is currently discounted from $2,195 to $1,895), the Wave (which offers better training metrics, and is more compact and available in a variety of colors for $1,995) and the Arc (the top of the line model, which goes for $2,295). Even though the Origin doesn’t include said advanced tracking, which the brand calls HydrowMetrics, I still think it’s the best option for most people: it’s the most affordable, super quiet, packs in all the data points a sane person could want and rows smoothly and quietly thanks to the proprietary electromagnetic resistance system. 

Hydrow Origin Rower
Hydrow Origin Rower
Buy Here : $2,195 $1,895

The more consequential purchase, in my mind, is not actually the machine itself — it’s the membership that you’ll need to buy to get access to all the classes and features. These days, it goes for $50 a month. Is that a lot of money for a subscription to make the machine you already bought actually work? Yes, undoubtedly. The flip side is that the content and coaches truly are best in class, and you’re not just getting rowing videos. Hydrow’s fitness library includes classes on strength training, circuit training, yoga, Pilates and — crucially for me — stretching and mobility. I always queue up a stretching video after my rows, whether it’s a quick five-minute cooldown or something more substantial, and it makes all the difference in the world. 

Unlike your local gym, you can also cancel your membership at any time if you’re paying monthly. (If you opt to pre-pay for a longer membership — say, six months or even two years — in order to get a discount on the price, that’s a different story.) So you can hop on the Hydrow for a few months when the sidewalks crust over with ice, then cancel your membership and pack the rower away when spring hits in full force before breaking it out again in October. There’s another bonus there: you can store your Origin on its head, so it takes up barely any space at all.

Can’t do that with a treadmill.

Alex Lauer

Alex Lauer

Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he’s covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business.
More from Alex Lauer »

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