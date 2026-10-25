The Wellness Routine of Elite Marathoner Joe Klecker

Wellness > Running

Playbook: Elite American Marathoner Joe Klecker

Ahead of the New York City Marathon, the On athlete talks about the hardest part of the course, hitting macros and how much sleep he needs the night before a big race

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
October 25, 2026 6:30 am EDT
Runner Klecker celebrates at a finish line, while a large group of runners crosses a bridge over water.
The flip side of being this fast: you often find yourself running alone.
Ishika Samant, Craig T Fruchtman/Getty

Welcome back to Playbook, a Q&A series where I ask successful guys about their wellness philosophy. This week I’ve got Joe Klecker, an elite marathoner repped by On and Suunto. An Olympian and one of a handful of Americans to break 13 minutes in the 5K, Klecker made the leap from track racing to the road in 2025. He’s off to a glittering start: 2:10:37 at the New York City Marathon last year (second American, 10th overall) and a PR of 2:05:56 at the Boston Marathon this spring. Now he’s locking in for another scamper through the five boroughs.

Tanner Garrity: When you ran the NYC Marathon last year, did any part of the course give you specific trouble? 

Joe Klecker: The hardest part mentally on the course was the Bronx. I was running alone there. There were many turns so it felt very long. But by staying focused I was able to see people and run them down once I got to Fifth Ave. 

What’s something you learned about racing during Boston this year?

The importance of speed. For New York a year ago, I focused so much on the strength and endurance that when moves were made, I was unable to respond in the race. Training for Boston we did more speed which helped me feel more responsive in the race. That’s a feeling I hope to carry into New York this year. 

You live and train in Boulder, Colorado. Is there a workout you do there that always gives you a good sense of the shape you’re in? 

Because we train at altitude mostly on dirt roads, I never get a sense of the times I can run from training, but this being my third marathon build I can compare workouts and long runs to past builds. By hitting higher mileage and running all my workouts equal or faster than a year ago, I’ve built a lot of confidence over this 12-week marathon build. Which excites me for what I could be able to do on race day. 

How many hours of sleep do you need the night before a big race?

Sleep’s hard before a big race because of the nerves, but I’ve found that when I feel very confident I’m ready to go, I’m able to sleep well. With the early wake-ups for these races though that is often only six to seven hours. 

Aside from sleep, what’s one component of your recovery routine that you think makes a big difference?

I prioritize protein and carbs immediately following training. With the high mileage we run it’s easy to get worn down over time when you’re slightly under-recovering from every run. By focusing on hitting my macronutrient numbers I’ve found that my body responds to the training much better. 

After a long week, what’s a comfort activity that always resets you?

I usually enjoy walking my dogs, or just getting outside to do something that doesn’t involve training. 

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
More from Tanner Garrity »

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