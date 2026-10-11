The Entrepreneur Who Changed His Life 15 Seconds at a Time

Welcome to Playbook, a Q&A series where I ask successful guys about their wellness philosophy. This week I’ve got Joe Chura, president and founder of non-alcoholic brewery Go Brewing, which is one of the fastest-growing breweries in America. The Chicagoland brewer’s Salty Lime AF Chelada is a favorite of Untappd and Wirecutter. Chura talks about becoming a father at 19, reading textbooks on a Ford assembly line and building a company around “infectious energy.”

Tanner Garrity: Are you currently chasing any fitness goals?



Joe Chura: I’m training for the New York City Marathon, where I’ll be a guide for Cedric King, a double-amputee Army Ranger veteran. We’ve run 10 marathons together, including all the World Marathon Majors except Berlin. Rich Roll is joining us as a guide this year, too, so this one’s going to be extra special. We’re both pretty fired up about it.



I’m also training for Hyrox. I’ve got a new partner for a competition in December, and we’re trying to get as close to an hour as possible. Which means I need to get a hell of a lot faster at running.

What’s a workout that tells you you’re in great shape when you nail it?



I’d say I’m pretty strong when it comes to weightlifting, so lifting heavy doesn’t tell me a whole lot about my overall fitness. Running is a different animal. I can mentally push myself through a fast 5K, but a 10K is where I really find out what kind of shape I’m in. You can’t fake your way through it. It’s a pretty good test of my aerobic fitness and where my engine is at.

Chura [left] and King [center] have run 10 marathons together. Courtesy of Joe Chura

You’ve built Go Brewing around people like Rich Roll, Dan Churchill, Alexi Pappas. What is it about someone that makes you think, “I want that person in this business”?



I’m a big believer in serendipity and following signs from the universe. The story of how Rich Roll became part of Go is a pretty wild example. Back in 2021, shortly after selling my marketing and software businesses, I hosted an event called GO. The idea was simple: take action before sitting around listening to people talk about taking action. We kicked off the day with a 5K run, calisthenics and obstacles. Rich Roll was one of our speakers, and he actually did the workout with everyone. At the end of the day, handing everyone an alcoholic beer just felt odd, so I handed out non-alcoholic beer instead. I didn’t know it at the time, but that planted another seed for what would eventually become Go Brewing, along with a 75 Hard challenge I’d done with my wife.

Fast forward a few years. I’m driving into work one morning, thinking about who I’d absolutely love to have on our team. And for whatever reason, the only person I could think of was Rich. Before I even got out of my car, I called his agent and basically asked, “Is this a total pipe dream, or do you think he’d actually be interested?” Next thing I know, I’m sitting down with Rich, his wife and his business partner. It really felt like things had come full circle.

Alexi and Dan came from that same philosophy. I’m drawn to people who have infectious energy, who are genuinely themselves and can bring something different to the table. Alexi has this incredible spirit. She’s fun, unique and the kind of person you want to be around. She’s also a fantastic role model and represents so much of what we want Go to stand for. Dan is the same way. His energy is contagious, and his passion for food and cooking brings an entirely different perspective to the business, especially when it comes to product development. I don’t just want big names associated with our brand. I want people I’d genuinely want to spend time with, build something with, learn from. The kind of people who make everyone around them better.

How do you handle nerves before an important performance, pitch or deadline?



I’ve had so many reps at this point that I tend to get more excited than nervous. But that definitely wasn’t always the case. I used to have a terrible problem with stuttering. So I started putting myself in uncomfortable situations, including getting up and speaking in front of my company. At first, the company was small. Then it grew a little. Then a little more. And with every meeting, I got another rep. Eventually, after we were acquired, I was speaking in front of about 1,000 employees, and I remember realizing that I wasn’t nervous at all. I was excited. I actually felt honored that I had the opportunity to speak to that many people. I figured at least a few of them probably wanted to hear what I had to say.



Pitches are a little different because, ultimately, your fate is in someone else’s hands. You can do everything right and still get a no. So I try to focus on what I can control, and my approach is always, “What’s in it for them?” It’s not about me, our team or how great our company is. It’s about understanding what the person on the other side of the table is trying to accomplish and showing them how we can help. That’s what makes a great pitch anyway.

What’s a setback you’re actually grateful for now?



I have a hard time calling things setbacks because I believe life is a series of dots that only make sense when you look backward. When you’re living through them, you have absolutely no idea how they’re going to connect.

I found out I was going to be a father at 19. Not exactly something I had planned for. I was pretty lost at that age. I could barely take care of myself, let alone another human being. My daughter was an incredible blessing, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared. While a lot of my friends were heading off to college and going out on Saturday nights, I was working at the Ford assembly plant and spending my weekends at home with my daughter.



At the time, it felt like I’d missed the path everyone else was taking. But here’s where those dots started connecting: I worked on an assembly line where a new car came by every 52 seconds. Once I got good at my job, I found these tiny windows of time between cars. Sometimes just 15 seconds. So I started reading college textbooks in those 15-second windows — 15 seconds at a time, I worked my way through college, eventually graduating and continuing my career at Ford. Years later, I went on to build one of the fastest-growing automotive software companies in the country. Looking back, becoming a father at 19 didn’t derail my life. It gave my life direction. I wouldn’t change a thing.

You’ve had a shitty week. What’s a comfort activity that always resets you?



I have a tattoo on my arm inspired by a Buddhist parable called “Eat Me If You Wish.” The basic idea is that the way to face fear is to stop running from it and accept it head-on. I’ve had plenty of days where I’ve thought, “There’s no way this can get any worse.” And sometimes it does! But after years of building businesses, I’ve learned that most things pass. The stuff that feels enormous today often looks pretty small a few months later. I try not to get too wrapped up in having a shitty week. It’s usually just a series of shitty moments, and moments pass. I’ve also learned that the only way out is through. That said, when I really need to clear my head, I go for a run. There’s something about sweating, getting outside and moving that puts everything back into perspective. Sometimes the best thing I can do for my brain is to get out of it for a while.

Tanner Garrity Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn. More from Tanner Garrity »