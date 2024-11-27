Flamingo Estate is celebrating Black Friday with 20% off all candles and candle sets. This sale will run from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30 and excludes specialty holiday items, fresh goods/subscriptions and personalizations.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles called Flamingo Estate. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything from the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate by its best-selling Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, a delectably herby and peppery scent, one unlike we’ve ever lit before.

Beyond its hero product though, Flamingo Estate offers a wide variety of scented candles and candle sets that are sure to elevate the aroma in any household.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite scented candles and candle sets — but be sure to shop the entirety of the Black Friday sale here.

They have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

This soap brick is every peppermint lover’s dream. It’s more than just a bar of soap, it’s a wake-up call.

This set will transport you directly to the estate in L.A., incorporating scents from its sea of rosemary, sage and tomato plants. The freshness of its garden conveniently poured into three beautiful glass votives and wrapped up in a stunning gift box.

Featuring three complex and layered sensual fragrances. This set captures the intoxicating aromas of night-blooming jasmine, damask roses, olive trees and vetiver.

This douglas fir vetiver candle is anchored by scents of vetiver, douglas fir, Angelica root and a hint of basil. After the wax melts, its essential oils fill the room with the aroma of forest air.

Logan Mahan A former InsideHook Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials. More from Logan Mahan » Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »