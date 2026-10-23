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From Oura Rings to Sitewide Sales: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including celeb-endorsed running shoes, best-in-class vacuums, Oura rings and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 23, 2026 1:10 pm EDT
A collage of five products: a navy jacket, black briefcase, silver smart ring, white running shoe, and light blue cooler.
From Oura Rings to proper briefcases, these were the best deals we found on the internet this week.
InsideHook/Courtesy

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Oura offers a generous discount on its previous generation tracker. Meanwhile, Amazon dangles sweet discounts on Yeti and Dyson, Brooklinen throws a sitewide sale and more.

40% off Arc’teryx Outerwear at REI? Yes, Please.
40% off Arc’teryx Outerwear at REI? Yes, Please.

Arc’teryx — the gold standard of waterproof, hyper-warm outerwear — doesn’t go on sale just every day, but there’s much to be had at REI. In particular, this Squamish Hoody is a killer deal, at a whopping $80 off.

Buy Here : $200 $120
Save $50 on This Cult Yeti Cooler at Amazon
Save $50 on This Cult Yeti Cooler at Amazon

Yeti’s very portable Flip 12 Cooler is a fan-favorite for a reason, that reason being you can fit a ton of cans in it. Amazon is running a flash sale on select colors — grab one while you can and reap the benefits next summer.

Buy Here : $250 $200
Score a Tidy Discount on This Lightweight Hoodie
Score a Tidy Discount on This Lightweight Hoodie

Ariat, the workwear brand that’s heavily inspired by the American southwest and the maker of some of our favorite cowboy boots, is currently offering a 27% discount on a range of lightweight logo hoodies. Go nuts!

Buy Here : $55 $40
Harry Style’s Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale
Harry Style’s Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale

If you’ve seen Harry Styles running around NYC, looking impossibly cool on his way to his multi-week MSG residency, then you’ve most likely seen New Balance ultra-cushy Fresh Foam X 880v15 (which are currently on sale). Surely a global sensation can’t be wrong?

Buy Here : $150 $115
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It’s on Sale.
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It’s on Sale.

Oura’s ring device is both low profile and extremely good at letting you know exactly how poorly you slept last night, a combination that’s made it one of the best-selling fitness trackers on the market. If you’re curious, the previous generation (Oura Ring 4) is currently up to $100 off.

Buy Here : $399 $349
Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale Is as Cozy as It Gets
Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale Is as Cozy as It Gets

We’re big fans of Brooklinen over here at IHHQ — the brand does everything from cooling sheets to waffle bath towels to cozy comforters exceptionally well. We’re also fans of the fact that Brooklinen is currently offering much of that for 20% off during its Friends and Family sale.

Shop the Sale
This Briefcase Is the Platonic Ideal of a Grown-Up Work Bag
This Briefcase Is the Platonic Ideal of a Grown-Up Work Bag

With a weather-resistant shell and more compartments than any worker bee could possibly need, Troubadour’s Apex Briefcase is functional and looks the part. It’s also $50 off today, making it an especially sensible purchase for your winter commute.

Buy Here : $250 $200
Amazon Is Offering an Insane Discount on Dyson’s Best Cordless Vacuum
Amazon Is Offering an Insane Discount on Dyson’s Best Cordless Vacuum

As far as cordless ‘cuums go, the Dyson V15 Detect is the crème de la crème; it’s also extremely expensive. Less so now, with a massive $250 discount on the high-powered cleaner.

Buy Here : $840 $590
Beatu0026#8217;s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50
Beat’s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50

With Apple’s W1 headphone chip and 12-plus hours of battery life, Beats’ Flex Earbuds are the perfect gym bag buds, especially considering you can snag a pair for just $49 at Amazon.

Buy Here : $70 $49
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off

If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $50 at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $74 $52
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini

This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.

Buy Here : $799 $649
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers

The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off.

Buy Here : $190 $130
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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