From Oura Rings to Sitewide Sales: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Oura offers a generous discount on its previous generation tracker. Meanwhile, Amazon dangles sweet discounts on Yeti and Dyson, Brooklinen throws a sitewide sale and more.
40% off Arc’teryx Outerwear at REI? Yes, Please.
Save $50 on This Cult Yeti Cooler at Amazon
Yeti’s very portable Flip 12 Cooler is a fan-favorite for a reason, that reason being you can fit a ton of cans in it. Amazon is running a flash sale on select colors — grab one while you can and reap the benefits next summer.
Score a Tidy Discount on This Lightweight Hoodie
Ariat, the workwear brand that’s heavily inspired by the American southwest and the maker of some of our favorite cowboy boots, is currently offering a 27% discount on a range of lightweight logo hoodies. Go nuts!
Harry Style’s Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale
If you’ve seen Harry Styles running around NYC, looking impossibly cool on his way to his multi-week MSG residency, then you’ve most likely seen New Balance ultra-cushy Fresh Foam X 880v15 (which are currently on sale). Surely a global sensation can’t be wrong?
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It’s on Sale.
Oura’s ring device is both low profile and extremely good at letting you know exactly how poorly you slept last night, a combination that’s made it one of the best-selling fitness trackers on the market. If you’re curious, the previous generation (Oura Ring 4) is currently up to $100 off.
Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale Is as Cozy as It Gets
We’re big fans of Brooklinen over here at IHHQ — the brand does everything from cooling sheets to waffle bath towels to cozy comforters exceptionally well. We’re also fans of the fact that Brooklinen is currently offering much of that for 20% off during its Friends and Family sale.
This Briefcase Is the Platonic Ideal of a Grown-Up Work Bag
With a weather-resistant shell and more compartments than any worker bee could possibly need, Troubadour’s Apex Briefcase is functional and looks the part. It’s also $50 off today, making it an especially sensible purchase for your winter commute.
Amazon Is Offering an Insane Discount on Dyson’s Best Cordless Vacuum
As far as cordless ‘cuums go, the Dyson V15 Detect is the crème de la crème; it’s also extremely expensive. Less so now, with a massive $250 discount on the high-powered cleaner.
Beat’s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50
With Apple’s W1 headphone chip and 12-plus hours of battery life, Beats’ Flex Earbuds are the perfect gym bag buds, especially considering you can snag a pair for just $49 at Amazon.
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $50 at Nordstrom.
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini
This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers
The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off.