From Oura Rings to Sitewide Sales: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Oura offers a generous discount on its previous generation tracker. Meanwhile, Amazon dangles sweet discounts on Yeti and Dyson, Brooklinen throws a sitewide sale and more.

Score a Tidy Discount on This Lightweight Hoodie Ariat, the workwear brand that’s heavily inspired by the American southwest and the maker of some of our favorite cowboy boots, is currently offering a 27% discount on a range of lightweight logo hoodies. Go nuts! Buy Here : $55 $40

Brooklinen’s Friends & Family Sale Is as Cozy as It Gets We’re big fans of Brooklinen over here at IHHQ — the brand does everything from cooling sheets to waffle bath towels to cozy comforters exceptionally well. We’re also fans of the fact that Brooklinen is currently offering much of that for 20% off during its Friends and Family sale. Shop the Sale

Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off. Buy Here : $190 $130

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »