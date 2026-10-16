Products of the Week: Tweed Merrell Shoes and a Barbour Collab

We’ve been existing with Ring for a while now, and Apple apparently saw it time to enter the space with a few additions. The tech company just announced their HomeView, which will be available in its entirety for purchase in 2027. It’s comprised of, yes, a video doorbell as well as additional outdoor cameras, thermostats, temperature sensors and a door lock. All of the products were designed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. You can manage the smart system through one app, so managing it all shouldn’t be too difficult, especially because most of us are reliant on an Apple ecosystem these days anyways.