Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Tweed Merrell Shoes and a Barbour Collab

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
October 16, 2026 1:09 pm EDT
A man with curly brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a dark green jacket over a green sweater, looks right against a green background.
You're gonna wanna check these out
Burberry

The Gist

Each week brings a fresh wave of exciting gear and apparel, and this roundup spotlights the standout new releases, from Merrell's tweed shoes to a Barbour x A.P.C. collection and Apple's Home Suite.

Key Takeaways

  • Merrell launched a collection featuring Harris Tweed footwear.
  • Barbour collaborated with A.P.C. on a new apparel collection.
  • Apple's Home Suite will soon be available for purchase.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Barbour teams up with A.P.C on a collection, Merrell releases some tweed shoes and the Apple Home Suite will soon be available to shop.

Merrell x Harris Tweed Collection
Merrell x Harris Tweed Collection

Grab your scratchy wool socks, they’ve met their footwear companion. Tweed has edged its way into the realm of cool fabrics, no longer reserved for Sherlock Holmes-esque getups. Harris Tweed makes some of the best around, and it just partnered with Merrell to craft up a dreamy, durable collection perfect for hiking in the Highlands.

shop here
Barbour x A.P.C.
Barbour x A.P.C.

Following the through-line of U.K. heritage brands teaming up with modern counterparts, Barbour just released a capsule created in collaboration with French A.P.C. The collection places an emphasis on waxed cotton and denim fabrics, two pieces of workwear the respective partners have centered their craftsmanship around for years. It features classic jacket styles like the Beaufort, workwear shirts and vests.

shop here
Apple HomeView
Apple HomeView

We’ve been existing with Ring for a while now, and Apple apparently saw it time to enter the space with a few additions. The tech company just announced their HomeView, which will be available in its entirety for purchase in 2027. It’s comprised of, yes, a video doorbell as well as additional outdoor cameras, thermostats, temperature sensors and a door lock. All of the products were designed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. You can manage the smart system through one app, so managing it all shouldn’t be too difficult, especially because most of us are reliant on an Apple ecosystem these days anyways.

read more here
Burberry x Highgrove collection
Burberry x Highgrove collection

This week’s column is particularly English, given that we’ve covered Harris Tweed, Barbour and now Burberry. Nonetheless, the heritage brand has teamed up with fellow countryman Highgrove for the fifth time. The drop explores a love of the British countryside and pulls inspiration from a watercolor of Balmoral Estate done by King Charles III.

shop here
Stetson x James Dean
Stetson x James Dean

A new remake of East of Eden just dropped on Netflix, but this collab has us reminiscent for James Dean and his aura of stardom that formed following his breakout role in Steinbeck’s classic. As luck would have it, Stetson, famed maker of all things Cowboy, just released a hat inspired by Deans’ final role as Jett Rink in Giant. The hat was actually made in collaboration with the James Dean Estate and Bespoke Post, the team of which have perfected the patinated wide-brim.

buy here: $480
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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