From Denim Jackets to Mac Minis: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Lee x J.Crew’s collaborative Storm Rider Jacket is (shockingly) an extra 50% off. Plus, a Mac Mini discount, on sale Our Legacy boots, deals on fleecy throws and more.

SSENSE’s Sitewide Sale Includes the Cult Our Legacy Boots Or, rather, a cult Our Legacy boot. The heavily rotated Camion Boot is also part of the 20% off sale SSENSE is currently throwing, but if you want to stand out among a sea of side-zip leather footwear, try the slightly lower-profile (and slightly cheaper) Engine Boot instead. Buy Here : $670 $536

Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off. Buy Here : $190 $130

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »