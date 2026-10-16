Leisure > Gear

From Denim Jackets to Mac Minis: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including heritage work books, Mac Minis, Lee x J.Crew and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 16, 2026 11:13 am EDT
A collage of five items: pink dessert plates, brown velvet trousers, a striped throw blanket, a tan leather boot, and a green sweater.
From boots to corduroy trousers, the best deals on the internet this week
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Lee x J.Crew’s collaborative Storm Rider Jacket is (shockingly) an extra 50% off. Plus, a Mac Mini discount, on sale Our Legacy boots, deals on fleecy throws and more.

This Vintage-Inspired Denim Jacket Is Perfect. And an Extra 50% Off.
This Vintage-Inspired Denim Jacket Is Perfect. And an Extra 50% Off.

A (surprisingly in stock) holdover from Lee x J.Crew’s collab earlier this year, you can snag this contrast-collar Storm Rider Jacket for an extra 50% off with code EXTRA, so long as you purchase three or more items.

Buy Here : $268 $115
Our Place Tableware Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Place Tableware Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Our Place may be a touch Millennial-coded, but the DTC cookware upstart knows its way around some minimalist plating. Grab a quartet of dishes (in a handsome terracotta, no less) for just $36 at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $65 $36
Winter Is Coming. Buy a (Discounted) Throw.
Winter Is Coming. Buy a (Discounted) Throw.

It’s finally cold enough to be thinking about bundling up; as far as staying toasty at home goes, Cozy Earth’s recently discounted Italian-made wool throw is an excellent option.

Buy Here : $248 $174
Beat’s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50
Beat’s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50

With Apple’s W1 headphone chip and 12-plus hours of battery life, Beats’ Flex Earbuds are the perfect gym bag buds, especially considering you can snag a pair for just $49 at Amazon.

Buy Here : $70 $49
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off

If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $50 at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $74 $52
Save $100 on a New Mac Mini
Save $100 on a New Mac Mini

This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.

Buy Here : $799 $699
SSENSE’s Sitewide Sale Includes the Cult Our Legacy Boots
SSENSE’s Sitewide Sale Includes the Cult Our Legacy Boots

Or, rather, a cult Our Legacy boot. The heavily rotated Camion Boot is also part of the 20% off sale SSENSE is currently throwing, but if you want to stand out among a sea of side-zip leather footwear, try the slightly lower-profile (and slightly cheaper) Engine Boot instead.

Buy Here : $670 $536
Le Creuset’s Steel Kettle Is the Kitchen Purchase You Didn’t Know You Needed
Le Creuset’s Steel Kettle Is the Kitchen Purchase You Didn’t Know You Needed

Unless you’re descended from the aristocracy, a kettle that’s both functional and looks good on your countertop can be hard to come by. This stainless steel Le Creuset number is quite nice and won’t cost all your inheritance.

Buy Here : $150 $120
Every Guy Should Own a Cotton Crewneck. This One Is 58% Off.
Every Guy Should Own a Cotton Crewneck. This One Is 58% Off.

This easy, 100% cotton knit from Madewell isn’t anything crazy. It is, however, extremely cozy and, at $50, surprisingly affordable. Snag one in either colorway — a classic navy or waver khaki — at the brand’s webstore.

Buy Here : $118 $50
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers

The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off.

Buy Here : $190 $130
These Todd Snyder Corduroy Trousers Are $244 Off
These Todd Snyder Corduroy Trousers Are $244 Off

Autumnal chill demands a pair of crispy, wide-wale corduroy pants, and who better to meet that need than Todd Snyder? Fortuitously, the American menswear designer’s chunkiest cords are currently almost $250 off.

Buy Here : $398 $154
Save $50 on Wolverine’s Iconic 1000 Mile Boots
Save $50 on Wolverine’s Iconic 1000 Mile Boots

As far as seminal pieces of American footwear go, the Goodyear-Welted 1000 Mile Boot is up there with L.L.Bean and Red Wing as one of the most classic boots on the market. The boots are also currently on sale, in case you’re in the market.

Buy Here : $200 $150
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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