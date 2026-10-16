From Denim Jackets to Mac Minis: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Lee x J.Crew’s collaborative Storm Rider Jacket is (shockingly) an extra 50% off. Plus, a Mac Mini discount, on sale Our Legacy boots, deals on fleecy throws and more.
This Vintage-Inspired Denim Jacket Is Perfect. And an Extra 50% Off.
A (surprisingly in stock) holdover from Lee x J.Crew’s collab earlier this year, you can snag this contrast-collar Storm Rider Jacket for an extra 50% off with code EXTRA, so long as you purchase three or more items.
Our Place Tableware Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Our Place may be a touch Millennial-coded, but the DTC cookware upstart knows its way around some minimalist plating. Grab a quartet of dishes (in a handsome terracotta, no less) for just $36 at Nordstrom.
Winter Is Coming. Buy a (Discounted) Throw.
It’s finally cold enough to be thinking about bundling up; as far as staying toasty at home goes, Cozy Earth’s recently discounted Italian-made wool throw is an excellent option.
Beat’s Intro Workout Earbuds Are Currently Under $50
With Apple’s W1 headphone chip and 12-plus hours of battery life, Beats’ Flex Earbuds are the perfect gym bag buds, especially considering you can snag a pair for just $49 at Amazon.
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $50 at Nordstrom.
Save $100 on a New Mac Mini
This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.
SSENSE’s Sitewide Sale Includes the Cult Our Legacy Boots
Or, rather, a cult Our Legacy boot. The heavily rotated Camion Boot is also part of the 20% off sale SSENSE is currently throwing, but if you want to stand out among a sea of side-zip leather footwear, try the slightly lower-profile (and slightly cheaper) Engine Boot instead.
Le Creuset’s Steel Kettle Is the Kitchen Purchase You Didn’t Know You Needed
Unless you’re descended from the aristocracy, a kettle that’s both functional and looks good on your countertop can be hard to come by. This stainless steel Le Creuset number is quite nice and won’t cost all your inheritance.
Every Guy Should Own a Cotton Crewneck. This One Is 58% Off.
This easy, 100% cotton knit from Madewell isn’t anything crazy. It is, however, extremely cozy and, at $50, surprisingly affordable. Snag one in either colorway — a classic navy or waver khaki — at the brand’s webstore.
Score a Serious Discount on One of Our Favorite Daily Trainers
The Cloudmonster 3 is a behemoth of a daily trainer, with a massive stack of On’s proprietary foam that makes for a super smooth ride. If you need a new pair of running shoes, the style is currently $60 off.
These Todd Snyder Corduroy Trousers Are $244 Off
Autumnal chill demands a pair of crispy, wide-wale corduroy pants, and who better to meet that need than Todd Snyder? Fortuitously, the American menswear designer’s chunkiest cords are currently almost $250 off.
Save $50 on Wolverine’s Iconic 1000 Mile Boots
As far as seminal pieces of American footwear go, the Goodyear-Welted 1000 Mile Boot is up there with L.L.Bean and Red Wing as one of the most classic boots on the market. The boots are also currently on sale, in case you’re in the market.