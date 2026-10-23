Products of the Week: F1 Luggage Collabs and Minimalist Pumas

Each week brings a fresh wave of exciting gear and apparel, and this roundup spotlights the standout new releases, from upgraded New Balance models to a NYPL collection made in collaboration with Madewell.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Carl Friedrik partners with a heritage English racing team on a luggage collab, Madewell releases an apparel collection made in partnership with the New York Public Library and Jil Sanders and Puma put out the third installment of co-created shoes and accessories.

Carl Friedrik x Atlassian Williams Grove Collection Carl Friedrik, in collaboration with F1 racing team, Atlassian Williams, just released the Grove Collection. It’s a series of weekender-esque bags that call into effect heritage travel bags. Think something that Indiana Jones would carry flying private with a modern sports element. The drop is limited to 80 pieces per style, so if you like one of them, just know they won’t be available forever. shop here

Jil Sander x Puma The third installment of this existing collaboration examines three different Puma styles including the Speedcat and the Suede Sneaker. They’ve been tweaked in their make and material to mirror new silhouettes, which evoke a sense of sleek minimalism. The entire collection is spearheaded by Jil Sander Creative Director, Simone Bellotti. shop here

New Balance 990v7 The classic Made-in-USA’s dad shoes-turned-extremely stylish streetwear just got an upgrade. The 990v7’s, becoming available for purchase on Nov. 6, feature new leather finishes for textural depth and premium suede features to elevate the shoe’s look. read more here

Madewell x New York Public Library Readers, the perfect collection for you has arrived. If you’re an NYPL frequenter (or public library user in general) then you’ll be sure to appreciate this. This collection made in collaboration with Madewell features small nods to the “reading is hot” generation. From baby tees that denote “book girls” to comfy hoodies for perusing up and down the genre aisles, there’s something for everyone. shop here

The James Brand Lumen Collection The James Brand has just released its version of a fall capsule. The Lumen pieces are crafted in a colorway that is meant to represent a shift from the bright summer days to deeper autumnal tones. You’ll be able to shop your James Brand favorites, from the Palmer to the Redstone — this is a chance to continue building out your tool collection in a pathetic fallacy sort of way. shop here

Hanna Agro Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She… More from Hanna Agro »