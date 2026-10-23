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Products of the Week: F1 Luggage Collabs and Minimalist Pumas

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
October 23, 2026 1:24 pm EDT
Open brown leather duffel bag with white stripes, revealing a notebook, jeans, and a gray polo shirt inside.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Carl Friedrik

The Gist

Each week brings a fresh wave of exciting gear and apparel, and this roundup spotlights the standout new releases, from upgraded New Balance models to a NYPL collection made in collaboration with Madewell.

Key Takeaways

  • Carl Friedrik partners with F1 team Williams on a weekender travel collection.
  • Jil Sander and Puma team up to reexamine classic shoe styles. 

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Carl Friedrik partners with a heritage English racing team on a luggage collab, Madewell releases an apparel collection made in partnership with the New York Public Library and Jil Sanders and Puma put out the third installment of co-created shoes and accessories.

Carl Friedrik x Atlassian Williams Grove Collection
Carl Friedrik x Atlassian Williams Grove Collection

Carl Friedrik, in collaboration with F1 racing team, Atlassian Williams, just released the Grove Collection. It’s a series of weekender-esque bags that call into effect heritage travel bags. Think something that Indiana Jones would carry flying private with a modern sports element. The drop is limited to 80 pieces per style, so if you like one of them, just know they won’t be available forever.

shop here
Jil Sander x Puma
Jil Sander x Puma

The third installment of this existing collaboration examines three different Puma styles including the Speedcat and the Suede Sneaker. They’ve been tweaked in their make and material to mirror new silhouettes, which evoke a sense of sleek minimalism. The entire collection is spearheaded by Jil Sander Creative Director, Simone Bellotti.

shop here
New Balance 990v7
New Balance 990v7

The classic Made-in-USA’s dad shoes-turned-extremely stylish streetwear just got an upgrade. The 990v7’s, becoming available for purchase on Nov. 6, feature new leather finishes for textural depth and premium suede features to elevate the shoe’s look.

read more here
Madewell x New York Public Library
Madewell x New York Public Library

Readers, the perfect collection for you has arrived. If you’re an NYPL frequenter (or public library user in general) then you’ll be sure to appreciate this. This collection made in collaboration with Madewell features small nods to the “reading is hot” generation. From baby tees that denote “book girls” to comfy hoodies for perusing up and down the genre aisles, there’s something for everyone.

shop here
The James Brand Lumen Collection
The James Brand Lumen Collection

The James Brand has just released its version of a fall capsule. The Lumen pieces are crafted in a colorway that is meant to represent a shift from the bright summer days to deeper autumnal tones. You’ll be able to shop your James Brand favorites, from the Palmer to the Redstone — this is a chance to continue building out your tool collection in a pathetic fallacy sort of way.

shop here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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