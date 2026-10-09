The weather has officially dropped in New York City, and that means that shearling season is upon us. And while Uggs had their time and place, let’s all agree that we can leave the Tasmans and Minis tucked away in exchange for something a little more elevated — something like these Sabah Shearling Babas. They come in different colorways so you don’t have to stick to the classic tanned brown leather and cream shearling if that’s not totally your style. Just know that these are made in limited quantity for a portion of the year every year so get them while you can.