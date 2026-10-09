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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nothing drops a new pair of low-tech headphones, Sabah drops new shearling slippers and Barbour and J.Crew team up on a new jacket release.
Nothing Headphone(1) Pro
London-based brand Nothing strikes again. They just released a new version of their Nothing headphones, which are meant to inspire a minimalist approach to the gear we use everyday. This release marks the first product in the brands Pro Series and has been put out in collaboration with BTS singer, V. From small details like the tactile touch interface to the thoughtful sound design and quality these might rival the AirPods Max.
J.Crew x Barbour Beaufort Jacket
J.Crew and Barbour have teamed up to put a modern twist on classic waxed outerwear. This Beaufort Jacket is a more vibrant approach (if you couldn’t tell from the green), which departs from the muted versions of the garment Barbour is usually known for. Given that, it may be less fitting for the British countryside and more suited for the West Village bar hoppers post Thursday happy hour; but let it patina a bit and you’ll be grand to head out and shoot some clay pigeons.
Sabah Shearling Babas
The weather has officially dropped in New York City, and that means that shearling season is upon us. And while Uggs had their time and place, let’s all agree that we can leave the Tasmans and Minis tucked away in exchange for something a little more elevated — something like these Sabah Shearling Babas. They come in different colorways so you don’t have to stick to the classic tanned brown leather and cream shearling if that’s not totally your style. Just know that these are made in limited quantity for a portion of the year every year so get them while you can.
REI x Beams Expedition Parka
If your TikTok algorithm is anything like mine, ‘80s nostalgia is always popping up — so I think it’s safe to say that an affinity for the aesthetics of that era have infiltrated the buying preferences of modern day consumers. REI and Beams felt similarly because they brought back a 1989 expedition parka reimagined for 2026. They’re available in an extremely limited quantity, so if the picture of this beauty has inspired a mountain trekking trip, you should act fast and buy one now.
Knoll Chermayeff Bookcase
For the Bauhaus design lovers, Knoll furniture just released a new bookcase inspired by 1961 credenza models, tweaked for the modern day eye. Designed by Sam Chermayeff, this piece can be customized to blend sleek chrome finishes with other bold colors or subtle wood textures depending on your preference.