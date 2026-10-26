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Todd Snyder and New Balance Just Brewed Up the Perfect Coffee Run Sneaker

The ongoing partnership reimagines the T500 in "Milk' and "Espresso". Plus, more of the best menswear releasing this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 26, 2026 10:38 am EDT
A person in a houndstooth coat holds a dachshund while sitting at a table with coffee, a croissant, and a newspaper.
Todd Snyder's latest sneaker with New Balance is inspired by cafe culture.
Todd Snyder

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Todd Snyder and New Balance team up (again) on a pair of java-inspired T500 sneakers. Plus, Brooklyn-based Adsum returns with a killer fall collection, RRL drops a Ralph-inspired western shirt, Bottega launches the murse of the season and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker
Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker

Delivered in fresh “Espresso” and “Milk” colorways and finished with a curling hairy suede upper, New Balance’s T500 skate shoe have been totally transformed by Todd.

Todd Snyder : $130
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt

This embroidered RRL snap shirt may be part of Ralph Lauren Americana sub-label’s latest collection, but it certainly looks like it was yanked from one of the brand’s ’90s-era print ads.

Ralph Lauren : $445
Adsum Popover Jacket
Adsum Popover Jacket

Adsum’s vibe is perhaps best described as down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys.

Adsum : $275
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean

Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it.

Lee : $199
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag

After half a decade of stock Jacob Elordi with murses, Bottega Veneta asks: Is it your turn?

Bottega Veneta : $7,100
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set

For true fragrance freaks, it isn’t enough to spritz the scent — you’ve got to wear it.

Nordstrom : $154
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket

I never met a funnel-neck Adidas track jacket I didn’t like. Or a Bayern Munich collab, for that matter.

MCM : $215
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring

“Luck of the French” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, huh?

Octobre Editions : $215
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot

Chukka boot season is upon us.

Huckberry : $238
Vito’s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater
Vito’s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater

Can TikTok guys actually make good clothes? Vito’s New York certainly thinks so.

J.Press : $295
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt

The final boss of statement accessories isn’t a hoop earring or bust-down watch — it’s a 2.5-cm obsidian belt buckle.

Mr Porter : $350
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket

Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic.

Banana Republic : $600
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.

Vaer : $489
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots

Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls.

Mr Porter : $430
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket

When I talk about lightweight layers, this is the jacket that I’m thinking of.

Mfpen : $710
Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest
Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest

In collaboration with Seattle-based Crescent Down Works, Taylor Stitch just dropped two down-stuffed, waxed cotton ripstop designs, built for a lifetime of wear.

Taylor Stitch : $598
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant

One pleat just wasn’t enough to handle all that glorious wide-wale corduroy.

Noah : $298
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc

Not on my fall bucket list: Outdoor brand Merrell wrapping its tentpole hikers in some the legendary Harris Tweed.

Merrell : $130
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat

Flecked to perfect.

Paul Smith : $1995
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater

Have you ever wondered what wearing a cloud would feel like? The fabric scientists over at Cos just delivered a serious approximation.

Cos : $229
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey

Only Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF could make a cult-classic Barcelona jersey even swaggier than it already was.

GOLF : $165
Skims Logo Beanie
Skims Logo Beanie

What the Arc’teryx logo beanie was to last winter, this low-key Skims skull cap is about to be to this season.

Skims : $38
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover

Every bit as good as a Snap-T… and literally half the price.

Uniqlo : $40
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner

Coincidentally, the best piece from Barbour’s recent collab with French workwear bastions A.P.C. isn’t a waxed jacket but a lovely, color-blocked quilted liner vest.

A.P.C. : $335
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant

Any menswear guy worth his salt knows about the US Army M65 Over Pants, but you’ve probably never seen them done up in a Japanese-made, Nidom-finished wool flannel.

Haven : $775
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt

Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.

Wythe : $188
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants

It’s corduroy o’clock.

Toast : $335
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch

A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.

Bespoke Post : $895
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt

Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.

Banana Republic : $140
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes

What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.

Dr. Martens : $310
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote

Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.

Huckberry : $140
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer

The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.

G.H.Bass : $295
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants

These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.

Alex Crane : $198
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket

The perfect fleece color.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering : $288
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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