Todd Snyder and New Balance Just Brewed Up the Perfect Coffee Run Sneaker

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Todd Snyder and New Balance team up (again) on a pair of java-inspired T500 sneakers. Plus, Brooklyn-based Adsum returns with a killer fall collection, RRL drops a Ralph-inspired western shirt, Bottega launches the murse of the season and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it. Lee : $199

Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic. Banana Republic : $600

Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls. Mr Porter : $430

Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater Have you ever wondered what wearing a cloud would feel like? The fabric scientists over at Cos just delivered a serious approximation. Cos : $229

Skims Logo Beanie What the Arc’teryx logo beanie was to last winter, this low-key Skims skull cap is about to be to this season. Skims : $38

Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season. Wythe : $188

Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes. Huckberry : $140

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »