Todd Snyder and New Balance Just Brewed Up the Perfect Coffee Run Sneaker

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Todd Snyder and New Balance team up (again) on a pair of java-inspired T500 sneakers. Plus, Brooklyn-based Adsum returns with a killer fall collection, RRL drops a Ralph-inspired western shirt, Bottega launches the murse of the season and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Cafe-Coded Sneaker: Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker, $130
- The Flair Westernwear: RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt, $445
- The Fresh Fall Popover: Adsum Popover Jacket, $275
- The Moto Jeans: Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean, $199
- The Must-Have Murse: Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag, $7,100
- More Menswear Drops
Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker
Delivered in fresh “Espresso” and “Milk” colorways and finished with a curling hairy suede upper, New Balance’s T500 skate shoe have been totally transformed by Todd.
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt
This embroidered RRL snap shirt may be part of Ralph Lauren Americana sub-label’s latest collection, but it certainly looks like it was yanked from one of the brand’s ’90s-era print ads.
Adsum Popover Jacket
Adsum’s vibe is perhaps best described as down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys.
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean
Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it.
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag
After half a decade of stock Jacob Elordi with murses, Bottega Veneta asks: Is it your turn?
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set
For true fragrance freaks, it isn’t enough to spritz the scent — you’ve got to wear it.
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket
I never met a funnel-neck Adidas track jacket I didn’t like. Or a Bayern Munich collab, for that matter.
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring
“Luck of the French” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, huh?
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot
Chukka boot season is upon us.
Vito’s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater
Can TikTok guys actually make good clothes? Vito’s New York certainly thinks so.
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt
The final boss of statement accessories isn’t a hoop earring or bust-down watch — it’s a 2.5-cm obsidian belt buckle.
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket
Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic.
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots
Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls.
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket
When I talk about lightweight layers, this is the jacket that I’m thinking of.
Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest
In collaboration with Seattle-based Crescent Down Works, Taylor Stitch just dropped two down-stuffed, waxed cotton ripstop designs, built for a lifetime of wear.
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant
One pleat just wasn’t enough to handle all that glorious wide-wale corduroy.
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc
Not on my fall bucket list: Outdoor brand Merrell wrapping its tentpole hikers in some the legendary Harris Tweed.
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat
Flecked to perfect.
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater
Have you ever wondered what wearing a cloud would feel like? The fabric scientists over at Cos just delivered a serious approximation.
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey
Only Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF could make a cult-classic Barcelona jersey even swaggier than it already was.
Skims Logo Beanie
What the Arc’teryx logo beanie was to last winter, this low-key Skims skull cap is about to be to this season.
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover
Every bit as good as a Snap-T… and literally half the price.
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner
Coincidentally, the best piece from Barbour’s recent collab with French workwear bastions A.P.C. isn’t a waxed jacket but a lovely, color-blocked quilted liner vest.
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant
Any menswear guy worth his salt knows about the US Army M65 Over Pants, but you’ve probably never seen them done up in a Japanese-made, Nidom-finished wool flannel.
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
It’s corduroy o’clock.
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
The perfect fleece color.